Diversicare Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

Net income from continuing operations was $2.9 million, or $0.43 per share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income from continuing operations of $1.8 million, or $0.28 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

EBITDA for the quarter was $6.7 million, which was a $1.2 million increase over the second quarter of 2020.

EBITDAR for the quarter was $19.9 million.

See below for a reconciliation of all GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

CEO Remarks

Commenting on the quarter, Jay McKnight, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our Diversicare team continues to impress during an ever-evolving time in our industry. When we reported our first quarter results, our COVID-19 case count had dropped to nearly zero in our centers. The widespread Delta variant has brought cases to our patients, residents, and team members in many of our centers; however, our clinical team has responded rapidly to reinforce our clinical best practices for infection control. Our team remains committed to caring for the most vulnerable members of society in our markets.”

Mr. McKnight continued, "Our quarter’s financial results follow our trend of positive net income and overall improved financial results. Our expense control efforts are working and our efficiency gains have been key in our survival of the pandemic. We could not be more proud of the Diversicare team and how they continue to respond to the challenges that the pandemic puts upon our industry.”

COVID-19 Update

During 2020 and through the second quarter of 2021, we experienced reduced occupancy at our centers and incurred additional expenses preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the second quarter of 2021, we incurred $6.4 million of additional healthcare related expenses, inclusive of labor costs and the increased cost of personal protective equipment, testing, and certain other infection control supplies. We anticipate that we will continue to incur additional healthcare related expenses and lost revenue arising from the pandemic.

As of June 30, 2021, we have received $51.6 million of Provider Relief Funds. To date, we have recognized $38.8 million of the funds to offset the increased healthcare-related expenses that we have incurred and the lost revenue that resulted from reduced occupancy, of which $8.5 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2021. We have utilized $2.3 million of Provider Relief Funds to finance capital improvements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The remaining Provider Relief Funds of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2021, were classified as deferred income on our consolidated balance sheet. Additionally, several of our states have temporarily increased Medicaid and Hospice rates, resulting in $5.8 million of additional patient services revenue during the second quarter of 2021, and certain states provided $0.1 million of other financial assistance to aid us in managing through the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) have issued guidance to long-term care facilities to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on visitation, nonessential workers and communal activities, among other measures. On May 18, 2020, CMS provided “reopening” recommendations for state and local officials to determine the level of mitigation needed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in nursing homes, including criteria for relaxing various restrictions. On March 10, 2021, CMS updated its guidance for visitation in nursing homes to account for the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, further relaxing visitation restrictions while emphasizing the importance of maintaining infection prevention practices. CMS has also announced COVID-19 reporting requirements and focused infection control surveys intended to assess long-term care facility compliance with infection control requirements in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. CDC guidance includes infection prevention and control practices intended to protect both nursing home residents and healthcare personnel.

Although social contact restrictions have eased across the U.S., some restrictions remain in place, and some states have continued to impose or re-imposed certain restrictions due to increasing rates of COVID-19 cases. CMS has also issued reporting guidelines for our centers to follow. Reporting guidance requires us to notify residents and designated representatives of the occurrence of a single confirmed COVID-19 positive case, any subsequent positive cases, any COVID-19 positive new admission, and/or three or more cases of new onset respiratory symptoms occurring within 72 hours. Our centers remain compliant with regular reporting to the CDC and CMS regarding the number of COVID-19 cases in our centers, patient deaths, and other information. This information is reported in accordance with existing privacy regulations and statutes for the safety and well-being of our residents.

We have taken measures to limit the spread of the virus in our centers, including screening protocols for staff, residents and visitors, and we continue to conduct COVID-19 testing in accordance with CMS guidelines. We are committed to keeping our residents and their designated representatives informed as we continue to navigate COVID-19 in our centers. We will continue to report aggregated COVID-19 data for the company on our website at https://dvcr.com/our-response-to-covid-19/ and provide center specific information on each of our center’s websites.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

The following table summarizes key revenue and census statistics for continuing operations for each period:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Skilled nursing occupancy 66.5 % 71.2 % As a percent of total census: Medicare census 8.9 % 10.4 % Medicaid census 69.1 % 67.3 % Managed Care census 5.3 % 4.6 % As a percent of total revenues: Medicare revenues 16.8 % 19.0 % Medicaid revenues 46.5 % 45.8 % Managed Care revenues 10.9 % 10.4 % *Average rate per day: Medicare $ 489.44 $ 495.34 Medicaid $ 184.51 $ 181.52 Managed Care $ 416.18 $ 423.54 *Excludes COVID-19 stimulus payments

Patient revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $111.3 million, representing a $7.0 million decrease from the second quarter of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced quarter over quarter decreases in our Medicare, Medicaid, Private and Hospice average daily census, which resulted in a $10.8 million decrease to patient revenues. Our Medicaid rate increased quarter over quarter, contributing $1.4 million. During the second quarter of 2021, we recognized $5.8 million of Medicaid and Hospice state stimulus funds and $0.6 million of increased revenue from the suspension of sequestration under the provisions of the CARES Act.

