180 Degree Capital Corp. Reports +0.8% Growth in Q2 2021, $10.68 Net Asset Value Per Share and Cash and Securities of Public Companies of $78.7 Million, or $7.59 Per Share, as of June 30, 2021
MONTCLAIR, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) (“180” and the “Company”), today reported its financial results as of June 30, 2021, and additional
developments from the third quarter of 2021. The Company also published a letter to shareholders that can be viewed at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/financial-results.
“I am pleased to report our fifth straight quarter of growth in our net asset value per share (NAV) as of June 30, 2021, to $10.68,” said Kevin M. Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180. “Once again, this growth was powered by our continued strong performance in our public market investment strategy that generated a gross total return of +5.9% in the second quarter of 2021.1 Our separately managed account (SMA) had strong performance as well, generating a gross total return of +6.8%. If this were the end of 2021, we would generate approximately $2.8 million in carried interest from the SMA, and net performance for the first half of 2021 for the SMA would be +20.2%.2 I remind investors that this potential carried interest is not included in our reported NAV as of the end of the second quarter of 2021. We ended the quarter with approximately $121 million3 in assets under management in aggregate in 180 and our SMA, available to be deployed in our public market investment strategy.”
“While the gains in our public market investment strategy were offset in part by a decline in the value of our private portfolio, this private portfolio is now just 30% of our total assets,” added Daniel B. Wolfe, President of 180. “We also note that one of our smaller private holdings was acquired during the quarter and we currently expect another to return approximately $1 million in cash in the third quarter for us to use in continued growth of our public investment strategy. Including this expected $1 million, our assets under management being invested in our public investment strategy were $75.2 million3 as of the close of the public markets on August 9, 2021.”
The table below summarizes 180’s performance over periods of time through the end of Q2 2021:
|Quarter
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 Year
|Inception to Date
|Q2 2021
|
Q4 2020-
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020-
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2018-
Q2 2021
|
Q4 2016-
Q2 2021
|TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total Return (Excluding SMA Carried Interest)
|5.9%
|35.9%
|79.5%
|114.1%
|377.9%
|TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total Return (Including SMA Carried Interest)
|6.8%
|40.8%
|93.6%
|130.9%
|382.3%
|Change in NAV
|0.8%
|15.1%
|31.9%
|22.3%
|52.1%
|Change in Stock Price
|8.9%
|21.0%
|54.4%
|16.3%
|94.7%
|Russell Microcap Index
|4.1%
|29.0%
|75.7%
|49.9%
|88.0%
|Russell Microcap Value Index
|3.2%
|34.9%
|85.5%
|40.4%
|73.7%
|Russell 2000
|4.3%
|17.5%
|62.0%
|46.2%
|80.4%
Mr. Rendino and Mr. Wolfe will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 9am Eastern Time, to discuss the results from Q2 2021 and the developments during Q3 2021. The call can be accessed by phone at (712) 770-4598 passcode 415049 or via the web at https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/180degreecapital. Additionally, slides that will be referred to during the presentation can be found on 180’s investor relations website at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/ir-calendar.
0 Kommentare