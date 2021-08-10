Inari Medical Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results 

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Treated a record number of patients, with revenue of $63.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 11% sequentially and 150% year-over-year.

Announced FDA clearance of FlowSaver, enabling bloodless thrombectomy with the use of Triever Catheters.

Presented interim results of the CLOUT DVT registry at New Cardiovascular Horizons, confirming best in class safety, clot removal, and clinical results for patients treated with ClotTriever.

Ended the quarter with $176.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“Our second quarter was highly successful, especially in ways most important to our mission to treat and transform the lives of our patients,” said Bill Hoffman, CEO of Inari Medical. “We treated a record number of patients, reported best in class data from our CLOUT registry, and announced FDA clearance of FlowSaver, making bloodless thrombectomy a reality across the entire Inari portfolio. We continue to invest aggressively to expand our capabilities to treat even more patients and address more unmet needs. We love every second of this work, and we are so thankful to all of you for believing and committing along with us in this mission.”



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $63.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $57.4 million for the prior quarter and $25.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase over prior year was driven by continued U.S. commercial expansion and new product introductions.

Gross profit was $58.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $21.9 million for the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 92.4% for the second quarter of 2021, up from 86.3% for the same period in the prior year, due primarily to the impact of an idle capacity charge in the second quarter of 2020 of $1.1 million, combined with current quarter product mix and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $54.5 million, compared to $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in personnel-related expenses to fund the expansion of the commercial, research and development, clinical and support organization.

Net income was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and net income per share was $0.08 on a weighted-average basic share count of 49.7 million and $0.07 on a diluted share count of 55.6 million, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million and a net loss per share of $0.16 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 24.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

Our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $176.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

COVID-19 and Guidance

Despite ongoing challenges and uncertainties in its operating environment, Inari Medical is updating financial guidance as follows:

For the full-year 2021, revenue guidance is increased to $250 to $255 million from the previous guidance of $240 to $250 million.



About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Forward Looking Statements

INARI MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 63,453 $ 25,392 $ 120,850 $ 52,345 Cost of goods sold 4,814 3,487 9,437 6,193 Gross profit 58,639 21,905 111,413 46,152 Operating expenses Research and development 11,630 3,628 19,793 6,646 Selling, general and administrative 42,897 18,880 79,795 35,273 Total operating expenses 54,527 22,508 99,588 41,919 Income (loss) from operations 4,112 (603 ) 11,825 4,233 Other income (expense) Interest income 35 146 103 201 Interest expense (74 ) (463 ) (147 ) (809 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities — (2,884 ) — (3,317 ) Other income (expense) 7 — (34 ) — Total other expenses (32 ) (3,201 ) (78 ) (3,925 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 4,080 (3,804 ) 11,747 308 Provision for income taxes 12 — 210 — Net income (loss) $ 4,068 $ (3,804 ) $ 11,537 $ 308 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 57 — (123 ) — Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities (6 ) — 12 — Total other comprehensive income (loss) 51 — (111 ) — Comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,119 $ (3,804 ) $ 11,426 $ 308 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares used to compute net

income (loss) per share Basic 49,669,652 24,295,900 49,512,800 15,339,755 Diluted 55,595,016 24,295,900 55,665,193 47,362,292









INARI MEDICAL, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data and par value)

(unaudited)