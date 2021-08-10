checkAd

Domo Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021   

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced that results for its second quarter fiscal 2022 (ended July 31, 2021) will be released on Thursday, August 26, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 3:00 p.m. (MT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3315929. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at www.domo.com/IR.

A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 with conference ID #3315929 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) September 9, 2021.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for AllTM. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk Twitter account and the @JoshJames Twitter account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