Of the $51.6 million of Provider Relief Funds that we have received to date, we recognized $8.5 million of the funds during the second quarter of 2021, which combined with $0.1 million of state Coronavirus relief grant funds, were classified as other operating income in the Company's results of operations. The Provider Relief Funds and state grant funds that we recognized during the quarter were used to offset increased healthcare-related expenses and lost revenues attributable to COVID-19.

Operating expense increased as a percentage of revenue to $91.6 million, or 82.3% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2021 from $95.8 million, or 81.0% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was due to COVID-19 related expenses of $6.4 million, which included increased labor costs, testing and the increased costs of personal protective equipment, and infection control supplies. Excluding the increased healthcare-related expenses attributable to COVID-19, we benefited from our cost saving initiatives that favorably impacted certain nursing and ancillary costs in addition to decreased health insurance costs.

Lease expense decreased to $13.3 million in 2021 from $13.5 million in 2020, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1.9%. The decrease resulted from the Company's transfer of operations for a Florida facility to another operator and the related amendment of a master lease agreement to remove this center and reduce the annual rent expense.

Professional liability expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, representing a decrease of $0.6 million over the second quarter of 2020. Professional liability expense fluctuates from period to period based on the results of our third-party professional liability actuarial studies, the premium costs of purchased insurance, and the costs incurred in defending and settling existing claims.

General and administrative expense was $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, representing an increase of $0.1 million over the second quarter of 2020.

Continuing operations reported income before taxes of $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to income from continuing operations of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for income taxes was $0.4 million in 2021 compared to the provision for income taxes of $0.2 million in 2020. The basic and diluted income per common share from continuing operations were $0.43 and $0.42, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.28 for both basic and diluted income per common share from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2020.

Conference Call Information

A conference call has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. Central time (5:00 P.M. Eastern time) to discuss second quarter 2021 results. The conference call information is as follows:

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Time: 4:00 P.M. Central, 5:00 P.M. Eastern Webcast Links: www.DVCR.com Dial in numbers: 877.270.2148 Access Code: 10158409 The Operator will connect you to Diversicare’s Conference Call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible two hours after its completion through August 17, 2021, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering Access Code: 10158409.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The “forward-looking statements” contained in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictive in nature and are frequently identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such statements, other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, our patients and residents and supply chain, including changes in the occupancy of our centers, increased operation costs in addressing COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and uncertain demand, and the impact of any initiatives or programs that the Company may undertake to address financial and operations challenges faced by its patients served, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the extent and severity of the impact on the Company's patients and residents, actions governments take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the introduction of public health measures and other regulations affecting our centers, and the timing, availability, and adoption of effective medical treatments and vaccines, the impact of the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and any other COVID-19 relief aid adopted by governments or the implementation or modifications to such acts, including any obligation of the Company to repay any stimulus payments received under such relief aid, perceptions regarding the safety of senior living communities during and after the pandemic, changes in demand for senior living communities and our ability to adapt our sales and marketing efforts to meet the demand, changes in the acuity levels of our new residents, the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on seniors generally and those residing in our communities, increased regulatory requirements, including unfunded mandatory testing, increased enforcement actions resulting from COVID-19, including those that may limit our collection efforts for delinquent accounts and the frequency and magnitude of legal actions and liability claims that may arise due to COVID-19 or our response efforts, our ability to successfully integrate the operations of new nursing centers, as well as successfully operate all of our centers, our ability to increase census and occupancy rates at our centers, changes in governmental reimbursement, including the Patient-Driven Payment Model that was implemented in October of 2019, government regulation, the impact of the Affordable Care Act, efforts to repeal or further modify the Affordable Care Act, and other health care reform initiatives, any increases in the cost of borrowing under our credit agreements, our ability to comply with covenants contained in those credit agreements, our ability to comply with the terms of our master lease agreements, our ability to renew or extend our leases at or prior to the end of the existing lease terms, the outcome of professional liability lawsuits and claims, our ability to control ultimate professional liability costs, the accuracy of our estimate of our anticipated professional liability expense, the impact of future licensing surveys, the outcome of proceedings alleging violations of state or Federal False Claims Acts, laws and regulations governing quality of care or other laws and regulations applicable to our business including HIPAA and laws governing reimbursement from government payors, the costs of investing in our business initiatives and development, our ability to control costs, our ability to attract and retain qualified healthcare professionals, changes to our valuation of deferred tax assets, changing economic and competitive conditions, changes in anticipated revenue and cost growth, changes in the anticipated results of operations, the effect of changes in accounting policies as well as others.

