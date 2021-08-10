checkAd

Inari Medical Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 22:01  |  16   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Revenue and Business Highlights:

  • Treated a record number of patients, with revenue of $63.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 11% sequentially and 150% year-over-year.
  • Announced FDA clearance of FlowSaver, enabling bloodless thrombectomy with the use of Triever Catheters.
  • Presented interim results of the CLOUT DVT registry at New Cardiovascular Horizons, confirming best in class safety, clot removal, and clinical results for patients treated with ClotTriever.
  • Ended the quarter with $176.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“Our second quarter was highly successful, especially in ways most important to our mission to treat and transform the lives of our patients,” said Bill Hoffman, CEO of Inari Medical. “We treated a record number of patients, reported best in class data from our CLOUT registry, and announced FDA clearance of FlowSaver, making bloodless thrombectomy a reality across the entire Inari portfolio. We continue to invest aggressively to expand our capabilities to treat even more patients and address more unmet needs. We love every second of this work, and we are so thankful to all of you for believing and committing along with us in this mission.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $63.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $57.4 million for the prior quarter and $25.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase over prior year was driven by continued U.S. commercial expansion and new product introductions.

Gross profit was $58.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $21.9 million for the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 92.4% for the second quarter of 2021, up from 86.3% for the same period in the prior year, due primarily to the impact of an idle capacity charge in the second quarter of 2020 of $1.1 million, combined with current quarter product mix and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $54.5 million, compared to $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in personnel-related expenses to fund the expansion of the commercial, research and development, clinical and support organization.

Net income was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and net income per share was $0.08 on a weighted-average basic share count of 49.7 million and $0.07 on a diluted share count of 55.6 million, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million and a net loss per share of $0.16 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 24.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

Our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $176.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

COVID-19 and Guidance

Despite ongoing challenges and uncertainties in its operating environment, Inari Medical is updating financial guidance as follows:

  • For the full-year 2021, revenue guidance is increased to $250 to $255 million from the previous guidance of $240 to $250 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Inari Medical will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone (833) 519-1265 for U.S. callers or (914) 800-3838 for international callers, using conference ID: 1160795. The live webinar can be accessed at https://ir.inarimedical.com.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include financial guidance regarding second quarter and full year 2021 revenue and the potential impact of COVID-19 on the business, and are based on Inari’s current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to a number of factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2020 and in its other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Inari as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. Inari undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inari’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Inari.

Investor Contact:

Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com



INARI MEDICAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
Revenue $ 63,453     $ 25,392     $ 120,850     $ 52,345  
Cost of goods sold   4,814       3,487       9,437       6,193  
Gross profit   58,639       21,905       111,413       46,152  
Operating expenses                      
Research and development   11,630       3,628       19,793       6,646  
Selling, general and administrative   42,897       18,880       79,795       35,273  
Total operating expenses   54,527       22,508       99,588       41,919  
Income (loss) from operations   4,112       (603 )     11,825       4,233  
Other income (expense)                      
Interest income   35       146       103       201  
Interest expense   (74 )     (463 )     (147 )     (809 )
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities         (2,884 )           (3,317 )
Other income (expense)   7             (34 )      
Total other expenses   (32 )     (3,201 )     (78 )     (3,925 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   4,080       (3,804 )     11,747       308  
Provision for income taxes   12             210        
Net income (loss) $ 4,068     $ (3,804 )   $ 11,537     $ 308  
Other comprehensive income (loss)                      
Foreign currency translation adjustments   57             (123 )      
Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities   (6 )           12        
Total other comprehensive income (loss)   51             (111 )      
Comprehensive income (loss) $ 4,119     $ (3,804 )   $ 11,426     $ 308  
Net income (loss) per share                      
Basic $ 0.08     $ (0.16 )   $ 0.23     $ 0.02  
Diluted $ 0.07     $ (0.16 )   $ 0.21     $ 0.01  
Weighted average common shares used to compute net
income (loss) per share 		                     
Basic   49,669,652       24,295,900       49,512,800       15,339,755  
Diluted   55,595,016       24,295,900       55,665,193       47,362,292  



INARI MEDICAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data and par value)
(unaudited)

  June 30,
2021 		    December 31,
2020 		 
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,322     $ 114,229  
Restricted cash         50  
Short-term investments   84,744       49,981  
Accounts receivable, net   31,497       28,008  
Inventories   18,112       10,597  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,497       2,808  
Total current assets   228,172       205,673  
Property and equipment, net   10,827       7,498  
Restricted cash         338  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   868        
Deposits and other assets   13,692       583  
Total assets $ 253,559     $ 214,092  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable   10,319       3,047  
Payroll-related accruals   16,041       8,198  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   4,429       2,593  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion   793        
Total current liabilities   31,582       13,838  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion   156        
Total liabilities   31,738       13,838  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)          
Stockholders' equity          
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 		         
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares
authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 49,828,829
and 49,251,614 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively 		  50       49  
Additional paid in capital   237,764       227,624  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (107 )     4  
Accumulated deficit   (15,886 )     (27,423 )
Total stockholders' equity   221,821       200,254  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 253,559     $ 214,092  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inari Medical Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results  IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Eliem Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board