checkAd

180 Degree Capital Corp. Reports +0.8% Growth in Q2 2021, $10.68 Net Asset Value Per Share and Cash and Securities of Public Companies of $78.7 Million, or $7.59 Per Share, as of June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 22:05  |  13   |   |   

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180” and the “Company”), today reported its financial results as of June 30, 2021, and additional developments from the third quarter of 2021. The Company also published a letter to shareholders that can be viewed at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/financial-results.

“I am pleased to report our fifth straight quarter of growth in our net asset value per share (NAV) as of June 30, 2021, to $10.68,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180. “Once again, this growth was powered by our continued strong performance in our public market investment strategy that generated a gross total return of +5.9% in the second quarter of 2021.1 Our separately managed account (SMA) had strong performance as well, generating a gross total return of +6.8%. If this were the end of 2021, we would generate approximately $2.8 million in carried interest from the SMA, and net performance for the first half of 2021 for the SMA would be +20.2%.2 I remind investors that this potential carried interest is not included in our reported NAV as of the end of the second quarter of 2021. We ended the quarter with approximately $121 million3 in assets under management in aggregate in 180 and our SMA, available to be deployed in our public market investment strategy.”

“While the gains in our public market investment strategy were offset in part by a decline in the value of our private portfolio, this private portfolio is now just 30% of our total assets,” added Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180. “We also note that one of our smaller private holdings was acquired during the quarter and we currently expect another to return approximately $1 million in cash in the third quarter for us to use in continued growth of our public investment strategy. Including this expected $1 million, our assets under management being invested in our public investment strategy were $75.2 million3 as of the close of the public markets on August 9, 2021.”

The table below summarizes 180’s performance over periods of time through the end of Q2 2021:

  Quarter YTD 1 Year 3 Year Inception to Date
  Q2 2021 Q4 2020-
Q2 2021 		Q2 2020-
Q2 2021 		Q2 2018-
Q2 2021 		Q4 2016-
Q2 2021
TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total Return (Excluding SMA Carried Interest) 5.9% 35.9% 79.5% 114.1% 377.9%
TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total Return (Including SMA Carried Interest) 6.8% 40.8% 93.6% 130.9% 382.3%
           
Change in NAV 0.8% 15.1% 31.9% 22.3% 52.1%
           
Change in Stock Price 8.9% 21.0% 54.4% 16.3% 94.7%
           
Russell Microcap Index 4.1% 29.0% 75.7% 49.9% 88.0%
Russell Microcap Value Index 3.2% 34.9% 85.5% 40.4% 73.7%
Russell 2000 4.3% 17.5% 62.0% 46.2% 80.4%

Mr. Rendino and Mr. Wolfe will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 9am Eastern Time, to discuss the results from Q2 2021 and the developments during Q3 2021. The call can be accessed by phone at (712) 770-4598 passcode 415049 or via the web at https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/180degreecapital. Additionally, slides that will be referred to during the presentation can be found on 180’s investor relations website at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/ir-calendar.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

180 Degree Capital Corp. Reports +0.8% Growth in Q2 2021, $10.68 Net Asset Value Per Share and Cash and Securities of Public Companies of $78.7 Million, or $7.59 Per Share, as of June 30, 2021 MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180” and the “Company”), today reported its financial results as of June 30, 2021, and additional developments from the third quarter of 2021. The Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Eliem Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Bioasis Announces Allowance of Japanese Patent Application in Japan Relating to xB³ Fusion Protein ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board