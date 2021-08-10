Shift Grows Revenue 377% in Q2'2021, Raises Guidance for 2021

Achieved record revenue and units sold levels in the second quarter; year-over-year growth of 377% and 240%, respectively



Total Gross Profit of $16.3 million, an increase of 357% year-over-year

Projecting 171% year-over-year Q3'2021 revenue growth, at the midpoint of management guidance range

Management raises full-year revenue guidance to $575 million - $595 million, 3x year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today reported second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021. Management’s commentary on second quarter financial results and third quarter and full year 2021 outlook can be found by accessing the Company’s shareholder letter on investors.shift.com, or by listening to today’s conference call. A live audio webcast will also be available on Shift’s Investor Relations website.



“In the second quarter we again delivered industry-leading revenue growth of nearly 5x year-over-year, including strong sequential growth quarter over quarter. Additionally, our business model and operations were well positioned to capitalize on the favorable profitability that the unique used car market conditions offered,” said Co-CEO and Co-Founder Toby Russell.

“Toby and I are so grateful for the exceptional team we have that has continued to outperform and deliver results beyond what we’ve thought was possible,” added Co-CEO and Co-Founder George Arison. “The momentum we are seeing in our business has again motivated us to raise our revenue and unit guidance for the year and we look forward to more record-breaking results in the quarters ahead.”

Conference Call Information

Shift senior management will host a conference call today to discuss the Company’s Q2'2021 financial results and third quarter outlook. This call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET and can be accessed by dialing (833) 614-1395 or (914) 987-7116. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit Shift’s Investor Relations website at investors.shift.com. A telephonic replay will be available through August 17, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 8185627#.