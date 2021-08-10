checkAd

Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will be presenting at the following virtual conference.

  • The KeyBanc Virtual 22nd Annual Technology Leadership Forum. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,300 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4074

Press contact:
Caitlin Doherty
Senior Public Relations Manager
press@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4240





