Flywire Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“I am pleased to report that we generated strong second quarter results, our first in our journey as a publicly traded company,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. “We believe our performance, as highlighted by our revenue growth, continues to demonstrate the demand for digital payments solutions and our ability to help our clients get paid and help their customers pay with ease from anywhere in the world. Additionally, in Q2 we saw positive growth trends with new client acquisition across our key verticals of education, healthcare, travel and B2B, as well as increased adoption of our solutions with current clients."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Results

Revenue increased 56% to $37.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin increased 11.6% in absolute terms to 60.8% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 49.2%in the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss was $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in the Company’s net loss was primarily due to the revaluation of our preferred stock warrants resulting in a non-cash charge of $9.8 million during the second quarter of 2021 due to the initial public offering in May 2021.



Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Results

Total Payment Volume increased 85% to $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue Less Ancillary Services increased 77% to $33.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted Gross Margin increased 5.3% in absolute terms to 68.2% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 62.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.1) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $(7.0) million in the second quarter of 2020.

Fiscal-Year 2021 Outlook:

Based on information available as of August 10, 2021, for fiscal year 2021 Flywire expects the following:

Revenue of $173 to $178 million

Revenue Less Ancillary Services of $158 to $161 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $4 to $6 million*



*Flywire has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because the company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include but are not limited to income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of the company's stock.

Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures table

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented here. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

We use supplemental measures of our performance which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

Revenue Less Ancillary Services. Revenue Less Ancillary Services represents our consolidated revenue in accordance with GAAP after excluding (i) pass-through cost for printing and mailing services and (ii) marketing fees. We exclude these amounts to arrive at this supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as we view these services as ancillary to the primary services we provide to our clients.





Adjusted Gross Margin. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted gross profit divided by Revenue Less Ancillary Services. Adjusted gross profit represents Revenue Less Ancillary Services less cost of revenue adjusted to (i) exclude pass-through cost for printing services and (ii) offset marketing fees against costs incurred. Management believes this presentation supplements the GAAP presentation of gross margin with a useful measure of the gross margin of our payment-related services, which are the primary services we provide to our clients.





Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA further adjusted by excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) the impact from the change in fair value measurement for contingent consideration associated with acquisitions, (iii) the impact from the change in fair value measurement of our preferred stock warrants, (iv) other income (expense), net, (v) acquisition related transaction costs, and (vi) employee retention costs, such as incentive compensation, associated with acquisition activities. Management believes that the exclusion of these amounts to calculate Adjusted EBITDA provides useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business.



These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for revenue, gross margin or net loss prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of Revenue Less Ancillary Services, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below. We encourage you to review these reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented . In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items. We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because the company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include but are not limited to income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of the company's stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for its clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports over 2,400 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth, and our objectives for future operations. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, Flywire’s future financial performance, including its expectations regarding Revenue, Revenue Less Ancillary Services, and Adjusted EBITDA. Risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: political, economic, legal, social and health risks, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures that may affect Flywire’s business or the global economy; beliefs and objectives for future operations; Flywire’s ability to develop and protect its brand; Flywire’s ability to maintain and grow the payment volume that it processes; Flywire’s ability to further attract, retain, and expand its client base; Flywire’s ability to develop new solutions and services and bring them to market in a timely manner; Flywire’s expectations concerning relationships with third parties, including strategic partners; the effects of increased competition in Flywire’s markets and its ability to compete effectively; future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services, or technologies; Flywire’s ability to enter new client verticals, including its relatively new B2B sector; Flywire’s expectations regarding anticipated technology needs and developments and its ability to address those needs and developments with its solutions; Flywire’s expectations regarding litigation and legal and regulatory matters; Flywire’s expectations regarding its ability to meet existing performance obligations and maintain the operability of its solutions; Flywire’s expectations regarding the effects of existing and developing laws and regulations, including with respect to payments and financial services, taxation, privacy and data protection; economic and industry trends, projected growth, or trend analysis; Flywire’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; Flywire’s ability to maintain, protect, and enhance its intellectual property; Flywire’s ability to maintain the security and availability of its solutions; the future market price of Flywire’s common stock; and other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Prospectus dated May 25, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. Additional factors may be described in those sections of Flywire's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, expected to be filed with the SEC in the third quarter of 2021. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021 2020 2021

2020

Revenue $ 36,976 $ 23,757 $ 81,967 $ 56,466 Costs and operating expenses: Payment processing services costs 13,122 10,868 29,213 22,477 Technology and development 6,929 6,378 14,451 11,726 Selling and marketing 10,906 8,125 22,837 16,702 General and administrative 13,578 13,548 29,491 23,813 Total costs and operating expenses 44,535 38,919 95,992 74,718 Loss from operations (7,559 ) (15,162 ) (14,025 ) (18,252 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (629 ) (679 ) (1,250 ) (1,276 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability (9,803 ) 9 (10,758 ) (254 ) Other income (expense), net 118 107 (294 ) 76 Total other expenses, net (10,314 ) (563 ) (12,302 ) (1,454 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (17,873 ) (15,725 ) (26,327 ) (19,706 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes 273 272 471 (7,409 ) Net loss (18,146 ) (15,997 ) (26,798 ) (12,297 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (76 ) (173 ) 263 (273 ) Comprehensive loss $ (18,222 ) $ (16,170 ) $ (26,535 ) $ (12,570 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (18,154 ) $ (16,001 ) $ (26,811 ) $ (12,303 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.35 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 52,496,862 18,327,639 36,886,657 17,919,721





