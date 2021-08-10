Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will be presenting at the following virtual conference.



The KeyBanc Virtual 22nd Annual Technology Leadership Forum. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.