fuboTV Delivered Record $130.9M Revenue and 681,721 Total Subscribers in Q2 2021; Raises 2021 Guidance

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company delivered a strong second quarter 2021 with triple digit year-over-year growth in total paid subscribers (up 138% year-over-year to 681,721, including 91,291 net subscriber additions in the quarter), total revenue (up 196% year-over-year to $130.9 million) and advertising revenue (up 281% year-over-year to $16.5 million). Engagement also reached all-time highs with fuboTV customers streaming 245 million hours of content during the quarter, a 148% increase year-over-year.

Complete second quarter 2021 results are detailed in fuboTV’s shareholder letter available on the company’s IR site.

fuboTV also increased revenue and subscriber guidance for the full year 2021.

“fuboTV delivered a strong second quarter of 2021 across all of our key financial and operational metrics: subscribers, total revenue and advertising revenue,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “Engagement also reached record highs as we added exclusive sports streaming rights with CONMEBOL and began beta testing predictive, free-to-play gaming integrated into our streaming platform ahead of our expected launch this fall. Our Fubo Sportsbook with real-money wagering remains on track for a fourth quarter launch as we intend to further combine interactivity with streaming video. Our plans to launch a holistic and personalized user experience is evidenced by our sportsbook, which we’re excited to preview on our earnings call this afternoon.”

“We are very pleased with fuboTV’s performance in the first half of 2021 and believe that we are well positioned to continue to execute on our long-term financial and operating goals, all while delivering a differentiated and world-class experience to the consumer,” said Edgar Bronfman Jr., executive chairman, fuboTV. “Our second quarter results showcase the continued momentum in our business, with consumers choosing fuboTV over more expensive legacy pay TV services due to our innovative product experience and customer-friendly approach at an affordable price.”

Live Webcast

Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will host a live video webcast today at 5:30 p.m. ET to deliver brief remarks followed by Q&A. The live webcast will be available on the Events page of fuboTV’s investor relations website. Investors can submit questions in advance to ir@fubo.tv with the email subject “Q2 2021 Earnings.” An archived replay will be available on fuboTV’s website following the webcast. Participants should join the webcast 10 minutes in advance to ensure that they are connected prior to the event.

