checkAd

Enovix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 22:01  |  25   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, today posted to its website at https://ir.enovix.com a quarterly shareholder letter containing the financial results for the second quarter of 2021, ending June 30.

The shareholder letter provides a business update that details progress made in the quarter along several key areas including technology, production and commercialization.

“We enter the second half of 2021 focused on executing our plan to deliver batteries to category-leading customers with industry-leading energy densities,” said Harrold Rust, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Enovix. “We have made tremendous progress in equipping our first advanced production facility and continue to add talent to our world-class team to accelerate the expansion. With a strong balance sheet and validation from leading customers, Enovix is well positioned to create shareholder value by delivering a step change in energy density after 30 years of only modest gains by the industry.”

Enovix will hold a conference call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET today, August 10, 2021, to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Live Dial-in Details:
North America (toll-free): +1 (833) 865-1567
International: +1 (574) 990-9731
Conference ID: 9483164

A simultaneous live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enovix investor relations website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future results that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “will”, “may”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “predict”, “could”, “potentially" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These include, but are not limited to statements regarding Enovix’s plan to deliver batteries to category-leading customers with industry-leading energy densities, its ability to build and scale its factory for volume production of advanced lithium-ion batteries, the planned capacity of the Enovix factory at full scale, Enovix’s ability to create shareholder value, and the strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and financial performance and the assumptions that underlie these statements.  Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-258358) that Enovix filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 2, 2021, as amended, and other documents Enovix has filed, or that Enovix will file, with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by Enovix in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Enovix disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com

Or

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com

Or

Matt Stewart
Method Communications
Phone: +1 (415) 867-0999
Email: matt@methodcommunications.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enovix Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX, ENVXW), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon Lithium-ion batteries, today posted to its website at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Eliem Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Bioasis Announces Allowance of Japanese Patent Application in Japan Relating to xB³ Fusion Protein ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board