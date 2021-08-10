checkAd

Flywire Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Increased 56% Year-over-Year

Revenue Less Ancillary Services Increased 77% Year-over-Year

Total Payment Volume was $1.9 Billion, up 85% Year-over-Year

Company Provides Fiscal-Year 2021 Outlook

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) (“the Company”) a global payments enablement and software company, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2021.

“I am pleased to report that we generated strong second quarter results, our first in our journey as a publicly traded company,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. “We believe our performance, as highlighted by our revenue growth, continues to demonstrate the demand for digital payments solutions and our ability to help our clients get paid and help their customers pay with ease from anywhere in the world. Additionally, in Q2 we saw positive growth trends with new client acquisition across our key verticals of education, healthcare, travel and B2B, as well as increased adoption of our solutions with current clients."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Results

  • Revenue increased 56% to $37.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Gross margin increased 11.6% in absolute terms to 60.8% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 49.2%in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net loss was $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the Company’s net loss was primarily due to the revaluation of our preferred stock warrants resulting in a non-cash charge of $9.8 million during the second quarter of 2021 due to the initial public offering in May 2021.

Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Results

  • Total Payment Volume increased 85% to $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services increased 77% to $33.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin increased 5.3% in absolute terms to 68.2% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 62.9% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.1) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $(7.0) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Fiscal-Year 2021 Outlook:

Based on information available as of August 10, 2021, for fiscal year 2021 Flywire expects the following:

  • Revenue of $173 to $178 million
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services of $158 to $161 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4 to $6 million*

*Flywire has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because the company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include but are not limited to income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of the company's stock.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be Mike Massaro, CEO, Rob Orgel, President and COO, and Mike Ellis, CFO. The conference call can be accessed live via webcast from the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures table

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented here. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

We use supplemental measures of our performance which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services. Revenue Less Ancillary Services represents our consolidated revenue in accordance with GAAP after excluding (i) pass-through cost for printing and mailing services and (ii) marketing fees. We exclude these amounts to arrive at this supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as we view these services as ancillary to the primary services we provide to our clients.

  • Adjusted Gross Margin. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted gross profit divided by Revenue Less Ancillary Services. Adjusted gross profit represents Revenue Less Ancillary Services less cost of revenue adjusted to (i) exclude pass-through cost for printing services and (ii) offset marketing fees against costs incurred. Management believes this presentation supplements the GAAP presentation of gross margin with a useful measure of the gross margin of our payment-related services, which are the primary services we provide to our clients.

  • Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA further adjusted by excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) the impact from the change in fair value measurement for contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, (iii) the impact from the change in fair value measurement of our preferred stock warrants, (iv) other income (expense), net, (v) acquisition related transaction costs, and (vi) employee retention costs, such as incentive compensation, associated with acquisition activities. Management believes that the exclusion of these amounts to calculate Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for revenue, gross margin or net loss prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of Revenue Less Ancillary Services, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below. We encourage you to review these reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented . In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items. We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because the company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include but are not limited to income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of the company's stock.  

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports over 2,400 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth, and our objectives for future operations. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, Flywire’s future financial performance, including its expectations regarding Revenue, Revenue Less Ancillary Services, and Adjusted EBITDA. Risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: political, economic, legal, social and health risks, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures that may affect Flywire’s business or the global economy; beliefs and objectives for future operations; Flywire’s ability to develop and protect its brand; Flywire’s ability to maintain and grow the payment volume that it processes; Flywire’s ability to further attract, retain, and expand its client base; Flywire’s ability to develop new solutions and services and bring them to market in a timely manner; Flywire’s expectations concerning relationships with third parties, including strategic partners; the effects of increased competition in Flywire’s markets and its ability to compete effectively; future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services, or technologies; Flywire’s ability to enter new client verticals, including its relatively new B2B sector; Flywire’s expectations regarding anticipated technology needs and developments and its ability to address those needs and developments with its solutions; Flywire’s expectations regarding litigation and legal and regulatory matters; Flywire’s expectations regarding its ability to meet existing performance obligations and maintain the operability of its solutions; Flywire’s expectations regarding the effects of existing and developing laws and regulations, including with respect to payments and financial services, taxation, privacy and data protection; economic and industry trends, projected growth, or trend analysis; Flywire’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; Flywire’s ability to maintain, protect, and enhance its intellectual property; Flywire’s ability to maintain the security and availability of its solutions; the future market price of Flywire’s common stock; and other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Prospectus dated May 25, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. Additional factors may be described in those sections of Flywire's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, expected to be filed with the SEC in the third quarter of 2021. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media:
Sarah King
Sarah.King@Flywire.com 

