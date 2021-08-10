checkAd

AgroFresh Solutions Announces Senior Leadership Appointments in Support of its Long-term, Growth Through Diversification Strategy

Enhances Core Competencies and Expands Capabilities Through New Leadership Positions Across Commercial, R&D, Marketing and Business Development

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced several appointments to its senior leadership team that are intended to position the Company for consistent, profitable growth and to further drive the Company's diversification strategy. 

"Following on our commitment to deliver consistent and profitable growth, we recently bolstered our leadership team with several new hires who have seasoned experience to drive a more disciplined execution cadence. I’m excited to add some new capabilities and deeper expertise in key roles to our Company," commented Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer. "We have also reorganized our teams to align with and bring focus to our growth through diversification strategy. These four new leaders — including two new roles and two filling existing roles — bring abundant experience and expertise to help us achieve our objectives. Beyond their technical skills, each new leader also brings an ability to coach, develop talent and to ensure we embed deeper institutional capabilities in the areas of commercial excellence, R&D excellence and business development excellence to further advance our organic and inorganic growth activities. Together, we believe that these new colleagues working with our broader team will be instrumental in helping us realize our goal of driving consistent, profitable growth as the main lever in delivering greater and long-term shareholder value."

New Chief Commercial Officer Role to Drive Commercial Excellence and Deeper Customer Engagement

Mike Hamby, Chief Commercial Officer – In this new role for the Company, Mr. Hamby will bring all of the Regional Sales Teams, Sales Operations, Regional Marketing, Global Product Marketing and Digital Solutions teams together into a newly created Global Commercial Division. Mike brings 30 years of experience in the life sciences and agriculture sectors. He joins AgroFresh from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health (BIAH), where since 2019 he was the Head of the Animal Health Business in South America. Prior to this role, Mike was the Vice President of BIAH’s US Pets Business (2017-2019). Mike joined BIAH in 2015 through the acquisition of Merial where he held the positions of Head of US Commercial Operations and Head of US Livestock Division (2015-2017). Before joining Merial, Mr. Hamby held several commercial roles with Pfizer and Zoetis (2006 – 2015) ranging from sales, sales management, marketing and operations across several businesses and species groups. Mr. Hamby holds a B.S. in Agriculture Business from California State University, Chico and an M.B.A. from Texas Christian University.

