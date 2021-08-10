Joby Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Reinvent Technology Partners to Become Publicly Traded Company

Joby Aviation, Inc. (“Joby” or the “Company”), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing, announced today that Joby Aero, Inc. completed its previously announced business combination with Reinvent Technology Partners (“RTP”) (NYSE: RTP), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to partnering with bold leaders and companies. Upon the completion of the transaction, RTP changed its name to “Joby Aviation, Inc.” Joby’s common stock and warrants will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on August 11, 2021, under the ticker symbols “JOBY” and “JOBY WS,” respectively.

“Aviation connects the world in critically important ways but today it does that at the expense of our planet,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO at Joby. “By taking Joby public we have the opportunity to drive a renaissance in aviation, making emissions-free flight a part of everyday life. This is our generation’s moonshot moment, and at Joby we’re proud to be leaning in.”