Diversicare provides long-term care services to patients in 61 nursing centers and 7,250 skilled nursing beds. For additional information about the Company, visit Diversicare's web site: www.DVCR.com.

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS: Current Assets Cash $ 25,429 $ 30,821 Receivables 50,946 53,691 Self-insurance receivables 928 1,025 Other current assets 6,438 11,724 Total current assets 83,741 97,261 Property and equipment, net 41,671 43,320 Acquired leasehold interest, net 4,936 5,202 Operating lease right-of-use assets 275,422 290,296 Other assets 3,810 3,773 TOTAL ASSETS $ 409,580 $ 439,852 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT: Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 1,684 $ 1,660 Trade accounts payable 14,849 13,901 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 30,292 28,583 Accrued expenses: Payroll and employee benefits 13,548 15,393 Self-insurance reserves, current portion 13,533 12,665 Deferred income 10,535 25,900 Other current liabilities 13,140 14,743 Total current liabilities 97,581 112,845 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion and deferred financing costs, net 57,859 58,526 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 258,553 274,155 Self-insurance reserves, less current portion 13,519 15,476 Government settlement accrual 7,000 8,000 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,718 2,155 Total noncurrent liabilities 338,649 358,312 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT (26,650 ) (31,305 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 409,580 $ 439,852

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 PATIENT REVENUES, NET $ 111,270 $ 118,243 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 8,547 5,148 OPERATING EXPENSE 91,598 95,775 Facility-level operating income 28,219 27,616 EXPENSES: Lease and rent expense 13,264 13,523 Professional liability 1,484 2,114 General and administrative 6,976 6,880 Depreciation and amortization 2,374 2,278 Total expenses excluding operating expenses 24,098 24,795 OPERATING INCOME 4,121 2,821 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (1,087 ) (1,209 ) Other income 174 409 Total other expense (913 ) (800 ) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,208 2,021 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (354 ) (182 ) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 2,854 1,839 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (360 ) (387 ) NET INCOME $ 2,494 $ 1,452 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Per common share – basic Continuing operations $ 0.43 $ 0.28 Discontinued operations (0.05 ) (0.06 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.22 Per common share – diluted Continuing operations $ 0.42 $ 0.28 Discontinued operations (0.05 ) (0.06 ) $ 0.37 $ 0.22 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,643 6,649 Diluted 6,752 6,704

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 PATIENT REVENUES, NET $ 224,630 $ 238,230 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 19,868 5,148 OPERATING EXPENSE 188,427 190,634 Facility-level operating income 56,071 52,744 EXPENSES: Lease and rent expense 26,513 27,036 Professional liability 3,567 3,953 General and administrative 13,741 13,638 Depreciation and amortization 4,669 4,565 Total expenses excluding operating expenses 48,490 49,192 OPERATING INCOME 7,581 3,552 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (2,109 ) (2,669 ) Other income 213 524 Total other expense (1,896 ) (2,145 ) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,685 1,407 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (697 ) (78 ) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 4,988 1,329 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (606 ) (630 ) NET INCOME $ 4,382 $ 699 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Per common share – basic Continuing operations $ 0.75 $ 0.21 Discontinued operations (0.09 ) (0.1 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.11 Per common share – diluted Continuing operations $ 0.74 $ 0.21 Discontinued operations (0.09 ) (0.10 ) $ 0.65 $ 0.11 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,607 6,506 Diluted 6,746 6,586

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands and unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 NET INCOME $ 4,382 $ 699 Discontinued operations (606 ) (630 ) Net income from continuing operations 4,988 1,329 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,669 4,565 Provision for self-insured professional liability, net of cash payments 120 494 Amortization of right-of-use assets 13,903 11,286 Stock-based compensation 192 415 Provision for leases in excess of cash payments 971 1,656 Other (232 ) 602 Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operating activities: Receivables 2,841 8,049 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,603 (189 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,084 ) 1,461 Deferred income (15,365 ) 25,320 Operating lease liabilities (13,893 ) (11,286 ) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities of continuing operations (1,287 ) 43,702 Cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations (606 ) (630 ) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,893 ) 43,072 Cash used in investing activities (3,058 ) (2,775 ) Cash used in financing activities (441 ) (13,926 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (5,392 ) 26,371 Cash beginning of period 30,821 2,710 Cash end of period $ 25,429 $ 29,081

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND EBITDAR (In thousands) For Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 2,494 $ 1,888 $ 1,661 $ 2,799 $ 1,452 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 360 246 367 374 387 Income tax provision (benefit) 354 343 (818 ) 209 182 Interest expense 1,087 1,022 1,167 1,172 1,209 Depreciation and amortization 2,374 2,295 2,406 2,098 2,278 EBITDA 6,669 5,794 4,783 6,652 5,508 EBITDA adjustments: Debt retirement costs (a) — — 247 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,669 $ 5,794 $ 5,030 $ 6,652 $ 5,508 Lease expense (b) $ 13,264 $ 13,249 $ 13,441 $ 13,524 $ 13,523

(a) Represents non-recurring debt retirement costs related to the amendment of our debt agreements in October 2020. (b) As management, we evaluate EBITDA exclusive of lease expense, or EBITDAR, as a financial valuation metric. For the three month period ended June 30, 2021 EBITDAR is calculated below.

