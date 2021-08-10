Open Lending Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

checkAd

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (the “Company” or “Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of 2021.

“We are pleased to report another record quarter, which included a 148% increase in certified loans, a 177% increase in revenue and a 199% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the second quarter of 2020. June was especially notable, a record month in our Company’s history from a certified loan perspective, and the momentum has continued,” said John Flynn, Chairman and CEO of Open Lending. “We continue to make progress on our growth strategies to capture more of the $250 billion addressable market and help underserved consumers get auto loans. During the quarter, we signed an agreement with a third insurance partner, American National, and they have already begun to write policies for us. Looking ahead, our pipeline of new credit union and regional bank customers is strong and there remains a large opportunity in front of us to grow our OEM captive business.”

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Highlights

  • The Company facilitated 46,408 certified loans during the second quarter of 2021, compared to 18,684 certified loans in the second quarter of 2020
  • Total revenue was $61.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $22.1 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Gross profit was $57.0 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $20.2 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Net income was $76.0 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $(49.8) million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $46.1 million during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in the financial table included at the end of this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2021 Outlook
Based on the second quarter results and trends into the third quarter of 2021, the Company is reaffirming its previously issued guidance of the following:

  Full Year 2021 Outlook  
Total Certified Loans 161,000 - 206,000  
Total Revenue $184 - $234 million  
Adjusted EBITDA $125 - $168 million  
Adjusted Operating Cash Flow (a) $81 - $111 million  
  1. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets.

The guidance provided above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. While the financial guidance takes into account the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the pandemic has been unprecedented and the future effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our financial results remains uncertain, and our actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call
Open Lending will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results today at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Flynn, Chairman and CEO, Ross Jessup, President and COO, and Chuck Jehl, CFO. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13721622. The replay will be available until Tuesday, August 24, 2021. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending
Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to market trends, the anticipated impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on factors impacting the Company’s business, the Company’s new lender pipeline, consumer behavior and demand for automotive loans, as well as future financial performance under the heading “2021 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer behavior; applicable taxes, inflation, interest rates and the regulatory environment; the outcome of judicial proceedings to which Open Lending is, or may become a party; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; the amount of redemption requests made by the Company’s stockholders; those factors discussed in other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release is financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted operating cash flows internally in analyzing our financial results and believe it is useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. The Company believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company believes these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as its management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain non-cash items and certain non-recurring variable charges. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense (including amortization of right-of-use assets), share-based compensation expense, gain on extinguishment of the Company's tax receivable agreement, loss on extinguishment of debt, change in fair value of contingent consideration and transaction bonuses as a result of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Business Combination”). Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Adjusted operating cash flows is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus capex, plus or minus change in contract assets.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Contact:
ICR for Open Lending
Investors
openlending@icrinc.com

 
 
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
 
    June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
Assets                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 57,154     $ 101,513  
Restricted cash   2,891     2,635  
Accounts receivable   7,569     4,352  
Current contract assets   61,032     50,386  
Income tax receivable   80      
Prepaid expenses   4,390     1,873  
Other current assets   634     2,018  
Total current assets   133,750      162,777   
Property and equipment, net   2,581     1,201  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   5,465     5,733  
Non-current contract assets   50,901     38,956  
Deferred tax asset, net   68,315     85,218  
Other non-current assets   124     124  
Total assets   $ 261,136      $ 294,009   
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   1,987     3,442  
Accrued expenses   5,070     3,033  
Income tax payable       1,640  
Current portion of debt   3,125     4,888  
Other current liabilities   4,460     4,005  
Total current liabilities   14,642      17,008   
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs   144,518     152,859  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   4,898     5,138  
Tax receivable agreement liability       92,369  
Other non-current liabilities       13  
Total liabilities   $ 164,058      $ 267,387   
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding        
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued
and 126,190,351 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 128,198,185 shares issued and
126,803,096 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 		  1,282     1,282  
Additional paid-in capital   492,874     491,246  
Accumulated deficit   (339,578 )   (428,406 )
Treasury stock at cost, 2,007,834 shares at June 30, 2021 and 1,395,089 at December 31, 2020, respectively   (57,500 )   (37,500 )
Total stockholders’ equity   97,078      26,622   
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 261,136      $ 294,009   
                 