Prosek Partners
pro-flywire@prosek.com 

Investor Relations:
ICR
flywireir@icrinc.com 

 
 
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                                 
    Three Months Ended
June 30,
 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2021       2020       2021
       2020
  
Revenue   $ 36,976     $ 23,757     $ 81,967     $ 56,466  
Costs and operating expenses:                                
Payment processing services costs     13,122       10,868       29,213       22,477  
Technology and development     6,929       6,378       14,451       11,726  
Selling and marketing     10,906       8,125       22,837       16,702  
General and administrative     13,578       13,548       29,491       23,813  
                                 
Total costs and operating expenses     44,535       38,919       95,992       74,718  
                                 
Loss from operations     (7,559 )     (15,162 )     (14,025 )     (18,252 )
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest expense     (629 )     (679 )     (1,250 )     (1,276 )
Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability     (9,803 )     9       (10,758 )     (254 )
Other income (expense), net     118       107       (294 )     76  
                                 
Total other expenses, net     (10,314 )     (563 )     (12,302 )     (1,454 )
                                 
Loss before provision for income taxes     (17,873 )     (15,725 )     (26,327 )     (19,706 )
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes     273       272       471       (7,409 )
                                 
Net loss     (18,146 )     (15,997 )     (26,798 )     (12,297 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment     (76 )     (173 )     263       (273 )
                                 
Comprehensive loss   $ (18,222 )   $ (16,170 )   $ (26,535 )   $ (12,570 )
                                 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted   $ (18,154 )   $ (16,001 )   $ (26,811 )   $ (12,303 )
                                 
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted   $ (0.35 )   $ (0.87 )   $ (0.73 )   $ (0.69 )
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted     52,496,862       18,327,639       36,886,657       17,919,721  
                                 


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
                 
    June 30,
2021
 		  December 31,
 2020
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 412,026     $ 104,052  
Restricted cash     5,000       5,000  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $167 and $496, respectively     11,621       11,573  
Unbilled receivables     1,006       1,698  
Funds receivable from payment partners     17,025       22,481  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     10,821       3,754  
                 
Total current assets     457,499       148,558  
Property and equipment, net     7,536       5,101  
Intangible assets, net     65,033       68,211  
Goodwill     44,656       44,650  
Other assets     5,365       4,922  
                 
Total assets   $ 580,089     $ 271,442  
                 
Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable Convertible                
Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 10,454     $ 5,436  
Funds payable to clients     45,511       59,986  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     14,084       14,991  
Deferred revenue     836       1,227  
Contingent consideration     7,079       6,740  
                 
Total current liabilities     77,964       88,380  
Deferred tax liabilities     663       481  
Contingent consideration, net of current portion     -       5,760  
Preferred stock warrant liability     -       1,932  
Long-term debt     24,447       24,352  
Other liabilities     2,037       2,129  
                 
Total liabilities     105,111       123,034  
                 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)                
Convertible preferred stock (Series A, B, B1, B1-NV, C and D), $0.0001 par value; 0 and 62,915,394 shares                
authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 0 and 54,208,461 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $110,716 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     -       110,401  
Redeemable convertible preferred stock (Series E-1, E-2, F-1 and F-2), $0.0001 par value; 0 and 16,023,132                
shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 0 and 11,239,920 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $150,000, respectively at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020     -       119,769  
                 
Stockholders’ (deficit) equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 0 and 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and                 
December 31, 2020, respectively; and none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     -       -  
Voting common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and 146,898,270 shares authorized as of June                
30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, 100,995,903 shares issued and 98,678,181 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021; 22,240,872 shares issued and 19,923,150 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020     10       2  
Non-voting common stock, $0.0001 par value;10,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021                 
and December 31, 2020, respectively; 5,988,378 and 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     1       -  
Treasury Stock, 2,317,722 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, held at cost     (748 )     (748 )
    Additional paid-in capital     600,236       16,970  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     49       (214 )
    Accumulated (deficit)     (124,570 )     (97,772 )
                 
    Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)     474,978       (81,762 )
                 
    Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, redeemable convertible preferred stock and                
      stockholders’ (deficit) equity   $ 580,089     $ 271,442  
                 


Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
            2021        
               2020        
  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net loss $ (26,798 )   $ (12,297 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   4,305       3,263  
Stock-based compensation expense   12,760       1,824  
Amortization of deferred contract costs   105       105  
Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability   10,758       254  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   1,591       3,702  
Deferred tax provision   137       (8,538 )
Bad debt expense   80       237  
Non-cash interest expense   100       145  
Other   97       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:              
Accounts receivable   (128 )     (1,971 )
Unbilled receivables   692       780  
Funds receivable from payment partners   5,456       5,648  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (7,817 )     (3,210 )
Funds payable to customers   (14,475 )     (29,990 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   3,097       650  
Contingent consideration   (3,212 )     (693 )
Other liabilities   135       (133 )
Deferred revenue   (436 )     (385 )
               
Net cash used in operating activities   (13,553 )     (40,609 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Purchases of property and equipment   (3,463 )     (1,261 )
Asset acquisition, net of cash acquired   (119 )     -  
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   -       (79,401 )
               
Net cash used in investing activities   (3,582 )     (80,662 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions   268,694       -  
Payment of costs related to initial public offering   (3,845 )     -  
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt   -       4,167  
Payment of long-term debt issuance costs   -       (172 )
Payment of long-term debt   -       (4,167 )
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs   59,735       119,755  
Proceeds from exercise of warrants   294       -  
Contingent consideration paid for acquisitions   (3,800 )     (1,307 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   3,792       520  
               
Net cash provided by financing activities   324,870       118,796  
               
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents   239       (428 )
               
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   307,974       (2,903 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   109,052       86,027  
               
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 417,026     $ 83,124  
               


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts in millions)
       
    Three Months Ended
June 30,
 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In Millions, Except for Gross Margin and Adjusted
Gross Margin)
     2021               2020               2021   
           2020    
  
Revenue   $ 37.0     $ 23.8     $ 82.0     $ 56.5  
Adjusted to exclude gross up for:                                
Pass-through cost for printing and mailing     (3.9 )     (5.2 )     (8.4 )     (8.1 )
Marketing fees     (0.1 )     -       (0.4 )     (0.4 )
Revenue Less Ancillary Services   $ 33.0     $ 18.6       73.2     $ 48.0  
                                 
Payment processing services costs     13.1       10.9       29.2       22.5  
Hosting and amortization costs within technology and development expenses     1.4       1.2       2.7       2.2  
Adjusted to:                                
Exclude printing and mailing costs     (3.9 )     (5.2 )     (8.4 )     (8.1 )
Offset marketing fees against related costs     (0.1 )     -       (0.4 )     (0.4 )
Costs of revenue less ancillary services   $ 10.5     $ 6.9     $ 23.1     $ 16.2  
Gross Profit   $ 22.5     $ 11.7     $ 50.1     $ 31.8  
Gross Margin     60.8 %     49.2 %     61.1 %     56.3 %
Adjusted Gross Profit   $ 22.5     $ 11.7     $ 50.1     $ 31.8  
Adjusted Gross Margin     68.2 %     62.9 %     68.4 %     66.3 %
                                 


    Three Months Ended
June 30,
 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In Millions)
     2021
       2020
       2021
       2020
  
Net (loss)   $ (18.1 )   $ (16.0 )   $ (26.8 )   $ (12.3 )
Interest expense     0.7       0.7       1.3       1.3  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     0.3       0.3       0.5       (7.4 )
Depreciation and amortization     2.2       1.7       4.3       3.2  
                                 
EBITDA     (14.9 )     (13.3 )     (20.7 )     (15.2 )
Stock-based compensation expense     2.4       1.0       12.8       1.8  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     1.6       4.0       1.6       3.7  
Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability     9.8       -       10.8       0.3  
Other (income) expense, net     (0.1 )     (0.1 )     0.3       (0.1 )
Acquisition related transaction costs     -       -       -       1.3  
Acquisition related employee retention costs     1.1       1.4       2.1       2.1  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (0.1 )   $ (7.0 )   $ 6.9     $ (6.1 )
                                 


Reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue less Ancillary Services Guidance
(Amounts in millions)
     
    Full year 2021 Guidance
    Low
 		  High
Revenue   $ 173.0     $ 178.0  
Adjusted to exclude gross up for:                
Pass-through cost for printing and mailing     (14.0 )     (16.0 )
Marketing fees     (1.0 )     (1.0 )
Revenue Less Ancillary Services   $ 158.0     $ 161.0  
                 




