CohBar Announces Positive Topline Results from the Phase 1a/1b Study of CB4211 Under Development for NASH and Obesity
CB4211 was well-tolerated and appeared safe with no serious adverse events
- Robust reductions in ALT and AST
- Reduction in glucose and trend towards body weight reduction
- Company to host conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET
MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced topline results from the multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1a/1b clinical study of CB4211, under development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The study met its primary endpoint showing that CB4211 was well-tolerated and appeared safe with no serious adverse events. Evaluation of the exploratory pharmacodynamic endpoints from the Phase 1b stage of the study comparing CB4211 to placebo demonstrated robust and significant reductions in key biomarkers of liver damage, ALT and AST, a significant decrease in glucose levels, and a trend towards lower body weight after four weeks of treatment. Both the CB4211 and placebo groups had substantial reductions in liver fat content compared to baseline.
Key findings from the topline data of the Phase 1b portion of the study are summarized below.
|Biomarker
|
CB4211 (25 mg)
(n = 11)
|
Placebo
(n = 9)
|
Difference from
Placebo
|
ALT
(% reduction from baseline)
|-21%
|4%
|-25*
|
Proportion of subjects with >17 U/L decrease in ALT(1)
|27%
|11%
|16%
|
AST
(% reduction from baseline)
|-28%
|-11%
|-17%*
|
Glucose
(% reduction from baseline)
|-6%
|0%
|-6%*
ALT: Alanine aminotransferase. AST: Aspartate aminotransferase.
*Statistically significant versus placebo, p<0.05 by unpaired t test
(1) A decrease in ALT by 17 U/L or more is significantly associated with histologic response in NASH (Loomba R et al. Gastroenterology, 2019; 156 (1): 88-95)
