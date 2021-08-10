Nornickel Awards Major Contract for Processing Equipment Supply to Metso Outotec

MOSCOW / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Nornickel, headed by Vladimir Potanin and the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has awarded a major contract for the supply of some of the …

MOSCOW / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Nornickel, headed by Vladimir Potanin and the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has awarded a major contract for the supply of some of the key industry-leading equipment used in mining operations to Metso Outotec, further extending the partnership with Finland's technology solutions provider.

Nornickel and Metso Outotec have signed an agreement to deliver industry-leading dewatering, flotation and automation equipment for Nornickel's Talnakh concentrator expansion project in Russia's Arctic city of Norilsk. The contract value is a commercially sensitive matter and therefore is not being disclosed.

Metso Outotec's delivery scope consists of modernization of three existing thickeners and delivery of over 100 TankCell® flotation machines and an automation system for the new Talnakh concentrator Line 3 flotation area. In addition, the contract covers the supply of spare parts and consumables. Metso Outotec will also provide a metallurgical performance guarantee as well as advisory services for the installation and commissioning of the equipment. The delivery is scheduled for 2022-23.

Sergey Dubovitsky, Nornickel Senior Vice President Strategy, Strategic Projects, Logistics & Procurement, commented: 'The new contract further develops the collaboration with our longstanding partner Metso Outotec, which has supplied technology to us for many years. We have an excellent track record of using the Metso Outotec machinery across the entire geography of our operations. The new equipment supply contract plays a crucial role for our expansion project - Talnakh Concentrator Line 3, which is a key step to deliver our strategy of sustainably producing metals required for the world economy to go greener'.

Markku Teräsvasara, Metso Outotec President, Minerals business area, commented: 'We are pleased to continue our partnership with Nornickel. The supply of leading-edge equipment from Metso Outotec for the existing Line 2 and the New Line 3 flotation section at the Talnakh concentrator will enable an increase in the amount of ore processed. Our company has collaborated with Nornickel on several projects to boost the throughput rates of their processing facilities, and we are grateful for having again been selected to provide reliable solutions for a project as significant as Talnakh. Metso Outotec has already supplied equipment and solutions for comminution and ore processing for Talnakh concentrator Line 1 and Line 2'.

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the U.S. and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges.