EBITDA $ 6,669 Lease expense $ 13,264 EBITDAR $ 19,933

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) FOR DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (In thousands, except per share data) For Three Months Ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income for Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. common shareholders $ 2,494 $ 1,888 $ 1,661 $ 2,799 $ 1,452 Adjustments: Debt retirement costs (a) — — 247 — — Discontinued operations, net of tax 360 246 367 374 387 Adjusted net income for Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. common shareholders $ 2,854 $ 2,134 $ 2,275 $ 3,173 $ 1,839 Adjusted net income for Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. common shareholders Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 0.28 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,643 6,573 6,655 6,577 6,649 Diluted 6,752 6,741 6,804 6,626 6,704

(a) Represents non-recurring debt retirement costs related to the amendment of our debt agreements in October 2020.

We have included certain financial performance and valuation measures in this press release, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, and Adjusted Net income (loss), which are “non-GAAP financial measures” using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using adjustments to GAAP (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not measurements under GAAP. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for loss from discontinued operations, interest expense, income tax and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for debt retirement costs. We define EBITDAR as EBITDA adjusted for rent expense. We define Adjusted Net income (loss) as Net income (loss) adjusted for debt retirement costs and loss from discontinued operations.

Our measurements of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, and Adjusted Net income (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We have included information concerning EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net income (loss) in this press release because we believe that such information is used by certain investors as measures of a company’s historical performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net income (loss) should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

We have included EBITDAR in this press release because we believe that such information is used by certain investors as a measure of the Company’s valuation. We believe that EBITDAR is an important financial valuation measure that is commonly used by our management, research analysts, investors, lenders and financial institutions, to compare the enterprise value of different companies in the healthcare industry, without regard to differences in capital structures and leasing arrangements. EBITDAR is a financial valuation measure and is not displayed as a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense. As such, our presentation of EBITDAR, should not be construed as a financial performance measure.

DIVERSICARE HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 As of June 30, 2021 Occupancy (Note 2) Region (Note 1) Licensed

Nursing

Beds

Note (4) Available

Nursing

Beds

Note (4) Skilled Nursing

Weighted

Average Daily

Census Licensed

Nursing

Beds Available

Nursing

Beds Medicare

Utilization Revenue

($ in millions) Medicare

Room and

Board

Revenue PPD

(Note 3) Medicaid Room

and Board

Revenue PPD

(Note 3) Alabama 2,385 2,318 1,805 75.7 % 77.9 % 8.7 % $ 41.9 $ 462.31 $ 191.04 Kansas 464 464 304 65.6 % 65.6 % 10.1 % 7.6 515.10 235.38 Mississippi 1,039 1,004 748 72.0 % 74.5 % 11.6 % 18.3 474.71 199.53 Missouri 339 339 217 64.0 % 64.0 % 6.5 % 3.8 552.34 146.28 Ohio 403 393 371 92.1 % 94.5 % 7.0 % 6.9 545.98 191.89 Tennessee 775 709 412 53.1 % 58.0 % 15.1 % 12.8 483.10 195.14 Texas 1,845 1,662 961 52.1 % 57.8 % 5.3 % 20.0 544.21 148.65 Total 7,250 6,889 4,818 66.5 % 69.9 % 8.9 % $ 111.3 $ 489.44 $ 184.51 Note 1: The Tennessee region includes one nursing center in Indiana. Note 2: The number of Licensed Nursing Beds is based on the licensed capacity of the facility. The Company has historically reported its occupancy based on licensed nursing beds, and excludes a limited number of assisted living, independent living, and personal care beds. The number of Available Nursing Beds represents licensed nursing beds less beds removed from service. Available nursing beds is subject to change based upon the needs of the facilities, including configuration of patient rooms, common usage areas and offices, status of beds (private, semi-private, ward, etc.) and renovations. Occupancy is measured on a weighted average basis. Note 3: These Medicare and Medicaid revenue rates include room and board revenues, but do not include any ancillary revenues related to these patients nor the Medicaid related stimulus of $5.8 million, state Coronavirus relief grants of $0.1 million and Medicare related stimulus of $8.5 recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Note 4: The Licensed and Available Nursing Bed counts above include only licensed and available SNF beds.

