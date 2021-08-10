Biodesix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Highlights

checkAd

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

“It was a productive quarter with 180% year over year growth in total revenue. Our first four blood-based tests which make up our core lung diagnostic testing, grew 109% year over year and 20% over the prior quarter,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “We expect growth in core lung diagnostic testing to continue through 2021 driven by the U.S.’s emergence from the pandemic, productivity from our growing salesforce, and our efforts to build on the body of evidence supporting the use of our tests. Beyond our currently marketed products, we also continue to develop our Diagnostic Cortex Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform and expand our pipeline of products capable of providing broad lung diagnostics to address patients' needs over the course of their disease. The launch of our 72-hour liquid NGS test is now projected for the first quarter of 2022 and will supplement our 36-hour VeriStrat and GeneStrat tests. With this accelerated launch and multiple studies underway for our Risk of Recurrence (ROR) and Primary Immune Response (PIR) tests as well as our ALTITUDE, BEACON, INSIGHT, and ORACLE prospective studies actively enrolling or following patients, we look forward to a productive and exciting second half of the year.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period of 2020 (where applicable):

  • Total revenue of $11.9 million, an increase of 180%;

  • Core lung diagnostic revenue of $4.8 million, an increase of 109%;
    • Continued sequential recovery from initial rapid uptake of COVID-19 immunizations.
    • Growth driven primarily by Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT.
    • Nodify XL2 growth triggered the previously disclosed milestone resulting in a $37 million obligation payable by us over six quarterly installments of approximately $4.6 million beginning January 2022 and a final payment of approximately $9.3 million in July 2023.
  • COVID-19 testing revenue of $6.1 million, an increase of 345%;
    • Sequential quarter over quarter decline commensurate with our prior commentary as US immunizations accelerated in second quarter.
  • Services revenue of $1.0 million, an increase of 76%;
    • Clinical trial services showed improvement and we expect further recovery in clinical trial enrollments in second half of 2021.
  • Gross profit of $4.8 million, an increase of 103%, and gross margin percentage of 40% as compared to 56% representing a decline primarily attributable to the lower gross margin COVID-19 testing;

  • Operating expenses (excluding direct costs and expenses) of $15.4 million, which includes an investment in the planned expansion of our sales force, increased 93% over second quarter 2020;
    • On track to double size of lung focused direct and dedicated sales force in 2021.
    • Non-cash stock compensation expense of $0.5 million as compared to $0.1 million.
    • Non-cash expense for change in fair value of contingent consideration of $0.6 million as compared to a gain of $1.0 million.
  • Net loss of $11.4 million, an increase of 38% over second quarter of 2020; and

  • Maintained fiscal discipline and strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $56.3 million as of June 30, 2021 and expect to qualify for PPP loan forgiveness of $3.1 million later in 2021.

For a full list of Biodesix’s press releases and webinars, please visit Biodesix.com.

Conference call and webcast information

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast today, August 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investor dial-in (domestic): 833-665-0678
Investor dial-in (international): 929-517-0173
Conference ID: 6519549
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2hp2grhc

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer seven non-invasive tests for patients with diseases of the lung. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR test, the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab, and the cPass SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody test (cPass Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript, Inc,) in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. The blood-based Biodesix Lung Reflex strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat and VeriStrat tests to support treatment decisions with results in 36 hours, expediting time to treatment. The blood-based Nodify Lung nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2 and the Nodify CDT tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex AI platform, to collaborate with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goals,” or “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Biodesix has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Biodesix and its operations, it is possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its revenues, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Biodesix’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed March 16, 2021 or subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q during 2021, if applicable. Biodesix undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Biodesix, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

June 30,

2021

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

Assets

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

56,349

 

 

$

62,126

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $168 and $180

 

 

5,281

 

 

 

15,304

 

Other current assets

 

 

6,820

 

 

 

8,710

 

Total current assets

 

 

68,450

 

 

 

86,140

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

3,378

 

 

 

3,178

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

12,400

 

 

 

13,260

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

2,545

 

 

 

3,461

 

Goodwill

 

 

15,031

 

 

 

15,031

 

Total non-current assets

 

 

33,354

 

 

 

34,930

 

Total assets

 

$

101,804

 

 

$

121,070

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,160

 

 

$

8,964

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

6,198

 

 

 

7,789

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

2,182

 

 

 

3,532

 

Current portion of contingent consideration

 

 

8,626

 

 

 

 

Current portion of notes payable

 

 

3,106

 

 

 

11,840

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

21,272

 

 

 

32,125

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term notes payable, net of current portion

 

 

29,955

 

 

 

15,926

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

23,217

 

 

 

29,932

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

1,921

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

54,759

 

 

 

47,779

 

Total liabilities

 

 

76,031

 

 

 

79,904

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;

0 (2021 and 2020) shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized;

26,948,879 (2021) and 26,561,504 (2020) shares issued and outstanding

 

 

27

 

 

 

27

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

302,923

 

 

 

299,953

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(277,177

)

 

 

(258,814

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

25,773

 

 

 

41,166

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

101,804

 

 

$

121,070

 

Biodesix, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

COVID-19

 

$

6,064

 

 

$

1,363

 

 

$

29,296

 

 

$

1,363

 

Lung diagnostic

 

 

4,774

 

 

 

2,280

 

 

 

8,737

 

 

 

5,883

 

Diagnostic testing revenue

 

 

10,838

 

 

 

3,643

 

 

 

38,033

 

 

 

7,246

 

Biopharma services

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

596

 

 

 

2,718

 

 

 

2,089

 

Total revenues

 

 

11,885

 

 

 

4,239

 

 

 

40,751

 

 

 

9,335

 

Direct costs and expenses

 

 

7,085

 

 

 

1,874

 

 

 

25,303

 

 

 

3,455

 

Research and development

 

 

3,323

 

 

 

2,107

 

 

 

6,644

 

 

 

5,007

 

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

 

 

11,425

 

 

 

6,834

 

 

 

23,352

 

 

 

14,914

 

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

639

 

 

 

(957

)

 

 

1,622

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

22,472

 

 

 

9,858

 

 

 

56,921

 

 

 

23,376

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(10,587

)

 

 

(5,619

)

 

 

(16,170

)

 

 

(14,041

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(815

)

 

 

(2,784

)

 

 

(1,466

)

 

 

(4,241

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(728

)

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

 

 

 

133

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

256

 

Total other expense

 

 

(815

)

 

 

(2,647

)

 

 

(2,193

)

 

 

(3,930

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(11,402

)

 

$

(8,266

)

 

$

(18,363

)

 

$

(17,971

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.41

)

 

$

(30.06

)

 

$

(0.68

)

 

$

(68.85

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

27,730

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

27,020

 

 

 

261

 

 

Wertpapier


