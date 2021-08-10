AvePoint Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“In the second quarter we delivered record results, with revenue of $45.3 million, up 38% year-over-year, driven by the continued growth of Microsoft Teams and strong adoption of our collaboration security technologies,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder of AvePoint. “With the investments we are making across our go-to-market organization, including sales, customer success and channel, we aim to increase our market share of the Microsoft 365 user base, boost our customer retention rate and continue our strong growth in the SMB market via our channel partners.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenue of $45.3 million, up 38% year-over-year

Total ARR 1 of $139.0 million as of June 30, 2021, up 33% year-over-year

of $139.0 million as of June 30, 2021, up 33% year-over-year SaaS Revenue of $20.6 million, up 76% year-over-year

GAAP Operating Loss of $11.2 million; GAAP Operating Margin of (24.7%)

Non-GAAP Operating Income of $3.3 million; Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 7.3%

GAAP net loss attributable to AvePoint, Inc. of $11.6 million or $0.98 per share

Cash and Cash Equivalents of approximately $66.3 million as of June 30, 2021

Net proceeds of $204.5 million from business combination which closed on July 1st, subsequent to second quarter end

Second Quarter 2021 Key Highlights



The AvePoint SaaS cloud platform, AvePoint Online Services, achieved FedRAMP Authorization signifying its SaaS solutions are approved for use across all United States federal agencies at the moderate impact level. The platform was also assessed against the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), which ensures compliance with information security and requirements as mandated by the Australian Government

AvePoint released its Salesforce Cloud Backup for managed service providers (MSPs) across 36 countries and via 58 distributor app marketplaces

APAC’s leading distributor of cloud solutions and services, rhipe, now offers AvePoint solutions to its managed service provider (MSP) customers

Continued expansion in user base with more than 8 million cloud users

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, AvePoint currently expects:

Total revenues between $51.5 and $53.5 million

Non-GAAP operating income between $1.7 and $3.2 million

For the full year ending December 31, 2021, AvePoint currently expects:

Total revenues between $192.0 and $196.0 million

Non-GAAP operating income between $4.7 and $7.7 million

Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today on August 10, 2021 to review its second quarter 2021 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm Eastern Time. Investors are invited to join the webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint is the largest Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, offering a full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. More than 8 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. In order for AvePoint’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense. AvePoint believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of its historical financial performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws including statements the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-4 and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. AvePoint does not gives any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact



AvePoint, Inc., Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC.

Erica Mannion

ir@avepoint.com

617-542-6180

Media Contact

AvePoint, Inc.

Nicole Caci

nicole.caci@avepoint.com

201-201-8143









AvePoint Operations, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: SaaS $ 20,586 $ 11,699 $ 38,845 $ 21,942 Term license and support 11,088 7,357 19,815 15,101 Services 7,302 7,724 13,218 15,303 Maintenance and OEM 5,458 5,776 10,867 11,781 Perpetual license 910 400 1,399 1,490 Total revenue 45,344 32,956 84,144 65,617 Cost of revenue: SaaS 4,564 2,543 9,004 5,057 Term license and support 230 348 503 820 Services 6,508 5,877 12,093 12,889 Maintenance and OEM 418 305 898 674 Total cost of revenue 11,720 9,073 22,498 19,440 Gross profit 33,624 23,883 61,646 46,177 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 29,001 14,010 48,302 28,051 General and administrative 11,664 5,291 21,956 10,449 Research and development 3,883 2,863 7,985 5,757 Depreciation and amortization 279 268 537 541 Total operating expenses 44,827 22,432 78,780 44,798 Income (loss) from operations (11,203 ) 1,451 (17,134 ) 1,379 Interest income, net 11 5 24 9 Other income (expense), net 62 439 (1 ) (389 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (11,130 ) 1,895 (17,111 ) 999 Income tax benefit (73 ) (6,149 ) (1,112 ) (6,316 ) Net income (loss) $ (11,057 ) $ 8,044 $ (15,999 ) $ 7,315 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (499 ) — (896 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to AvePoint Operations, Inc. $ (11,556 ) $ 8,044 $ (16,895 ) $ 7,315 Deemed dividends on preferred stock (24,742 ) (8,063 ) (33,536 ) (15,798 ) Net loss available to common shareholders $ (36,298 ) $ (19 ) $ (50,431 ) $ (8,483 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (3.09 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (4.32 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted average of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted 11,732 9,793 11,663 9,750









