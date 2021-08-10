Joby Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Reinvent Technology Partners to Become Publicly Traded Company
Joby Aviation, Inc. (“Joby” or the “Company”), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing, announced today that Joby Aero, Inc. completed its previously announced business combination with Reinvent Technology Partners (“RTP”) (NYSE: RTP), a special purpose acquisition company that takes a “venture capital at scale” approach to partnering with bold leaders and companies. Upon the completion of the transaction, RTP changed its name to “Joby Aviation, Inc.” Joby’s common stock and warrants will commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on August 11, 2021, under the ticker symbols “JOBY” and “JOBY WS,” respectively.
“Aviation connects the world in critically important ways but today it does that at the expense of our planet,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO at Joby. “By taking Joby public we have the opportunity to drive a renaissance in aviation, making emissions-free flight a part of everyday life. This is our generation’s moonshot moment, and at Joby we’re proud to be leaning in.”
Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn Co-Founder and Co-Lead Director of RTP, added, “With its advanced technology, we believe Joby is ‘Tesla meets Uber in the air’ and the clear leader in the eVTOL and aerial ridesharing space. We believe Joby is well-positioned with capital to be the first company to certification and commercialization. Closing this business combination accelerates Joby’s roadmap, and we look forward to supporting JoeBen and Joby’s world-class team in executing on their vision.”
Joby’s leadership in the sector is demonstrated by:
- Technological Advantage
- More than 1,000 test flights completed
- Record 154-mile flight flown in July
- Low-noise footprint targets demonstrated in several recent films
- Progress Toward Certification
- First and only eVTOL company to have agreed to a “G-1” certification basis with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
- First eVTOL to be awarded an airworthiness status by the U.S. Air Force
- First steps taken toward becoming the first eVTOL airline with application for Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate issued by the FAA
- Key Strategic Partnerships
- Partnership with Uber recently extended, following 2020 acquisition of Elevate
- Strategic partnership with Toyota provides production expertise
- Range of infrastructure partnerships signed in 2021, including Reef Technology
- US Air Force “Agility Prime” Program offers important revenue and testing opportunities
- eCredits partnership with JetBlue Airways and Signature Flight Support paves way towards incentive scheme for rapid decarbonisation of air travel
This transaction values Joby at $4.5 billion enterprise value, with proceeds raised plus cash on the balance sheet as of March 31, 2021 equaling approximately $1.6 billion. The proceeds are expected to fund Joby through initial commercial operations.