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenue                              
Program fees $ 20,597     $ 8,793     $ 35,508     $ 21,505  
Profit share 38,842     12,163     66,572     15,938  
Claims administration service fees 1,686     1,111     3,053     2,054  
Total revenue 61,125      22,067      105,133      39,497   
Cost of services 4,140     1,827     7,502     4,322  
Gross profit 56,985      20,240      97,631      35,175   
Operating expenses                              
General and administrative 8,381     14,650     16,593     18,218  
Selling and marketing 2,954     1,295     5,351     3,373  
Research and development 773     349     1,364     707  
Operating income 44,877      3,946      74,323      12,877   
Interest expense (1,122 )   (3,644 )   (4,411 )   (4,408 )
Interest income 58     44     142     61  
Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement 55,422         55,422      
Loss on extinguishment of debt         (8,778 )    
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     (48,802 )       (48,802 )
Other (expense) income (2 )   3     (133 )   3  
Income (loss) before income taxes 99,233      (48,453 )   116,565      (40,269 )
Provision for income taxes 23,267     1,352     27,737     1,364  
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 75,966      $ (49,805 )   $ 88,828      $ (41,633 )
Preferred distribution to redeemable convertible
Series C preferred units 		    (214 )       (40,689 )
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable
convertible Series C preferred units 		            47,537  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 75,966      $ (50,019 )   $ 88,828      $ (34,785 )
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
per common share 		                             
Basic $ 0.60     $ (1.01 )   $ 0.70     $ (0.80 )
Diluted $ 0.60     $ (1.01 )   $ 0.70     $ (0.80 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding                              
Basic 126,230,752     49,547,284     126,515,343     43,589,168  
Diluted 126,274,197     49,547,284     126,554,082     43,589,168  
                       


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021
 		  2020
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net income (loss)   $ 88,828      $ (41,633 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Share-based compensation   1,628      2,676   
Depreciation and amortization   537      483   
Amortization of right-of-use assets   268      188   
Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement   (55,422 )   —   
Loss on extinguishment of debt   8,778      —   
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   —      48,802   
Deferred income taxes   16,903      775   
Changes in assets & liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (3,217 )   574   
Contract assets   (22,591 )   225   
Prepaid expenses   (2,517 )   (1,150 )
Deferred transaction costs   —      1,081   
Other current and non-current assets   1,384      322   
Accounts payable   (1,455 )   176   
Accrued expenses   1,377      (1,184 )
Income tax payable/receivable   (1,720 )   569   
Operating lease liabilities   (349 )   (178 )
Other current and non-current liabilities   551      280   
Net cash provided by operating activities   32,983      12,006   
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment   (841 )   (424 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (841 )   (424 )
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from term loans   125,000      170,000   
Proceeds from revolving facility   50,000      —   
Payments on term loans   (167,628 )   (4,380 )
Payments on revolving facility   (25,000 )   —   
Payment of deferred financing costs   (1,669 )   (9,767 )
Distributions to Open Lending, LLC unitholders   —      (135,380 )
Share repurchase   (20,000 )   —   
Settlement of tax receivable agreement   (36,948 )   —   
Recapitalization transaction, net of transaction costs   —      (13,289 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (76,245 )   7,184   
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (44,103 )   18,766   
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period   104,148      9,898   
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 60,045      $ 28,664   
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Interest paid   $ 3,776      $ 3,958   
Income tax paid, net   12,452      20   
Non-cash investing and financing:        
Internally developed software accrued but not paid   $ 660      $ —   
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible series C preferred units   —      (47,537 )
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock   —      257,406   
             


OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020     2021   2020
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation to net income (loss)              
Net income (loss) $ 75,966        $ (49,805 )     $ 88,828        $ (41,633 )  
Non-GAAP adjustments:              
Interest expense 1,122       3,644       4,411       4,408    
Provision for income taxes 23,267       1,352       27,737       1,364    
Depreciation and amortization expense 196       120       389       242    
Share-based compensation (1) 927       2,189       1,628       2,676    
Gain on extinguishment of tax receivable agreement (2) (55,422 )           (55,422 )        
Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)             8,778          
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4)       48,802             48,802    
Transaction bonuses (5)       9,112             9,112    
Total adjustments (29,910 )     65,219        (12,479 )     66,604     
Adjusted EBITDA 46,056        15,414        76,349        24,971     
Total revenue $ 61,125        $ 22,067        $ 105,133        $ 39,497     
Adjusted EBITDA margin 75    %   70    %   73    %   63    %
                                       
Adjusted operating cash flows (6)                                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,056        $ 15,414        $ 76,349        $ 24,971     
Capex (838 )     (341 )     (841 )     (424 )  
(Increase) decrease in contract assets (14,715 )     (3,977 )     (22,591 )     225    
Adjusted operating cash flows $ 30,503        $ 11,096        $ 52,917        $ 24,772     

Notes:
   
(1) Includes $2.2 million of non-cash charges incurred in connection with the accelerated vesting of the legacy share-based awards, as a result of the Business Combination for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
(2) Reflects the gain recognized as a result of the early termination and settlement of the tax receivable agreement.
(3) Reflects the loss recognized in connection with the refinancing of our Term Loan due 2027 on March 19, 2021, which primarily consists of the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs.
(4) Reflects non-cash charges for the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration from June 10, 2020 through June 30, 2020.
(5) Reflects transaction bonuses awarded to key employees and directors in connection with the Business Combination in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
(6) Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA, minus capex, plus or minus change in contract assets.