AvePoint Operations, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,338 $ 69,112 Short-term investments 1,408 992 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,030 and $1,767 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 44,753 48,250 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,319 2,343 Total current assets 116,818 120,697 Property and equipment, net 3,039 2,663 Deferred contract costs 33,781 31,943 Long-term unbilled receivables 6,440 5,499 Other assets 12,238 8,252 Total assets $ 172,316 $ 169,054 Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ deficiency Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 520 $ 774 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,115 26,245 Current portion of deferred revenue 68,974 65,203 Total current liabilities 91,609 92,222 Long-term portion of deferred revenue 7,596 9,485 Share-based awards classified as liabilities 50,220 43,502 Other non-current liabilities 3,587 3,658 Total liabilities 153,012 148,867 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Mezzanine equity Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,895,226 shares authorized, 4,832,409 and 4,832,409 shares issued and outstanding with aggregate liquidation preferences of $508,273 and $403,361 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 216,926 183,390 Redemption value of common shares 39,757 25,074 Share-based awards 1,695 1,489 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 4,143 3,061 Total mezzanine equity 262,521 213,014 Stockholders’ deficiency: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 28,000,000 and 28,000,000 shares authorized, 11,946,412 and 11,513,451 shares issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 112,953 105,159 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,848 1,791 Accumulated deficit (358,030 ) (299,789 ) Total stockholders’ deficiency attributable to AvePoint Operations, Inc. (243,217 ) (192,827 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ deficiency $ 172,316 $ 169,054









AvePoint Operations, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (15,999 ) $ 7,315 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 537 541 Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss (134 ) 220 Provision for doubtful accounts (732 ) 818 Stock-based compensation 17,799 2,854 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (15 ) — Deferred income taxes (981 ) (5,788 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,399 4,822 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,994 ) 407 Other assets (1,955 ) 719 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,057 ) (6,896 ) Deferred revenue 3,298 964 Accrued rent obligation (87 ) (206 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,921 ) 5,770 Investing activities Maturity (purchase) of short-term investments, net (423 ) 1,034 Purchase of APXT shares (1,631 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (897 ) (169 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,951 ) 865 Financing activities Repayments of capital leases (14 ) (33 ) Payments of transaction fees (1,872 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,277 15 Proceeds from sale of common shares of subsidiary 753 — Payments of debt issuance costs — (120 ) Proceeds from issuance of Common stock — 7,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,144 6,862 Effect of exchange rates on cash (46 ) (284 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,774 ) 13,213 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 69,112 12,162 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 66,338 $ 25,375 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash received (paid) for: Interest $ 24 $ 8 Income taxes $ (2,389 ) $ (529 ) Non-cash investing and financing activities Fixed assets acquired under capital leases $ — $ 28





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 33,624 $ 23,883 $ 61,646 $ 46,177 Stock-based compensation expense 272 190 362 102 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,896 $ 24,073 $ 62,008 $ 46,279 Non-GAAP gross margin 74.8 % 73.0 % 73.7 % 70.5 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing $ 29,001 $ 14,010 $ 48,302 $ 28,051 Stock-based compensation expense (9,791 ) (1,510 ) (10,902 ) (1,310 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 19,210 $ 12,500 $ 37,400 $ 26,741 Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue 42.4 % 37.9 % 44.4 % 40.8 % Non-GAAP research and development GAAP research and development $ 3,883 $ 2,863 $ 7,985 $ 5,757 Stock-based compensation expense (83 ) (72 ) (180 ) (147 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 3,800 $ 2,791 $ 7,805 $ 5,610 Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue 8.4 % 8.5 % 9.3 % 8.5 % Non-GAAP general and administrative GAAP general and administrative $ 11,664 $ 5,291 $ 21,956 $ 10,449 Stock-based compensation expense (4,364 ) (1,007 ) (6,355 ) (1,295 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 7,300 $ 4,284 $ 15,601 $ 9,154 Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue 16.1 % 13.0 % 18.5 % 14.0 % Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 279 $ 268 $ 537 $ 541 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 279 $ 268 $ 537 $ 541 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a % of revenue 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.8 % Non-GAAP operating expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 44,827 $ 22,432 $ 78,780 $ 44,798 Stock-based compensation expense (14,238 ) (2,589 ) (17,437 ) (2,752 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 30,589 $ 19,843 $ 61,343 $ 42,046 Non-GAAP operating expenses as a % of revenue 67.5 % 60.2 % 72.9 % 64.1 % Non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating income (loss) $ (11,203 ) $ 1,451 $ (17,134 ) $ 1,379 Stock-based compensation expense 14,510 2,779 17,799 2,854 Non-GAAP operating income $ 3,307 $ 4,230 $ 665 $ 4,233 Non-GAAP operating margin 7.3 % 12.8 % 0.8 % 6.5 %





____________

1 AvePoint calculates annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) at the end of a particular period as the annualized sum of: (1) contractually obligated Annual Contract Value from subscription and maintenance revenue sources from all customers with a contract duration exceeding three months, and (2) the product of the current month’s monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) multiplied by twelve (to prospectively annualize subscription revenue). MRR includes AvePoint’s channel business and customers that sign contracts for less than one quarter in duration. ARR also includes some recurring professional services revenue, such as recurring technical account management services.