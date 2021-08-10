Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and related analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity services industry, today reported the following financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021:

Total revenues of $32.8 million, compared to revenues of $33.8 million in the prior year period.

Net loss of approximately $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.7 million or $(0.01) per diluted share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million, compared to $4.3 million in the prior year period.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenues in the second quarter were $32.8 million, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 3% from revenues of $33.8 million in the prior year period. Healthcare revenues in the second quarter of 2021 were $18.6 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 27%, from revenues of $14.6 million in the prior year period. Within Healthcare, claims-based services revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $7.0 million, while revenue from eligibility-based services in the second quarter was $11.6 million.

Recovery revenues in the second quarter were $11.1 million, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 31%, from revenues of $16.2 million in the prior year period. Revenues from our Customer Care / Outsourced Services in the second quarter were $3.1 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 4%, from revenues of $3.0 million in the prior year period.

Net loss for the second quarter was $1.5 million, or $(0.03) per share on a diluted basis, compared to net loss of $7.2 million, or $(0.13) per share on a diluted basis, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share on a diluted basis, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $4.2 million as compared to $4.3 million in the prior year period.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $12.2 million.

Business Commentary and Outlook

“Our decision to transform primarily into a healthcare payment integrity services company, remains on schedule and was reinforced by our results in the second quarter, with healthcare revenues growing by over 27% on a year over year basis,” stated Lisa Im, CEO of Performant.

“We believe there is a tremendous opportunity for us to gain market share and continue to grow within healthcare. However, the recent surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19 provides a bit of uncertainty as it relates to potential slow-downs or pauses in activities in the coming quarters. While we have not seen any impact yet, we are taking a cautious approach in light of the uncertainty, opting to refine our 2021 healthcare revenue guidance to a range of $80 - $85 million while currently continuing to be confident in achieving positive EBITDA results,” continued Im.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, to supplement our consolidated financial statements, the Company presents adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. These measures are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP) and accordingly reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) determined in accordance with US GAAP are included in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results” table at the end of this press release. We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) in this press release because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) provide useful information to investors and analysts in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under US GAAP. In particular, many of the adjustments to our US GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items, specifically interest, tax and depreciation and amortization expenses, equity-based compensation expense and certain other non-operating expenses, that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the call may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.performantcorp.com. The conference call is also available by dialing 855-327-6837 (domestic) or 631-891-4304 (international).

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13721981. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through August 17, 2021.

About Performant Financial Corporation

Performant provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity industry. Performant works with healthcare payers through claims auditing and eligibility-based (also known as coordination-of-benefits) services to identify improper payments. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than ten years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our outlook for revenues, net income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the material adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition as well as on the business operations and financial performance of many of our customers, that the Company may not have sufficient cash flows from operations to fund ongoing operations and other liquidity needs, that the Company’s indebtedness could adversely affect its business and financial condition and could reduce the funds available for other purposes and the failure to comply with covenants contained in its credit agreement could result in an event of default that could adversely affect its results of operations, that the Company faces a long period to implement a new contract which may result in the incurring of expenses before the receipt of revenues from new client relationships, the high level of revenue concentration among the Company's largest customers and any termination in the Company’s relationship with any of our significant clients would result in a material decline in our revenues, that many of the Company's customer contracts are subject to periodic renewal, are not exclusive, do not provide for committed business volumes and may be changed or terminated unilaterally and on short notice, that the Company may not be able to manage its potential growth effectively, that the Company faces significant competition in all of its markets, that continuing limitations on the scope of our audit activity under our RAC contracts have significantly reduced our revenue opportunities with this client, that the U.S. federal government accounts for a significant portion of the Company's revenues, that future legislative and regulatory changes may have significant effects on the Company's business, that failure of the Company's or third parties' operating systems and technology infrastructure could disrupt the operation of the Company's business and the threat of breach of the Company's security measures or failure or unauthorized access to confidential data that the Company possesses. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial condition and operating results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,949 $ 16,043 Restricted cash 2,203 2,253 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49 and $49, respectively 19,056 23,216 Contract assets 5,770 4,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,407 3,784 Income tax receivable 5,692 4,758 Total current assets 46,077 54,520 Property, equipment, and leasehold improvements, net 16,005 17,497 Identifiable intangible assets, net 72 689 Goodwill 47,372 47,372 Right-of-use assets 4,028 5,043 Other assets 985 1,106 Total assets $ 114,539 $ 126,227 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of notes payable to related party, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1,001 and $906, respectively $ 8,149 $ 59,957 Accrued salaries and benefits 7,727 8,799 Accounts payable 846 407 Other current liabilities 3,511 3,841 Deferred revenue — 867 Estimated liability for appeals, disputes, and refunds 4,500 1,014 Lease liabilities 2,207 2,327 Total current liabilities 26,940 77,212 Notes payable to related party, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,819 and $0, respectively 39,243 — Lease liabilities 2,395 3,442 Other liabilities 3,090 3,593 Total liabilities 71,668 84,247 Commitments and contingencies (note 3 and note 4) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized, 500,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively; issued and outstanding 56,401 and 54,764 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 89,784 82,933 Accumulated deficit (46,919 ) (40,958 ) Total stockholders’ equity 42,871 41,980 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 114,539 $ 126,227

