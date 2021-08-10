Unity Appoints Keisha Smith-Jeremie, Tory Burch Chief People Officer, to Board of Directors

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the appointment of Keisha Smith-Jeremie, Chief People Officer at Tory Burch, to the company’s Board of Directors. As part of her Board appointment, Ms. Smith-Jeremie will also serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board.

Keisha Smith-Jeremie, Tory Burch Chief People Officer, Joins Unity's Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“We love Keisha’s experience as a leader in people development and culture growth at some of the world’s iconic companies,” said John Riccitiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Unity. “Keisha will bring her culture- and people-first point of view to our Board and we believe this type of people-centric focus on the Board is critical to helping lead Unity into the next chapter of growth.”

As Chief People Officer at Tory Burch, Smith focuses on driving strategic initiatives to ensure Tory Burch continues to be a highly sought after destination for global talent. In less than three years, Smith has designed and executed a Talent strategy that has enabled the company to deliver against its strategic priorities. Prior to joining Tory Burch, Smith served as Chief Human Resources Officer of News Corp., the largest news and information services provider in the English-speaking world, and prior to that as Global Co-Head of Talent Management at Morgan Stanley.

“I was attracted to this opportunity primarily because of Unity’s people-first mentality - the company recognizes that a diverse, enriched workforce is what can make or break success in today’s market,” said Smith. “And as someone who works at the intersection of consumer engagement and next generation retail experiences, I am really excited to lend my expertise to Unity’s future.”

