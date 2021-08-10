Open Lending Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We are pleased to report another record quarter, which included a 148% increase in certified loans, a 177% increase in revenue and a 199% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the second quarter of 2020. June was especially notable, a record month in our Company’s history from a certified loan perspective, and the momentum has continued,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “We continue to make progress on our growth strategies to capture more of the $250 billion addressable market and help underserved consumers get auto loans. During the quarter, we signed an agreement with a third insurance partner, American National, and they have already begun to write policies for us. Looking ahead, our pipeline of new credit union and regional bank customers is strong and there remains a large opportunity in front of us to grow our OEM captive business.”

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Highlights

The Company facilitated 46,408 certified loans during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 18,684 certified loans in the second quarter of 2020

Total revenue was $61.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2020

Gross profit was $57.0 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2020

Net income was $76.0 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $(49.8) million in the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA was $46.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2021 Outlook

Based on the second quarter results and trends into the third quarter of 2021, the Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance of the following:

Full Year 2021 Outlook Total Certified Loans 161,000 - 206,000 Total Revenue $184 - $234 million Adjusted EBITDA $125 - $168 million Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (a) $81 - $111 million

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.



The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the anticipated impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “2021 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the amount of redemption requests made by the Company’s stockholders; those factors discussed in other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release is financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believe it is useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense (including amortization of right-of-use assets), share-based compensation expense, gain on extinguishment of the Company's tax receivable agreement, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of contingent consideration and transaction bonuses as a result of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Business Combination”). Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus capex, plus or minus change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,154 $ 101,513 Restricted cash 2,891 2,635 Accounts receivable 7,569 4,352 Current contract assets 61,032 50,386 Income tax receivable 80 — Prepaid expenses 4,390 1,873 Other current assets 634 2,018 Total current assets 133,750 162,777 Property and equipment, net 2,581 1,201 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,465 5,733 Non-current contract assets 50,901 38,956 Deferred tax asset, net 68,315 85,218 Other non-current assets 124 124 Total assets $ 261,136 $ 294,009 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 1,987 3,442 Accrued expenses 5,070 3,033 Income tax payable — 1,640 Current portion of debt 3,125 4,888 Other current liabilities 4,460 4,005 Total current liabilities 14,642 17,008 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 144,518 152,859 Non-current operating lease liabilities 4,898 5,138 Tax receivable agreement liability — 92,369 Other non-current liabilities — 13 Total liabilities $ 164,058 $ 267,387 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued

and 126,190,351 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 128,198,185 shares issued and

126,803,096 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 1,282 1,282 Additional paid-in capital 492,874 491,246 Accumulated deficit (339,578 ) (428,406 ) Treasury stock at cost, 2,007,834 shares at June 30, 2021 and 1,395,089 at December 31, 2020, respectively (57,500 ) (37,500 ) Total stockholders’ equity 97,078 26,622 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 261,136 $ 294,009





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Program fees $ 20,597 $ 8,793 $ 35,508 $ 21,505 Profit share 38,842 12,163 66,572 15,938 Claims administration service fees 1,686 1,111 3,053 2,054 Total revenue 61,125 22,067 105,133 39,497 Cost of services 4,140 1,827 7,502 4,322 Gross profit 56,985 20,240 97,631 35,175 Operating expenses General and administrative 8,381 14,650 16,593 18,218 Selling and marketing 2,954 1,295 5,351 3,373 Research and development 773 349 1,364 707 Operating income 44,877 3,946 74,323 12,877 Interest expense (1,122 ) (3,644 ) (4,411 ) (4,408 ) Interest income 58 44 142 61 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement 55,422 — 55,422 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (8,778 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (48,802 ) — (48,802 ) Other (expense) income (2 ) 3 (133 ) 3 Income (loss) before income taxes 99,233 (48,453 ) 116,565 (40,269 ) Provision for income taxes 23,267 1,352 27,737 1,364 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 75,966 $ (49,805 ) $ 88,828 $ (41,633 ) Preferred distribution to redeemable convertible

Series C preferred units — (214 ) — (40,689 ) Accretion to redemption value of redeemable

convertible Series C preferred units — — — 47,537 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 75,966 $ (50,019 ) $ 88,828 $ (34,785 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

per common share Basic $ 0.60 $ (1.01 ) $ 0.70 $ (0.80 ) Diluted $ 0.60 $ (1.01 ) $ 0.70 $ (0.80 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 126,230,752 49,547,284 126,515,343 43,589,168 Diluted 126,274,197 49,547,284 126,554,082 43,589,168





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 88,828 $ (41,633 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 1,628 2,676 Depreciation and amortization 537 483 Amortization of right-of-use assets 268 188 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (55,422 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,778 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 48,802 Deferred income taxes 16,903 775 Changes in assets & liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,217 ) 574 Contract assets (22,591 ) 225 Prepaid expenses (2,517 ) (1,150 ) Deferred transaction costs — 1,081 Other current and non-current assets 1,384 322 Accounts payable (1,455 ) 176 Accrued expenses 1,377 (1,184 ) Income tax payable/receivable (1,720 ) 569 Operating lease liabilities (349 ) (178 ) Other current and non-current liabilities 551 280 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,983 12,006 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (841 ) (424 ) Net cash used in investing activities (841 ) (424 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loans 125,000 170,000 Proceeds from revolving facility 50,000 — Payments on term loans (167,628 ) (4,380 ) Payments on revolving facility (25,000 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs (1,669 ) (9,767 ) Distributions to Open Lending, LLC unitholders — (135,380 ) Share repurchase (20,000 ) — Settlement of tax receivable agreement (36,948 ) — Recapitalization transaction, net of transaction costs — (13,289 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (76,245 ) 7,184 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (44,103 ) 18,766 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 104,148 9,898 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 60,045 $ 28,664 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 3,776 $ 3,958 Income tax paid, net 12,452 20 Non-cash investing and financing: Internally developed software accrued but not paid $ 660 $ — Change in fair value of redeemable convertible series C preferred units — (47,537 ) Conversion of preferred stock to common stock — 257,406





OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to net income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 75,966 $ (49,805 ) $ 88,828 $ (41,633 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense 1,122 3,644 4,411 4,408 Provision for income taxes 23,267 1,352 27,737 1,364 Depreciation and amortization expense 196 120 389 242 Share-based compensation (1) 927 2,189 1,628 2,676 Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (2) (55,422 ) — (55,422 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — — 8,778 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4) — 48,802 — 48,802 Transaction bonuses (5) — 9,112 — 9,112 Total adjustments (29,910 ) 65,219 (12,479 ) 66,604 Adjusted EBITDA 46,056 15,414 76,349 24,971 Total revenue $ 61,125 $ 22,067 $ 105,133 $ 39,497 Adjusted EBITDA margin 75 % 70 % 73 % 63 % Adjusted operating cash flows (6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,056 $ 15,414 $ 76,349 $ 24,971 Capex (838 ) (341 ) (841 ) (424 ) (Increase) decrease in contract assets (14,715 ) (3,977 ) (22,591 ) 225 Adjusted operating cash flows $ 30,503 $ 11,096 $ 52,917 $ 24,772

﻿ ﻿