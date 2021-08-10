Lightning eMotors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, August 16, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.
Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.lightningemotors.com.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8470 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The conference ID for the live call and pin number for the replay is 13721941. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 30, 2021.
About Lightning eMotors, Inc.
Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 6 work trucks, school buses, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors’ team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005954/en/Lightning eMotors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Lightning eMotors geht über Gigcapital3 an die Börse
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare