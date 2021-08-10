checkAd

AT&T and Airgain Launch Promotional Program Providing Significant Cost Savings to Customers with Purchase of AirgainConnect

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021   

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) today announced a limited time promotion offering a $400 MSRP reduction to customers for AirgainConnect and an additional $800 in service credits from FirstNet, Built with AT&T – America’s public safety network. Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive.

AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is the first and only LTE antenna-modem built for FirstNet MegaRange, the high power user equipment (HPUE) solution available on Band 14. AirgainConnect is designed to provide extended network coverage during crises, when network conditions change dramatically, by providing better connectivity in hard-to-reach areas such as densely populated urban areas, basements and parking garages as well as remote rural areas. AirgainConnect can be used by first responder vehicles on AT&T’s nationwide network.

“AirgainConnect is a premier FirstNet MegaRange product offering and one of our main technology differentiators on FirstNet, America’s public safety network,” said Scott Agnew, Assistant Vice President, Product Marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “This product gives first responders robust connectivity at the edges of coverage or in dense urban environments, including in crisis situations. We already have thousands of qualified leads identified that are actively being pursued by our sales force. We’re excited by the unique benefits that AirgainConnect provides to our community.”

“We commend AT&T for spearheading this promotional program and are proud to support FirstNet,” said Morad Sbahi, Senior Vice President of Global Product and Marketing. “We’re excited that this promotion provides significant cost savings to first responder customers that need AirgainConnect to maximize network coverage using FirstNet, offsetting $1,200 of the cost for qualifying customers.”

Promotional Offer Details

The FirstNet MegaRange $800 service credit with purchase of eligible devices and AirgainConnect AC-HPUE device $400 MSRP reduction are each offered for a limited time. This combined offer is available in the following select states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin. Eligibility: Available beginning August 6, 2021 to public safety entities with a FirstNet Service Agreement (Business Agmt) and only for Agency Paid User lines of serv. Subject to availability. Not available in all sales channels. New subscribers must qualify for FirstNet service and complete verification process w/in 30 days. Device must use a FirstNet SIM. Check eligibility at firstnet.com/eligibility. Requires new line and purchase of a new eligible AirgainConnect AC-HPUE device w/elig. postpaid data svc. (min $34/mo on FirstNet Mobile-Pooled) to receive $800 credit on service – upgrades are ineligible. Other qualifying plans avail. Full $800 service credit amount applied within 4 bills. $400 MSRP reduction applied at point of sale. Tax on sales price due at sale. Activation Fee: Up to $45/line. Return/Restocking: Return w/in 30 days. Restocking fee up to $55 may apply. Limits: Limit one credit per qualifying purchase. May not combine w/other offers, discounts, or credits. Talk to your customer service representative for offer details.

