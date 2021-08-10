UiPath Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2022 ended July 31, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 13721284

Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)

Replay: 1-877-660-6853 (US Toll-Free), 201-612-7415 (Toll)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on September 21, 2021)

Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

