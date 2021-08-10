CuriosityStream Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“CuriosityStream delivered very strong results this quarter. We continue to be solidly on track with our plans for 2021,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO. “During the quarter, we grew direct subscribers 56% year-over-year while retaining a higher percentage of users who signed up in Q2 2020 than any other streaming service, based on data from ANTENNA. We continue to deliver unprecedented value to our subscribers and partners in the factual category, having recently announced a landmark partnership with SPIEGEL TV, the leading producer and distributor of high-quality factual content for German-speaking audiences. This partnership bolsters our global reach by adding millions of subscribers in Europe, accelerates our growth through the addition of hundreds of hours of German-dubbed programming to our SVOD service, and extends our brand through the introduction of the Curiosity Channel in German-speaking Europe.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue of $15.3 million, up from $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020;

Total paying subscribers approximately 20 million, up 40% year-over-year;

Gross margin of 63% compared to 61% in the second quarter of 2020;

Net loss of $(8.3) million compared to net loss of $(4.3) million in the second quarter of 2020;

EBITDA of $(10.9) million compared to EBITDA of $(4.3) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Entered into a strategic distribution partnership with SPIEGEL TV and Autentic which accelerates our international expansion, establishes a Curiosity-branded channel with millions of subscribers in German-speaking Europe, adds hundreds of hours of German-dubbed programming to CuriosityStream’s direct-to-consumer service;

Premiered DOUG TO THE RESCUE and FASTER: HUMANITY’S QUEST TO SAVE TIME, a new season of 4TH AND FOREVER , new episodes of ANCIENT ENGINEERING and ENGINEERING THE FUTURE , and an 8-part series SECRETS OF THE SOLAR SYSTEM (nominated for an Emmy award in the category of Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary for the Mars episode of our epic);

and a new season of , new episodes of and , and an 8-part series (nominated for an Emmy award in the category of Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary for the Mars episode of our epic); Grew subscribers while maintaining low single-digit churn.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2021, CuriosityStream continues to expect the following:

Revenue of at least $71 million, representing 80% year-over-year growth

Conference Call Information

CuriosityStream will host a Q&A conference call today to discuss the Company's Q2 2021 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com. Participants may also dial-in, toll free at (833) 979-2849 or International at (236) 714-2925 and reference conference ID# 7946326. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, CuriosityStream’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions and the information under the heading “Financial Outlook” in this press release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “predicts” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed under “Risk Factors” in CuriosityStream’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2021, as amended by the amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021, and in CuriosityStream’s other SEC filings. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. Forward-looking statements are based on the current belief of the management of CuriosityStream, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CuriosityStream is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that CuriosityStream has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in CuriosityStream’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks related to CuriosityStream’s limited operating history; (ii) the effects of pending and future legislation; (iii) risks of the internet, online commerce and media industry; (iv) the highly competitive nature of the internet, online commerce and media industry and CuriosityStream’s ability to compete therein; (v) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (vi) the ability to meet Nasdaq’s listing standards and (vii) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations, which is prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present EBITDA in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. This measure provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. In addition, EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: other income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and loss / (gain) on change in fair value on warrants.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements, and (2) EBITDA does not reflect: (a) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; or (b) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. The non-GAAP measure we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is one of the world’s leading global factual streaming services and media companies. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream programming is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Sony Playstation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T- Mobile, Frndly TV, Vidgo, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko, Gazprom and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

CuriosityStream Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,069 $ 11,203 Restricted cash 6,681 6,181 Short-term investments 92,487 22,171 Accounts receivable 10,811 7,222 Other current assets 3,830 4,467 Total current assets 120,878 51,244 Investments 55,716 2,825 Property and equipment, net 1,298 1,346 Content assets, net 49,136 32,926 Intangibles, net 1,253 - Goodwill 2,565 - Other assets 310 254 Total assets $ 231,156 $ 88,595 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Current content liabilities $ 6,581 $ 2,116 Accounts payable 5,364 3,577 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,627 3,313 Deferred revenue 21,462 12,678 Total current liabilities 38,034 21,684 Warrant liability 22,865 20,843 Non-current deferred rent liability 1,309 1,027 Other liabilities 165 67 Total liabilities 62,373 43,621 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value – 1,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value – 125,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 52,583 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 40,289 shares issued and 39,542 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 349,597 197,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,213 ) 10 Accumulated deficit (179,606 ) (152,547 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 168,783 44,974 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 231,156 $ 88,595

CuriosityStream Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 15,344 $ 12,049 $ 25,280 19,516 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 5,722 4,671 9,880 7,337 Advertising and marketing 11,520 8,304 23,769 21,009 General and administrative 9,153 3,437 17,885 7,621 26,395 16,412 51,534 35,967 Operating loss (11,051 ) (4,363 ) (26,254 ) (16,451 ) Other income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,764 - (2,022 ) - Interest and other income 1,036 86 1,296 418 Loss before income taxes (8,251 ) (4,277 ) (26,980 ) (16,033 ) Provision for income taxes 53 40 79 77 Net loss $ (8,304 ) $ (4,317 ) $ (27,059 ) $ (16,110 ) Less preferred dividends and accretion of issuance costs - (4,354 ) - (8,591 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (8,304 ) $ (8,671 ) $ (27,059 ) $ (24,701 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (1.88 ) Diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (1.88 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 52,567 13,165 50,327 13,165 Diluted 52,968 13,165 50,327 13,165

CuriosityStream Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (27,059 ) $ (16,110 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Change in fair value of warrant liability 2,022 - Additions to content assets (22,199 ) (10,285 ) Change in content liabilities 4,465 (2,056 ) Amortization of content assets 6,989 4,697 Amortization, depreciation and accretion 569 269 Stock-based compensation 3,860 764 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,526 ) (4,708 ) Other assets 185 434 Accounts payable 1,773 (2,967 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,091 (509 ) Deferred revenue 8,474 1,955 Net cash used in operating activities (23,356 ) (28,516 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (175 ) (220 ) Business acquisition (4,000 ) - Sales of investments 4,882 35,568 Maturities of investments 11,980 8,500 Purchases of investments (141,644 ) (12,227 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (128,957 ) 31,621 Cash flows from financing activities Exercise of stock options 409 - Exercise of warrants 54,898 - Tax withholding required for equity awards (22 ) - Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock 94,101 - Payment of offering costs (707 ) Borrowings on line of credit - 1,000 Repayments on line of credit - (1,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 148,679 - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,634 ) 3,105 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 17,384 8,819 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 13,750 $ 11,924 Supplemental schedule of non-cash financing activities: Preferred dividends and accretion of issuance costs $ - $ 8,591 Supplemental disclosure: Interest payments $ - $ - Cash paid for taxes $ 30 $ 98

CuriosityStream Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss (8,304 ) (4,317 ) (27,059 ) (16,110 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,764 ) - 2,022 - Interest and other income (1,036 ) (86 ) (1,296 ) (418 ) Provision for Income taxes 53 40 79 77 Depreciation and amortization 133 88 217 172 EBITDA $ (10,918 ) $ (4,275 ) $ (26,037 ) $ (16,279 )

