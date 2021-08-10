checkAd

Key Tronic Corporation Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End of Fiscal 2021

15% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth and Record Annual Revenue; Growing Customer Demand and New Program Wins

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Tronic Corporation (Nasdaq: KTCC), a provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today announced its results for the quarter and the year ended July 3, 2021.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, Keytronic reported total revenue of $132.6 million, up 14% from $116.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020. For the full year of fiscal 2021, total revenue was $518.7 million, the highest annual revenue in the Company’s fifty-two year history, and up 15% from $449.5 million for fiscal year 2020. While demand has remained strong from both new and existing customers, revenue for the fourth quarter and for the full year of fiscal year 2021 was significantly constrained by issues related to the worldwide pandemic, the supply chain, and transportation and logistics.

Despite the adverse impact on revenue and expenses of the pandemic and global supply chain issues, the Company’s margins improved in fiscal year 2021. Operating income increased to $9.5 million during fiscal year 2021, up from $6.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, or a 40% year-over-year increase. Gross margin was 8.1% and operating margin was 1.8%, up from a gross margin of 7.8% and an operating margin of 1.5%, for fiscal year 2020.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, net income was $0.2 million or $0.02 per share, compared to $1.5 million or $0.14 per share for the same period of fiscal year 2020. Earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 continued to be adversely impacted by supply chain and transportation and logistics issues causing both factory downtime and overtime expenses. Earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 were also constrained by legal and other professional service expenses related to the previously disclosed internal investigation of approximately $1.0 million during quarter, and we expect some additional expenses to occur prospectively. Additionally, the Company recorded approximately $0.5 million in non-cash tax expense related to expired stock appreciation rights during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. For the full year of fiscal 2021, net income was $4.3 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $4.8 million or $0.44 per share for fiscal year 2020.

The financial data presented for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 should be considered preliminary and could be subject to change, as the Company’s independent auditor has not completed their audit.

“We’re pleased with the increasing customer demand during fiscal 2021 and our successful launch of major new programs,” said Craig Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially grateful for the dedication and resilience of Key Tronic employees during the past fiscal year – a year of record revenue and increased operating margins in spite of significant headwinds including the global pandemic, government shutdowns, unprecedented winter storms, worldwide component shortages, and transportation bottlenecks.”

“While production has been hindered by many unusual challenges, we continued to ramp up our new programs and we’re extremely encouraged by new program wins and our expanding customer base.   During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we won new programs involving consumer products, exercise equipment, and residential building products.”

“Moving into fiscal 2022, the COVID-19 crisis, component shortages and logistic delays continue to present multiple business challenges, but we continue to see the favorable trend of contract manufacturing returning to North America. With our recent investments in new capacity, we’re increasingly well-prepared for long term growth.”

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, Keytronic expects to report revenue in the range of $125 million to $135 million, and earnings in the range of $0.07 to $0.12 per diluted share. These expected results assume an effective tax rate of 25% in the coming quarter. Despite growing customer demand and backlog, we expect that delays in the supply of key components for the Company’s business will continue to significantly limit production and adversely impact operating efficiencies.

Conference Call

Keytronic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern) today. A broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.keytronic.com under “Investor Relations” or by calling 800-367-2403 or +1-334-777-6978 (Access Code: 6622202). A replay will be available by calling 888-203-1112 or +1-719-457-0820 (Access Code: 6622202).

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those including such words as aims, anticipates, believes, continues, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects, targets, or will, similar verbs, or nouns corresponding to such verbs, which may be forward looking. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are relevant to expected future events, performances, and actions or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding its expectations with respect to financial conditions and results, including revenue and earnings during periods of fiscal year 2022, risks of manufacturing supply chain and operational disruptions and relating to the health of employees due to COVID-19 health pandemic, demand for certain products and the effectiveness of some of our programs, effects of recent tax reform and tariff measures and trade tensions, business from new customers and programs, improvement of supply chain delivery and impacts from legal proceedings and operational streamlining. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the future of the global economic environment and its impact on our customers and suppliers, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis; the availability of components from the supply chain; the availability of a healthy workforce; the accuracy of suppliers’ and customers’ forecasts; development and success of customers’ programs and products; timing and effectiveness of ramping of new programs; success of new-product introductions; the risk of legal proceedings or governmental investigations relating to the subject of the internal investigation by the Company’s Audit Committee and related or other unrelated matters; acquisitions or divestitures of operations or facilities; technology advances; changes in pricing policies by the Company, its competitors, customers or suppliers; impact of new governmental legislation and regulation, including tax reform, tariffs and related activities, such trade negotiations and other risks including those related to COVID-19 response; and other factors, risks, and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.


KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  July 3, 2021   June 27, 2020   July 3, 2021   June 27, 2020
Net sales $ 132,629     $ 116,018     $ 518,698     $ 449,480  
Cost of sales 122,323     107,412     476,659     414,231  
Gross profit 10,306     8,606     42,039     35,249  
Research, development and engineering expenses 2,498     2,262     9,790     7,391  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,374     5,317     22,723     21,030  
Total operating expenses 8,872     7,579     32,513     28,421  
Operating income 1,434     1,027     9,526     6,828  
Interest expense, net 1,064     521     3,613     2,509  
Income before income taxes 370     506     5,913     4,319  
Income tax (benefit) provision 195     (966 )   1,572     (439 )
Net income $ 175     $ 1,472     $ 4,341     $ 4,758  
Net income per share — Basic $ 0.02     $ 0.14     $ 0.40     $ 0.44  
Weighted average shares outstanding — Basic 10,762     10,760     10,760     10,760  
Net income per share — Diluted $ 0.02     $ 0.14     $ 0.39     $ 0.44  
Weighted average shares outstanding — Diluted 11,169     10,832     11,046     10,816  
                       

KEYTRONIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  July 3, 2021   June 27, 2020
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,473     $ 553  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $275 and $609 110,324     86,123  
Contract assets 24,781     23,753  
Inventories, net 137,329     115,020  
Other 23,345     17,315  
Total current assets 299,252     242,764  
Property, plant and equipment, net 35,735     31,764  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,745     17,568  
Other assets:      
Deferred income tax asset 9,812     10,178  
Other 1,458     2,587  
Total other assets 11,270     12,765  
Total assets $ 362,002     $ 304,861  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERSEQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 92,823     $ 80,204  
Accrued compensation and vacation 11,471     10,428  
Current portion of debt, net 1,506     7,508  
Other 21,141     14,079  
Total current liabilities 126,941     112,219  
Long-term liabilities:      
Term loans 8,543     3,258  
Revolving loan 90,362     60,094  
Operating lease liabilities 10,555     12,624  
Deferred income tax liability     234  
Other long-term obligations 2,434     875  
Total long-term liabilities 111,894     77,085  
Total liabilities 238,835     189,304  
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, no par value—shares authorized 25,000; issued and outstanding 10,762 and 10,760 shares, respectively 47,181     46,946  
Retained earnings 73,914     70,111  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,072     (1,500 )
Total shareholders’ equity 123,167     115,557  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 362,002     $ 304,861  
               


CONTACTS: Brett Larsen Michael Newman
  Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
  Key Tronic Corporation StreetConnect
  (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625




