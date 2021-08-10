CohBar Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

“Our positive CB4211 topline data announcement today marks an important milestone in our path towards demonstrating the full potential of our novel therapeutic platform sourced from the mitochondrial genome,” stated Dr. Joseph Sarret, Chief Executive Officer. “In parallel with our ongoing analysis of the promising data from the CB4211 study, we are diligently working to enable CB5138-3 to enter the clinic next year for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. This is an exciting time for the company as we look forward to continued progress in the development of product candidates designed to address serious unmet medical needs.”

Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights

Announced Positive Topline Data from the Phase 1a/1b Study of CB4211 Being Developed for the Treatment of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Obesity: Today, the company announced topline results from the multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1a/1b clinical study of CB4211, under development for NASH and obesity. The study met its primary endpoints as CB4211 was well-tolerated and appeared safe with no serious adverse events. The evaluation of the exploratory endpoints showed robust and statistically significant improvements in key biomarkers of liver damage, ALT and AST, and in glucose levels in the CB4211 group compared to placebo. There was a trend towards lower body weight in the CB4211 group after four weeks of treatment.

Appointed Joseph J. Sarret, M.D., J.D. as Chief Executive Officer and Director: In April, the company announced the appointment of Joseph J. Sarret, M.D., J.D. as Chief Executive Officer and Director. Dr. Sarret is a seasoned executive with a track record of success in biotechnology.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Cash and Investments: CohBar had cash and investments of $13.8 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $21 million as of December 31, 2020. The cash burn for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $4.6 million.



R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.5 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to the investment in the company's research programs focused on the continued development of its peptides, and an increase in clinical trial costs due to the timing of those expenses, partially offset by a decrease in stock based compensations costs.



G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher compensation and stock-based compensation costs and increased D&O insurance premiums.



Net Loss: For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net loss, which included $1.0 million of non-cash expenses, was $5.2 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, net loss, which included $1.8 million of non-cash expenses, was $4.1 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share.



About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases associated with the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, recently completed a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs with the most advanced being CB5138-3 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other fibrotic diseases, which is currently in IND-enabling studies. The preclinical programs also include the CB5064 Analogs for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) including COVID-19 associated ARDS, CB5046 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and other future conditions. In some cases you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “expect,” “goal,” “seek,” “future,” “likely” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding timing and anticipated outcomes of research and clinical trials for our mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) candidates; expectations regarding the growth of MBTs as a significant future class of drug products; and statements regarding anticipated therapeutic properties and potential of our mitochondrial peptide analogs, MBTs and other potential therapies. You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include: our ability to successfully advance drug discovery and development programs, including the delay or termination of ongoing clinical trials and the timing of announcements and updates relating to our clinical trials and related data; our possible inability to mitigate the prevalence and/or persistence of the injection site reactions, receipt of unfavorable feedback from regulators regarding the safety or tolerability of CB4211 or the possibility of other developments affecting the viability of CB4211 or CB5138-3 as a clinical candidate or its commercial potential; results that are different from earlier data results including less favorable results that may not support further clinical development; our ability to raise additional capital when necessary to continue our operations; our ability to recruit and retain key management and scientific personnel; the risk that our intellectual property may not be adequately protected; our ability to establish and maintain partnerships with corporate and industry partners; and risks related to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises. Additional assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our registration statements, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators, which are available on our website, and at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.

You are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and other information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and CohBar does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

CohBar, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,603,151 $ 2,894,575 Investments 12,221,227 18,120,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,045,848 413,692 Total current assets 14,870,226 21,428,533 Property and equipment, net 328,078 394,004 Intangible assets, net 17,535 18,075 Other assets 69,620 67,403 Total assets $ 15,285,459 $ 21,908,015 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,858,409 $ 727,599 Accrued liabilities 186,021 1,141,741 Accrued payroll and other compensation 731,817 853,335 Note payable, net of debt discount and offering costs of $17,441 and $15,656 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 357,559 349,344 Total current liabilities 3,133,806 3,072,019 Notes payable, net of debt discount and offering costs of $0 and $26,159 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - 348,841 Total liabilities 3,133,806 3,420,860 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, Authorized 5,000,000 shares; No shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, Authorized 180,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding 62,269,427 shares as of June 30, 2021 and 61,117,524 as of December 31, 2020 62,269 61,118 Additional paid-in capital 90,609,379 87,684,323 Accumulated deficit (78,519,995 ) (69,258,286 ) Total stockholders’ equity 12,151,653 18,487,155 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,285,459 $ 21,908,015



