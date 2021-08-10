ON24 Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 grew 43% year-over-year, and our subscription and other platform revenue, excluding legacy, grew 68% year-over-year,” said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24. “The second quarter of 2021 was a transition quarter where we went from a ‘peak of Covid’ in Q2 2020 to a ’peak of vaccinations’ in Q2 2021 and we exited this quarter with a significantly improved quality of our customer base. The last year has accelerated the global enterprise awareness of our offerings and we are now serving a larger market than ever before. As our category leadership grows, our future is more exciting than ever before.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $52.1 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year, or 47% year-over-year, excluding legacy.

: Total revenue was $52.1 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year, or 47% year-over-year, excluding legacy. Subscription and Other Platform Revenue : Subscription and Other Platform Revenue, excluding legacy, was $44.4 million, an increase of 68% year-over-year.

: Subscription and Other Platform Revenue, excluding legacy, was $44.4 million, an increase of 68% year-over-year. ARR : ARR increased 44% year-over-year to $164.1 million as of June 30, 2021.

: ARR increased 44% year-over-year to $164.1 million as of June 30, 2021. Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders : Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $2.5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $2.5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Operating Income : Non-GAAP operating income was $2.5 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

: Non-GAAP operating income was $2.5 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $7.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Net Income : Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

: Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $6.9 million, compared to $14.0 million provided in operating activities in the second quarter of 2020. Free cash flow was $5.7 million for the quarter, compared to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

For more information regarding non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flows, see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the tables at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Industry Recognition and Innovation Highlights

Industry Recognition

In June 2021, ON24 Elite was recognized as the top webinar software for Enterprises and Mid-Market companies by G2, one of the largest software marketplace and user review platforms.

In addition, in July 2021, TrustRadius, another review site for business technology, named ON24 the best webinar software for Enterprises.

Customer Experience Innovation

ON24 introduced its Hybrid Engagement solution, enabling customers to deliver unified experiences, where both physical and digital audiences can interact and engage with the same experience, at the same time. Virtual and physical attendees can view the same presentations, interact with the same digital content, participate in the same Q&A, polls, and network with breakouts. This enhances prospect engagement data, now spanning across both physical and digital attendees.

With the addition of ON24 Breakouts, ON24 now offers five experiences products, including ON24 Elite, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Engagement Hub, and ON24 Target. Breakouts enable attendees and presenters to network with each other virtually face-to-face, allowing sales teams to connect immediately with prospects and subject matters experts to engage directly with customers.

AI-Driven Personalization

ON24 enhanced its ON24 Intelligence product and AI-Based personalization engine by expanding the first-party data displayed for each individual. Our customers are now able to view over 50+ data points over their prospect’s lifetime of engagement across live, always-on and personalized experiences and also integrate that data into key CRM and Marketing Automation platforms.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue of $47.5 to $48.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $(4.0) to $(3.0) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.09) to $(0.07) using approximately 47.5 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

For the full year 2021, the Company expects:

Total revenue of $201.2 to $204.2 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $(4.3) to $(1.3) million.

Non-GAAP loss per share of $(0.13) to $(0.06), using approximately 44 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we consider our non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow in evaluating our operating performance. We define non-GAAP operating income as net (loss) income excluding, interest expense, other (income) expense, income tax and stock-based compensation. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders and stock-based compensation. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment.

We use non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, and we use free cash flow to measure and evaluate cash generated through normal business operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. We believe free cash flow may be helpful to investors because it reflects that some purchases of property and equipment are necessary to support ongoing operations, while providing a measure of cash available to acquire customers, expand within existing customers and otherwise pursue our business strategies.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are each presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. Such statements can be identified by words such as: “outlook,” “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expected financial and operating results, the size of our market opportunity, impact of COVID-19 and vaccines on the way people do business, and other statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to sustain our recent revenue growth rate, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,727 $ 58,243 Marketable securities 44,631 3,000 Accounts receivable, net 38,891 48,617 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 11,304 10,528 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,264 7,079 Total current assets 457,817 127,467 Property and equipment, net 9,775 9,051 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 20,067 18,753 Other long-term assets 902 1,447 Total assets $ 488,561 $ 156,718 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,907 $ 4,730 Accrued liabilities 19,555 17,439 Deferred revenue 93,899 92,240 Long-term debt, current portion 2,362 2,359 Total current liabilities 118,723 116,768 Long-term debt 3,263 25,727 Other long-term liabilities 3,859 4,022 Total liabilities 125,845 146,517 Convertible Class A-1 and Class A-2 preferred stock — 83,857 Redeemable convertible Class B and Class B-1 preferred stock — 70,000 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Common stock 5 1 Additional paid-in capital 539,137 27,512 Accumulated deficit (176,610 ) (171,263 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 184 94 Total Stockholders’ equity (deficit) 362,716 (143,656 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 488,561 $ 156,718

