Upwork Announces Closing of $575.0 Million of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026, Including Full Exercise of Initial Purchasers’ $75.0 Million Option to Purchase Additional Notes

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (“Upwork”) (Nasdaq: UPWK) today announced that it has closed its offering of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) for gross proceeds of $575.0 million. The proceeds include the full exercise of the $75.0 million option granted by Upwork to the initial purchasers of the notes. The notes were offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The notes are senior, unsecured obligations of Upwork, and will bear interest at a rate of 0.25% per year, payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will mature on August 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased, or converted in accordance with the terms of the notes. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding May 15, 2026, the notes are convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Upwork’s common stock (the “common stock”), cash or a combination of cash and shares of the common stock, at the election of Upwork.

The notes have an initial conversion rate of 15.1338 shares of the common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (which is subject to adjustment in certain circumstances). This is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $66.08 per share. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 42.5% to the $46.37 per share closing price of the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 5, 2021.

Holders of the notes have the right to require Upwork to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes at 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture relating to the notes). Upwork is also required to increase the conversion rate for holders who convert their notes in connection with certain fundamental changes or a redemption notice, as the case may be, prior to the maturity date. The notes are redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Upwork’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after August 20, 2024, but only if the last reported sale price per share of the common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for a specified period of time.