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 412,026 $ 104,052 Restricted cash 5,000 5,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $167 and $496, respectively 11,621 11,573 Unbilled receivables 1,006 1,698 Funds receivable from payment partners 17,025 22,481 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,821 3,754 Total current assets 457,499 148,558 Property and equipment, net 7,536 5,101 Intangible assets, net 65,033 68,211 Goodwill 44,656 44,650 Other assets 5,365 4,922 Total assets $ 580,089 $ 271,442 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,454 $ 5,436 Funds payable to clients 45,511 59,986 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 14,084 14,991 Deferred revenue 836 1,227 Contingent consideration 7,079 6,740 Total current liabilities 77,964 88,380 Deferred tax liabilities 663 481 Contingent consideration, net of current portion - 5,760 Preferred stock warrant liability - 1,932 Long-term debt 24,447 24,352 Other liabilities 2,037 2,129 Total liabilities 105,111 123,034 Commitments and contingencies (Note 14) Convertible preferred stock (Series A, B, B1, B1-NV, C and D), $0.0001 par value; 0 and 62,915,394 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 0 and 54,208,461 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $110,716 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - 110,401 Redeemable convertible preferred stock (Series E-1, E-2, F-1 and F-2), $0.0001 par value; 0 and 16,023,132 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 0 and 11,239,920 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; liquidation preference of $0 and $150,000, respectively at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 - 119,769 Stockholders’ (deficit) equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 0 and 10,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Voting common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and 146,898,270 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, 100,995,903 shares issued and 98,678,181 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021; 22,240,872 shares issued and 19,923,150 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 10 2 Non-voting common stock, $0.0001 par value;10,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 5,988,378 and 0 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1 - Treasury Stock, 2,317,722 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, held at cost (748 ) (748 ) Additional paid-in capital 600,236 16,970 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 49 (214 ) Accumulated (deficit) (124,570 ) (97,772 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 474,978 (81,762 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 580,089 $ 271,442





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,798 ) $ (12,297 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,305 3,263 Stock-based compensation expense 12,760 1,824 Amortization of deferred contract costs 105 105 Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability 10,758 254 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,591 3,702 Deferred tax provision 137 (8,538 ) Bad debt expense 80 237 Non-cash interest expense 100 145 Other 97 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (128 ) (1,971 ) Unbilled receivables 692 780 Funds receivable from payment partners 5,456 5,648 Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,817 ) (3,210 ) Funds payable to customers (14,475 ) (29,990 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,097 650 Contingent consideration (3,212 ) (693 ) Other liabilities 135 (133 ) Deferred revenue (436 ) (385 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,553 ) (40,609 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,463 ) (1,261 ) Asset acquisition, net of cash acquired (119 ) - Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (79,401 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,582 ) (80,662 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 268,694 - Payment of costs related to initial public offering (3,845 ) - Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 4,167 Payment of long-term debt issuance costs - (172 ) Payment of long-term debt - (4,167 ) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 59,735 119,755 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 294 - Contingent consideration paid for acquisitions (3,800 ) (1,307 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,792 520 Net cash provided by financing activities 324,870 118,796 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents 239 (428 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 307,974 (2,903 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 109,052 86,027 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 417,026 $ 83,124





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In Millions, Except for Gross Margin and Adjusted

Gross Margin)

2021 2020 2021

2020

Revenue $ 37.0 $ 23.8 $ 82.0 $ 56.5 Adjusted to exclude gross up for: Pass-through cost for printing and mailing (3.9 ) (5.2 ) (8.4 ) (8.1 ) Marketing fees (0.1 ) - (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Revenue Less Ancillary Services $ 33.0 $ 18.6 73.2 $ 48.0 Payment processing services costs 13.1 10.9 29.2 22.5 Hosting and amortization costs within technology and development expenses 1.4 1.2 2.7 2.2 Adjusted to: Exclude printing and mailing costs (3.9 ) (5.2 ) (8.4 ) (8.1 ) Offset marketing fees against related costs (0.1 ) - (0.4 ) (0.4 ) Costs of revenue less ancillary services $ 10.5 $ 6.9 $ 23.1 $ 16.2 Gross Profit $ 22.5 $ 11.7 $ 50.1 $ 31.8 Gross Margin 60.8 % 49.2 % 61.1 % 56.3 % Adjusted Gross Profit $ 22.5 $ 11.7 $ 50.1 $ 31.8 Adjusted Gross Margin 68.2 % 62.9 % 68.4 % 66.3 %





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In Millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net (loss) $ (18.1 ) $ (16.0 ) $ (26.8 ) $ (12.3 ) Interest expense 0.7 0.7 1.3 1.3 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 0.3 0.3 0.5 (7.4 ) Depreciation and amortization 2.2 1.7 4.3 3.2 EBITDA (14.9 ) (13.3 ) (20.7 ) (15.2 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2.4 1.0 12.8 1.8 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1.6 4.0 1.6 3.7 Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability 9.8 - 10.8 0.3 Other (income) expense, net (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 0.3 (0.1 ) Acquisition related transaction costs - - - 1.3 Acquisition related employee retention costs 1.1 1.4 2.1 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.1 ) $ (7.0 ) $ 6.9 $ (6.1 )



