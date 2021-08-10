Neovasc Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Generated revenue of approximately $633,000 in the quarter, up 123% from the same period in 2020, and a sequential 40% increase from Q1 2021.

Streamlined strategic focus to pursue three value-creation strategies around Reducer and Tiara TA, suspending Tiara TF activity and reducing headcount by 40%. These moves are expected to extend the Company’s cash runway into 2024.

Continued to execute a strategic focus of additional reimbursement agreements, announcing in June that Reducer had been granted the first national reimbursement from the National Health Service England.

Continued to pursue clinical studies supporting Reducer: Advanced preparations for COSIRA II, the pivotal US trial for Reducer. The Company expects to file an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Supplement with the FDA in the third quarter. Announced the first enrollment in the COSIMA trial in Germany, studying Reducer as a treatment for microvascular angina.



“Neovasc enjoyed a strong second quarter and continued to make good progress on its value creation strategies. During the quarter we made a strategic decision to streamline our focus on three value creation strategies, coupled with a significant corporate headcount reduction, which is expected to extend our cash runway for three years. We followed up on these moves in July, adding a new VP of Clinical Affairs and a VP of Regulatory Affairs, Global Angina Therapies to strengthen our expertise in these important areas. We are placing a heavy emphasis on expanding the market penetration of our CE-marked Reducer device in Europe, working directly with hospitals, cardiologists, and medical associations to raise awareness of the Reducer’s safety, efficacy, and ease of use,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. Mr. Colen continued, “Our team is also working diligently to expand reimbursement for the Reducer device. Those efforts were rewarded when Reducer was granted full reimbursement by the National Health Service (NHS) England, and we look forward to sharing news of more reimbursement decisions in the second half of the year. In the United States, we continue to prepare for our pivotal U.S. trial for Reducer and expect to file an IDE Supplement in the third quarter. With respect to Tiara, we are working with our notified body in Europe to understand all specific requirements and leverage of work already performed, to pursue a CE mark decision for the Tiara TA device under MDR. There is much more work to do, but we are confident that we now have the team in place and the financial security to successfully execute on our value creation strategies.”

Financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021

Revenues increased 123% to approximately $633,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to revenues of approximately $284,000 for the same period in 2020.

The cost of goods sold for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $109,000, compared to $75,000 for the same period in 2020. The overall gross margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, was 83%, compared to 74% gross margin for the same period in 2020.

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $9.6 million compared to $8.9 million for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of approximately $748,000 or 8%. The increase in total expenses can be substantially explained by the following non-cash charges; a $1.0 million increase in non-cash share-based payments and an approximate $903,000 charge related to the decision to pause the development of the Tiara TF device ($594,000 impairment charge due to fixed assets obsolescence, and $309,000 charge for employee termination expenses). This increase in non-cash charges was offset by a $1.1 million decrease in cash-based employee expenses due to the Company’s reductions in force in December 2020 and June 2021.

Operating losses and comprehensive losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, were $9.1 million and $9.3 million, respectively, or $0.13 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with $8.7 million operating losses and $12.2 million comprehensive losses, or $0.81 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast information

Neovasc will be hosting a conference call and audio webcast today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss these results.

Domestic: 1-877-407-9208

International: 1-201-493-6784

Reference ID Code: 13721306

Parties wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link in the Investors section of the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/investors/ . A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors sections of the website approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (6 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .

NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,294,878 $ 12,935,860 Accounts receivable 1,213,450 987,057 Finance lease receivable 93,466 95,849 Inventory 1,387,718 839,472 Research and development supplies 11,852 167,378 Prepaid expenses and other assets 969,740 705,471 Total current assets 66,971,104 15,731,087 Non-current assets Restricted cash 483,714 470,460 Right-of-use asset 643,445 830,551 Finance lease receivable - 42,841 Property and equipment 215,024 803,280 Deferred loss on 2021 derivative warrant liabilities 12,705,147 - Total non-current assets 14,047,330 2,147,132 Total assets $ 81,018,434 $ 17,878,219 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,422,130 $ 7,243,500 Lease liabilities 290,957 342,910 2019 Convertible notes 38,633 38,633 2020 Convertible notes, warrants and derivative warrant liabilities 37,839 37,525 Total current liabilities 6,789,559 7,662,568 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities 426,699 596,881 2019 Convertible notes 6,544,895 6,156,724 2020 Convertible notes, warrants and derivative warrant liabilities 2,077,415 1,484,529 2021 Derivative warrant liabilities 1,745,600 - Total non-current liabilities 10,794,609 8,238,134 Total liabilities $ 17,584,168 $ 15,900,702 Equity Share capital $ 439,679,546 $ 369,775,383 Contributed surplus 38,783,708 35,045,056 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,601,354) (7,615,717) Deficit (406,427,634) (395,227,205) Total equity $ 63,434,266 $ 1,977,517 Total liabilities and equity $ 81,018,434 $ 17,878,219



NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE $ 633,068 $ 284,047 $ 1,084,862 $ 816,942 COST OF GOODS SOLD 109,106 74,669 181,499 199,232 GROSS PROFIT 523,962 209,378 903,363 617,710 EXPENSES Selling expenses 832,812 452,514 1,470,791 1,006,043 General and administrative expenses 5,042,804 3,825,510 10,335,373 6,313,012 Product development and clinical trials expenses 3,740,887 4,589,724 8,362,315 9,113,130 9,616,503 8,867,748 20,168,479 16,432,185 OPERATING LOSS (9,092,541) (8,658,370) (19,265,116) (15,814,475) OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE) Interest and other income 39,733 24,981 49,753 58,650 Interest and other expense (278,154) (566,886) (318,563) (537,550) Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange 15,057 (125,002) (20,238) (125,653) Unrealized gain on warrants, derivative liability

warrants and convertible notes



2,809,340 369,849 15,259,393 3,502,831 Realized gain/(loss) on exercise or conversion of warrants, derivative liability warrants and convertible notes 219,307 (835,880) (1,895,344) (979,630) Amortization of deferred loss (2,761,152) (135,082) (5,026,442) (135,082) 44,131 (1,268,020) 8,048,559 1,783,566 LOSS BEFORE TAX (9,048,410) (9,926,390) (11,216,557) (14,030,909) Tax refund/(expense) 15,396 1,075 16,128 (5,997) LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ (9,033,014) $ (9,925,315) $ (11,200,429) $ (14,036,906) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE

PERIOD Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes in own credit risk (280,051) (2,309,141) (985,637) (870,956) LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



$ (9,313,065)



$ (12,234,456)



$ (12,186,066)



$ (14,907,862) LOSS PER SHARE Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.13) $ (0.81) $ (0.19) $ (1.21)





