Olo Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“The second quarter was another strong quarter of profitable growth for Olo. Restaurant digital sales proved durable during the second quarter, demonstrating that the restaurant industry’s digital transformation is not just about delivery but all ordering modes. We are excited that Olo’s platform is enabling restaurant brands to digitize every transaction, not just delivery transactions,” said Noah Glass, Olo’s Founder and CEO.

Second-Quarter Financial and Other Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 48% year-over-year to $35.9 million.
  • Platform revenue increased 53% year-over-year to $34.5 million.
  • Gross profit increased 42% year-over-year to $28.5 million, or 80% of total revenue.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit increased 46% year-over-year to $29.5 million, or 82% of total revenue.
  • Operating income decreased $8.2 million year-over-year to an operating loss of $(2.4) million, or (7)% of total revenue.
  • Non-GAAP operating income decreased $1.1 million year-over-year to $5.9 million, or 16% of total revenue.
  • Net loss was $(2.4) million or $(0.02) per share, compared to net income of $3.9 million or $0.00 per share a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $5.8 million or $0.03 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $6.8 million or $0.05 per share a year ago.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $575.2 million.
  • Ending active locations increased 30% year-over-year to approximately 74,000.
  • Average revenue per unit (ARPU) increased 13% year-over-year to approximately $486.
  • Dollar-based net revenue retention (NRR) remained over 120%. 

Second-Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

  • Olo deployed a number of leading brands onto the platform, including Potbelly Sandwich Shop, an enterprise fast-casual concept. Potbelly converted from a legacy technology stack onto Olo, leveraging Olo’s open SaaS platform to implement a highly customized and personalized digital program to meet the needs of their evolving consumer.
  • Olo showcased its extensible platform with the deployment of Jack in the Box, which utilized the Dispatch product module to augment its proprietary digital ordering system. Olo’s modular architecture means customers can select product modules independent of the Ordering platform to address their unique needs. Olo is proud to support Jack in the Box as they continue their digital journey through the use of Olo’s Dispatch module.
  • Olo continued to service and expand the presence of virtual brands on the platform, including enabling Thighstop, a chicken-thigh focused virtual concept from Wingstop, to launch on the platform in a matter of weeks. Virtual brands continue to represent an emerging digital and delivery-only service model that allows Olo’s customers to leverage their operations to maximize revenue per square foot.
  • Olo added Grubhub as a new Olo Rails partner this quarter. Olo customers can now utilize Olo Rails to operationalize and manage all major national digital ordering aggregators. Now, mutual restaurant customers can streamline order management through a robust set of features including Point of Sale (POS) integration, accurate menu availability and pricing information, and store location and hours. Pilot brands such as Smoothie King have touted the benefits of the partnership in ensuring accurate menu information and reductions in order errors, greatly enhancing customer experience.
  • Olo completed development of the mobile app version of Serve, a white-label branded ordering experience, which further underscores Olo’s commitment to building the best open SaaS platform for multi-location restaurant brands. Brands are now able to offer feature parity with the Serve web experience, which has boosted conversion rates through an improved user experience and faster order completion. The new Serve mobile app allows brands to offer an app version of their digital presence without the need for large custom mobile app budgets.
  • Olo continued to invest in providing tools for restaurant operators to manage transactions across the growing number of integrated third-party channels by deploying the Olo Rails Performance Tool. The Olo Rails Performance Tool helps restaurants better assess, track, and analyze digital performance and revenue across various ordering channels, while also aiding channel management to maximize digital sales revenues and profitability.
  • Olo is committed to building a diverse and inclusive culture that promotes growth and equity for underrepresented groups while supporting and celebrating all voices and perspectives. Part of that commitment includes transparency about our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. In support of this commitment, Olo introduced a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion page on Olo.com, sharing our diversity strategy, our team’s ethnicity and gender-based metrics, our employee resource groups, and our goals. Learn more about our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at olo.com/dei.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics.”

Financial Outlook

As of August 10, 2021, Olo is issuing the following outlook for the third quarter of 2021 and fiscal year 2021:

For the third quarter of 2021, Olo expects to report:

  • Revenue in the range of $36.0 million to $36.5 million; and
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $3.4 million to $3.8 million.

For the fiscal year 2021, Olo expects to report:

  • Revenue in the range of $144.7 million to $145.7 million; and
  • Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $18.8 million to $19.6 million.

