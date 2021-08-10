Lightning eMotors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.lightningemotors.com.