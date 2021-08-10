180 Degree Capital Corp. Reports +0.8% Growth in Q2 2021, $10.68 Net Asset Value Per Share and Cash and Securities of Public Companies of $78.7 Million, or $7.59 Per Share, as of June 30, 2021

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180” and the “Company”), today reported its financial results as of June 30, 2021, and additional developments from the third quarter of 2021. The Company also published a letter to shareholders that can be viewed at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/financial-results.



“I am pleased to report our fifth straight quarter of growth in our net asset value per share (NAV) as of June 30, 2021, to $10.68,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180. “Once again, this growth was powered by our continued strong performance in our public market investment strategy that generated a gross total return of +5.9% in the second quarter of 2021.1 Our separately managed account (SMA) had strong performance as well, generating a gross total return of +6.8%. If this were the end of 2021, we would generate approximately $2.8 million in carried interest from the SMA, and net performance for the first half of 2021 for the SMA would be +20.2%.2 I remind investors that this potential carried interest is not included in our reported NAV as of the end of the second quarter of 2021. We ended the quarter with approximately $121 million3 in assets under management in aggregate in 180 and our SMA, available to be deployed in our public market investment strategy.”