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and other platform $ 44,377 $ 27,096 $ 87,287 $ 47,023 Professional services 7,741 9,224 14,930 14,043 Total revenue 52,118 36,320 102,217 61,066 Cost of revenue: Subscription and other platform(1) 8,179 4,824 15,664 8,980 Professional services(1) 3,694 3,138 6,903 5,688 Total cost of revenue 11,873 7,962 22,567 14,668 Gross profit 40,245 28,358 79,650 46,398 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 25,465 12,729 49,390 24,739 Research and development(1) 8,162 4,513 16,108 8,612 General and administrative(1) 9,100 4,206 18,868 7,658 Total operating expenses 42,727 21,448 84,366 41,009 Income (loss) from operations (2,482 ) 6,910 (4,716 ) 5,389 Interest expense 106 193 337 405 Other (income) expense 211 (22 ) 327 249 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,799 ) 6,739 (5,380 ) 4,735 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (282 ) 37 (33 ) 92 Net income (loss) (2,517 ) 6,702 (5,347 ) 4,643 Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders — (1,427 ) (558 ) (2,752 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (2,517 ) $ 5,275 $ (5,905 ) $ 1,891 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 46,570,195 9,707,995 39,664,436 9,419,113 Diluted 46,570,195 10,315,294 39,664,436 10,013,791 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue Subscription and other platform $ 346 $ 24 $ 583 $ 47 Professional services 77 5 139 9 Total cost of revenue 423 29 722 56 Sales and marketing 1,571 147 3,263 288 Research and development 862 62 1,644 119 General and administrative 2,114 192 4,335 370 Total $ 4,970 $ 430 $ 9,964 $ 833

ON24, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (2,517 ) $ 6,702 $ (5,347 ) $ 4,643 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,134 642 2,294 1,189 Stock-based compensation expense 4,970 430 9,964 833 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition cost 3,828 2,465 7,502 4,345 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts and billing reserve 692 543 1,209 797 Other 25 25 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - Accounts receivable 5,995 (13,003 ) 8,517 (18,560 ) Deferred contract acquisition cost (4,142 ) (6,980 ) (9,592 ) (11,098 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,025 ) 82 (7,078 ) (783 ) Accounts payable (2,042 ) 574 (1,441 ) 238 Accrued liabilities 2,653 1,981 3,026 2,154 Deferred revenue (1,663 ) 20,879 1,659 32,023 Other long-term liabilities (37 ) (284 ) (163 ) (421 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,871 14,031 10,575 15,360 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,214 ) (191 ) (1,734 ) (288 ) Purchase of marketable securities (44,481 ) (5,000 ) (44,481 ) (5,000 ) Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 3,164 5,000 3,164 5,000 Net cash used in investing activities (42,531 ) (191 ) (43,051 ) (288 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts - — 353,397 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock resulting from exercise of options 384 1,754 1,795 2,239 Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of stock options exercise — — (2,001 ) — Proceeds from long-term debt — 6,179 — 12,179 Repayments of long-term debt (71 ) (6,043 ) (22,478 ) (12,084 ) Repayment of capital lease obligations (807 ) (357 ) (1,384 ) (563 ) Payments of offering costs (1,176 ) — (3,481 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities (1,670 ) 1,533 325,848 1,771 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 114 (2 ) 108 54 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,216 ) 15,371 293,480 16,897 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 389,041 20,459 58,345 18,933 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 351,825 $ 35,830 $ 351,825 $ 35,830 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 131 $ 46 $ 142 $ 50 Cash paid for interest $ 147 $ 235 $ 403 $ 496 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities: Equipment acquired under capital leases $ 571 $ 1,922 $ 1,586 $ 2,520 Equipment purchased funded by liabilities $ 391 $ 179 $ 391 $ 179 Property and equipment purchased not yet paid $ 132 $ 465 $ 132 $ 465 Conversion of convertible preferred stock and redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock $ — $ — $ 153,857 $ —

