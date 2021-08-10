checkAd

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total Revenue and Investment Income for Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC (the “Operating Company”) were $72.0 million and $79.9 million, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net Income applicable to the Operating Company was $83.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Distributable Earnings to the Operating Company were $55.7 million, 100% of which has been or will be distributed to the owners of the Operating Company as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

On July 20, 2021, the Company closed its Initial Public Offering of 18,750,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share.

In releasing these quarterly results, Robert Morse, Bridge’s Executive Chairman, commented, “Our successful IPO is an important step in Bridge’s evolution as a high-performing and purpose-built alternative asset investment management company. We believe our specialized investment focus on the most attractive sectors within real estate and our vertical integration into property management drives attractive returns. We have continued to expand our areas of focus to include Logistics, and greater penetration of the global investor base, initiatives we expect to further amplify our growth and returns.”

Mr. Morse continued, “In addition to reporting strong total revenue and investment income, we are proud that our second quarter results represent new highs for fee-paying AUM, fee-related earnings, realized performance fees and distributable earnings. We see enormous growth opportunity for Bridge’s differentiated approach to investment management, and we look forward to sharing more with our shareholders in the quarters and years ahead.”

Jonathan Slager, Bridge’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are excited to share our first earnings update as a public company and to report record second-quarter results. The $16 trillion commercial real estate market has experienced a strong recovery year-to-date across property sectors. We believe Bridge is well positioned to capitalize on these trends given recent strategy launches in Logistics and an active pipeline of next generation strategies. We believe our ability to raise and deploy capital is largely a function of our strong performance, and we look forward to driving similar value creation for our public shareholders as they benefit from growth in our net income and distributable earnings over time.”

Seite 1 von 3
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total Revenue and Investment Income for Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
AXSM INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX Showcased During U.S. Secretary of Energy’s Michigan Manufacturing ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Bridge Investment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten