Augmedix Announces Partnership with Medical Advantage

10.08.2021   

Collaboration will Bring Augmedix’s Solution to Physicians Nationwide – Alleviating Burnout, Increasing Efficiency, and Improving Patient Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, a leading tech-enabled service that converts real-time clinician-patient conversations into precise medical documentation, and Medical Advantage, a leading provider of consulting services to improve medical practices’ clinical and financial performance – announced today a partnership to scale the use of Augmedix’s virtual documentation solution to physician groups across the nation.

The Augmedix technology platform enables physicians to attentively care for their patients while the visit is simultaneously documented in real-time. This improves productivity for physicians by shifting the emphasis away from complex documentation and allowing them to focus on what matters most: patient care. Augmedix is compatible with most existing EHR systems and industry workflows, allowing natural conversations between patient and provider to be easily transmitted into records. The tech service represents a natural addition to Medical Advantage’s robust portfolio of services offered to physicians throughout its extensive support network.

“We’re excited to work alongside Medical Advantage to offer a solution that will work within their existing workflows,” said Ian Shakil, founder of Augmedix. “We have a shared goal of alleviating physician burnout and increasing efficiency. Together, I believe Augmedix and Medical Advantage will substantially impact organizations by offering a solution that not only benefits physicians, but also dramatically improves patient-clinician relationships.”

“Across the majority of our EHR optimization engagements with provider practices, we see the traditional process of updating patient notes as a leading cause of frustration and burnout for the office staff,” said Chad Anguilm, vice president Medical Advantage. “We’re excited to launch the relationship with Augmedix and look forward to incorporating their best-in-class solution as we engage clients.”

About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX) humanizes the clinician-patient experience by enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality patient care. Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides real-time administrative support, including referrals, orders, and reminders. The Augmedix service platform is powered by intelligent automation technologies that are overseen by virtual healthcare data specialists, who are highly trained medical scribes operating in HIPAA-secure locations. The service, which supports over 35 specialties, timely delivers accurate and comprehensive medical documentation to several of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S. and to hundreds of independent clinicians, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. Augmedix can save clinicians 2–3 hours per day, improve clinician productivity by as much as 20%, and increase clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

About Medical Advantage  
Medical Advantage (medicaladvantage.com) is an innovator for maximizing health plan and physician clinical and financial performance in value-based contracting. Medical Advantage’s hands-on, value-based healthcare, electronic health record (EHR), dashboards, and telehealth consulting services provide practices, health plans, and delivery systems of all sizes with customized, actionable solutions to decrease the cost of care and improve quality. Medical Advantage is part of TDC Group (thetdcgroup.com), the nation’s largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6 billion in assets.

Media Contacts

Augmedix
Kaila Grafeman, Head of Marketing
+1 888.669.4885
pr@augmedix.com

Medical Advantage
Allison Solit, Marketing Manager
517.889.5767
asolit@medicaladvantage.com





