Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 22:05   

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

- B. Riley Securities Summer Summit held at the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, CA on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 7:40 AM to 12:15 PM.

- Needham Virtual 2nd Annual SemiCap and EDA Conference on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 with one-on-one meeting format.

- Rosenblatt Securities Inaugural Tech Summit: The Age of AI Scaling Conference held virtually on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 with one-on-one meeting format and fireside chat.

- Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit held virtually on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and Wednesday, September 1, 2021 with one-on-one format.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Disclaimer

