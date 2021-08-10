checkAd

StepStone Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This represents results for the first quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A common stock, payable on September 15, 2021, to the holders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2021.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter fiscal 2022 results, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The conference call will also be made available in the Shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (United States) or 1-631-891-4304 (international).

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live call through August 24, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 10015839. The replay can also be accessed on the shareholders section of the Company's website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2021, StepStone oversaw approximately $465 billion of private markets allocations, including $90 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “plan” and “will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, successful execution of business and growth strategies and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

StepStone Group Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Eliem Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Bioasis Announces Allowance of Japanese Patent Application in Japan Relating to xB³ Fusion Protein ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Spotlite360 Begins Exploring Agriculture Industry Applications for its Blockchain and IoT ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board