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 32,842 $ 33,785 $ 64,232 $ 79,673 Operating expenses: Salaries and benefits 23,295 22,166 47,385 50,971 Other operating expenses 10,759 9,042 21,115 21,262 Impairment of goodwill — 8,000 — 27,000 Total operating expenses 34,054 39,208 68,500 99,233 Loss from operations (1,212 ) (5,423 ) (4,268 ) (19,560 ) Gain on sale of certain recovery contracts 1,849 — 1,849 — Interest expense (2,126 ) (2,031 ) (3,472 ) (4,258 ) Interest income — 6 — 12 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,489 ) (7,448 ) (5,891 ) (23,806 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 33 (249 ) 70 (4,123 ) Net loss $ (1,522 ) $ (7,199 ) $ (5,961 ) $ (19,683 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average shares Basic 55,516 54,267 55,167 54,105 Diluted 55,516 54,267 55,167 54,105

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,961 ) $ (19,683 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Impairment of long-lived assets 674 25 Impairment of goodwill — 27,000 Depreciation and amortization 3,040 2,795 Right-of-use assets amortization 1,015 1,275 Stock-based compensation 1,423 1,340 Interest expense from debt issuance costs 1,133 763 Earnout mark-to-market — (162 ) Gain on sale of certain recovery contracts (1,849 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 3,417 6,577 Contract assets (1,304 ) 362 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets 564 109 Income tax receivable (934 ) (1,860 ) Other assets 121 (180 ) Accrued salaries and benefits (1,072 ) (1,710 ) Accounts payable 439 (1,135 ) Deferred revenue and other current liabilities (1,147 ) (112 ) Estimated liability for appeals, disputes, and refunds 3,486 197 Lease liabilities (1,167 ) (1,126 ) Other liabilities (414 ) 1,279 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,464 15,754 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (1,604 ) (1,943 ) Proceeds from sale of certain recovery contracts 2,406 — Net cash provided by (used) in investing activities 802 (1,943 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of notes payable (7,650 ) (1,725 ) Debt issuance costs paid (150 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (633 ) (248 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23 — Net cash used in financing activities (8,410 ) (1,973 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,144 ) 11,838 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 18,296 4,995 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,152 $ 16,833 Reconciliation of the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows to the Consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,949 $ 15,211 Restricted cash 2,203 1,622 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,152 $ 16,833 Non-cash financing activities: Recognition of earnout shares issued $ 801 $ — Recognition of warrants associated with notes payable $ 5,237 $ — Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,482 $ 2,309 Cash paid for interest $ 2,340 $ 3,495

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results (In thousands, except per share amount) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (1,522 ) $ (7,199 ) $ (5,961 ) $ (19,683 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 33 (249 ) 70 (4,123 ) Interest expense (1) 2,126 2,031 3,472 4,258 Interest income — (6 ) — (12 ) Stock-based compensation 774 649 1,423 1,340 Depreciation and amortization 2,024 1,255 3,040 2,795 Impairment of goodwill (4) — 8,000 — 27,000 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 636 — Earnout mark-to-market (5) — (162 ) — (162 ) Severance expenses (6) 1,188 — 1,496 — Non-core operating expenses (7) 1,397 — 1,908 — Gain on sale of certain recovery contracts (8) (1,849 ) — (1,849 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,171 $ 4,319 $ 4,235 $ 11,413

