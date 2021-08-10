Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total Revenue and Investment Income for Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC (the “Operating Company”) were $72.0 million and $79.9 million, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net Income applicable to the Operating Company was $83.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Distributable Earnings to the Operating Company were $55.7 million, 100% of which has been or will be distributed to the owners of the Operating Company as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

On July 20, 2021, the Company closed its Initial Public Offering of 18,750,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share.

In releasing these quarterly results, Robert Morse, Bridge’s Executive Chairman, commented, “Our successful IPO is an important step in Bridge’s evolution as a high-performing and purpose-built alternative asset investment management company. We believe our specialized investment focus on the most attractive sectors within real estate and our vertical integration into property management drives attractive returns. We have continued to expand our areas of focus to include Logistics, and greater penetration of the global investor base, initiatives we expect to further amplify our growth and returns.”

Mr. Morse continued, “In addition to reporting strong total revenue and investment income, we are proud that our second quarter results represent new highs for fee-paying AUM, fee-related earnings, realized performance fees and distributable earnings. We see enormous growth opportunity for Bridge’s differentiated approach to investment management, and we look forward to sharing more with our shareholders in the quarters and years ahead.”

Jonathan Slager, Bridge’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are excited to share our first earnings update as a public company and to report record second-quarter results. The $16 trillion commercial real estate market has experienced a strong recovery year-to-date across property sectors. We believe Bridge is well positioned to capitalize on these trends given recent strategy launches in Logistics and an active pipeline of next generation strategies. We believe our ability to raise and deploy capital is largely a function of our strong performance, and we look forward to driving similar value creation for our public shareholders as they benefit from growth in our net income and distributable earnings over time.”