ON24, INC. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income Net income (loss) $ (2,517 ) $ 6,702 $ (5,347 ) $ 4,643 Add: Interest expense 106 193 337 405 Other (income) expense, net 211 (22 ) 327 249 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (282 ) 37 (33 ) 92 Stock-based compensation 4,970 430 9,964 833 Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,488 $ 7,340 $ 5,248 $ 6,222 Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income Net loss $ (2,517 ) $ 6,702 $ (5,347 ) $ 4,643 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 4,970 430 9,964 833 Non-GAAP net income $ 2,453 $ 7,132 $ 4,617 $ 5,476 Reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders: $ (2,517 ) $ 5,275 $ (5,905 ) $ 1,891 Add: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred shareholders - 1,427 558 2,752 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 4,970 430 9,964 833 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,453 $ 7,132 $ 4,617 $ 5,476 GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.05 $ 0.73 $ 0.12 $ 0.58 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.69 $ 0.09 $ 0.55 Shares Used in GAAP Per Share Calculations: GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic 46,570,195 9,707,995 39,664,436 9,419,113 GAAP weighted-average shared used to compute GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted 46,570,195 10,315,294 39,664,436 10,013,791 Shares Used in Non-GAAP Per Share Calculations: Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic 46,570,195 9,707,995 39,664,436 9,419,113 Non-GAAP weighted-average shared used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 54,993,297 10,315,294 48,646,614 10,013,791

ON24, INC. Earnings (Loss) Per Share (in thousands, except share and per share data) GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) $ (2,517 ) $ 6,702 $ (5,347 ) $ 4,643 Less: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders - (1,427 ) (558 ) (2,752 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, basic (2,517 ) 5,275 (5,905 ) 1,891 Income (loss) available to participating securities — (3,889 ) - (1,406 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (2,517 ) $ 1,386 $ (5,905 ) $ 485 Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic 46,570,195 9,707,995 39,664,436 9,419,113 Basic earnings (loss) per share of common stock $ (0.05 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) $ (2,517 ) $ 6,702 $ (5,347 ) $ 4,643 Less: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders - (1,427 ) (558 ) (2,752 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, diluted (2,517 ) 5,275 (5,905 ) 1,891 Reallocation of earnings to participating securities considering potentially dilutive securities — (3,826 ) — (1,383 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (2,517 ) $ 1,449 $ (5,905 ) $ 508 Weighted average common stock outstanding 46,570,195 9,707,995 39,664,436 9,419,113 Weighted average dilutive effect of stock options, restricted stock and ESPP — 607,299 — 594,678 Diluted weighted average common shares 46,570,195 10,315,294 39,664,436 10,013,791 Diluted earnings (loss) per share of common stock $ (0.05 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.05 Non-GAAP Earning (Loss) Per Share Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP basic earnings (loss) per share: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (2,517 ) $ 1,449 $ (5,905 ) $ 508 Less: Cumulative preferred dividends allocated to preferred stockholders - 1,427 558 2,752 Add: Stock based compensation 4,970 430 9,964 833 Add: Income available to participating securities — 3,826 — 1,383 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 2,453 7,132 4,617 5,476 - - - - Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic 46,570,195 9,707,995 39,664,436 9,419,113 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted 54,993,297 10,315,294 48,646,614 10,013,791 Non-GAAP earnings per share of common stock: Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.05 $ 0.73 $ 0.12 $ 0.58 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.69 $ 0.09 $ 0.55

ON24, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities: $ 6,871 $ 14,031 $ 10,575 $ 15,360 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,214 ) (191 ) (1,734 ) (288 ) Free cash flow $ 5,657 $ 13,840 $ 8,841 $ 15,072

ON24, INC. Revenue (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Digital Experience Platform Subscription and other platform $ 44,367 $ 26,397 $ 87,225 $ 45,713 Professional services 7,741 9,120 14,905 $ 13,522 Total digital experience platform $ 52,108 $ 35,517 $ 102,130 $ 59,235 Legacy Subscription and other platform $ 10 $ 699 $ 62 $ 1,310 Professional services - 104 25 $ 521 Total legacy revenue $ 10 $ 803 $ 87 $ 1,831 Revenue Subscription and other platform $ 44,377 $ 27,096 $ 87,287 $ 47,023 Professional services 7,741 9,224 14,930 14,043 Total revenue $ 52,118 $ 36,320 $ 102,217 $ 61,066