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $ (1,522 ) $ (7,199 ) $ (5,961 ) $ (19,683 ) Stock-based compensation 774 649 1,423 1,340 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 558 59 617 118 Amortization of debt issuance costs (3) 764 381 1,133 763 Impairment of goodwill (4) — 8,000 — 27,000 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 636 — Earnout mark-to-market (5) — (162 ) — (162 ) Severance expenses (6) 1,188 — 1,496 — Non-core operating expenses (7) 1,397 — 1,908 — Gain on sale of certain recovery contracts (8) (1,849 ) — (1,849 ) — Tax adjustments (9) (779 ) (2,455 ) (1,475 ) (7,991 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 531 $ (727 ) $ (2,072 ) $ 1,385

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share: Net income (loss) $ (1,522 ) $ (7,199 ) $ (5,961 ) $ (19,683 ) Plus: Adjustment items per reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) 2,053 6,472 3,889 21,068 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 531 $ (727 ) $ (2,072 ) $ 1,385 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 Diluted average shares outstanding (10) 60,617 54,267 55,167 54,259

(1) Represents interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs related to our Credit Agreement. (2) Represents amortization of intangibles related to the acquisition of Performant by an affiliate of Parthenon Capital Partners in 2004. (3) Represents amortization of debt issuance costs related to our Credit Agreement. (4) Represents a noncash goodwill impairment charge in 2020 mainly due to the decrease of our market capitalization in the first half of 2020. (5) Represents the change from prior reporting periods in the fair value of the potential earnout consideration payable to ECMC group in connection with the Premiere acquisition. (6) Represents severance expenses incurred in connection with a reduction in force for our non-healthcare recovery services. (7) Represents professional fees related to strategic corporate development activities. (8) Represents gain on the sale of certain non-healthcare recovery contracts in 2021. (9) Represents tax adjustments assuming a marginal tax rate of 27.5% at full profitability. (10) While net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is ($1,522), the computation of adjusted net income results in adjusted net income of $531. Therefore, the calculation of the adjusted earnings per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 includes dilutive common share equivalents of 5,101 added to the basic weighted average shares of 55,516. While net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is ($19,683), the computation of adjusted net income (loss) results in adjusted net income of $1,385. Therefore, the calculation of the adjusted net income per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes dilutive common share equivalents of 154 added to the basic weighted average shares of 54,105.

We are providing the following historical breakdown of the quarterly and annual revenue contributions under the new contribution breakdowns of our healthcare revenue results for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020, and six months ended June 30, 2021:

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Eligibility-based $ 7,742 $ 7,042 $ 8,005 $ 9,987 $ 32,776 Claims-based 1,278 2,221 2,752 4,301 10,552 Healthcare Total 9,020 9,263 10,757 14,288 43,328 Recovery 21,375 22,107 20,936 25,208 89,626 Customer Care / Outsourced Services 4,481 4,460 4,210 4,327 17,478 Total $ 34,876 $ 35,830 $ 35,903 $ 43,823 $ 150,432

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 (in thousands) Eligibility-based $ 10,949 $ 11,292 $ 13,480 $ 14,126 $ 49,847 Claims-based 6,575 3,301 4,086 4,739 18,701 Healthcare Total 17,524 14,593 17,566 18,865 68,548 Recovery 24,265 16,167 15,443 17,521 73,396 Customer Care / Outsourced Services 4,099 3,025 3,219 3,650 13,993 Total $ 45,888 $ 33,785 $ 36,228 $ 40,036 $ 155,937

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Eligibility-based $ 7,911 $ 11,577 $ 19,488 Claims-based 5,375 7,025 12,400 Healthcare Total 13,286 18,602 31,888 Recovery 14,491 11,091 25,582 Customer Care / Outsourced Services 3,613 3,149 6,762 Total $ 31,390 $ 32,842 $ 64,232

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005914/en/