The outlook provided above constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. Actual results could vary materially as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond Olo’s control. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Fluctuations in Olo’s operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to the uncertainty caused by, and the unprecedented nature of, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the severity, duration, and ultimate impact of which is difficult to predict at this time. While Olo has benefited from the acceleration of demand for off-premise dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, Olo’s business and financial results could be materially adversely affected in the future if these trends do not continue. The situation regarding COVID-19 remains uncertain and could change rapidly, and Olo will continue to evaluate its potential impact on its business.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Olo will host a conference call today, August 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial outlook. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations'' page of the Company’s website (www.olo.com), and a replay will be available on the website as well.

About Olo

Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 400 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we present non-GAAP gross profit/margin (and as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP operating expenses (total and each line item, and total and each non-GAAP operating expense item as a percentage of revenue), non-GAAP operating income (and as a percentage of revenue), and non-GAAP net income (loss) (and as a percentage of revenue and on a per share basis) in this press release. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core operating results and the effectiveness of our business strategy, and in evaluating our financial performance. These measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of core operating results, and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: stock-based compensation expense (non-cash expense calculated by companies using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions), equity expense related to charitable contributions, internally developed software amortization (non-cash expense), change in fair value of warrants, and, if applicable, other non-cash transactions.

Free cash flow represents net cash used in operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment, and capitalization of internally developed software. Free cash flow is a measure used by management to understand and evaluate our liquidity and to generate future operating plans. The reduction of capital expenditures facilitates comparisons of our liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that we do not consider to be indicative of our liquidity. We believe that free cash flow is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Nevertheless, our use of free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Further, our definition of free cash flow may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, (1) stock-based compensation expense has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy and (2) although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets subject to depreciation and amortization may have to be replaced in the future. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Other Metrics

We calculate ARPU by dividing the total platform revenue in a given period by the average active locations in that same period. We believe this demonstrates our ability to grow within our customer base through the development of our products that our customers value.

We define active locations as a unique restaurant location that is utilizing one or more modules in a given quarterly period. We believe there is a substantial opportunity to continue to grow our customer base within the U.S. restaurant industry. We intend to continue to drive new customer growth by leveraging our brand and experience within the industry, and expanding our sales and marketing efforts. We have also historically pursued and will continue to target the most well-capitalized, fastest growing restaurant brands in the industry. As our restaurant brand customers open new locations, we are well-positioned to organically grow our revenue with little to no incremental sales and marketing costs to target additional locations.

We calculate NRR as of a period-end by starting with the revenue, defined as platform revenue, from the cohort of all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end, or the prior period revenue. We then calculate the platform revenue from these same customers as of the current period-end, or the current period revenue. Current period revenue includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes platform revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total current period revenue by the total prior period revenue to arrive at the point-in-time dollar-based NRR.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” "outlook", “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions.

We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ongoing importance of digital experiences to the restaurant industry, the future performance of Olo and its market opportunity, including expected financial results for the third quarter and fiscal year 2021, our business strategy, our ability to sustain our profitability, customer adoption of our products and expectations for capturing market share and our delivery of new products or product features, and expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and industry. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially or such uncertainties could cause adverse effects on our results.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to Olo as of the date of this press release, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and economic conditions; the impact, severity and duration of safety measures put in place to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our focus on the long-term and our investments in sustainable, profitable growth; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features, and modifications to our existing products and services; the impact of new and existing laws and regulations; our strategic relationships with third parties; our reliance on a limited number of delivery service providers and aggregators; our ability to generate revenue from our product offerings and the effects of fluctuations in our level of client spend retention; competition; changes in the amount and mix of transactions facilitated through our platform in a period; changes in our level of investment in sales and marketing, research and development, and general and administrative expenses, and our hiring plans; future changes to our pricing model; changes in management; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our guidance, involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers’ spending decisions and consumer ordering behavior as COVID-19 associated restrictions and the impact of federal fiscal stimulus abates. Significant variation from the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements could cause our actual results to vary, and the impact could be significant.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on May 12, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 that will be filed following this earnings release, and our subsequent SEC filings, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.olo.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

 

OLO INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

As of June 30,

2021

 

As of December 31,

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

575,236

 

 

$

75,756

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $657 and $631, respectively

 

39,702

 

 

 

45,641

 

Contract assets

 

710

 

 

 

356

 

Deferred contract costs

 

2,113

 

 

 

1,830

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

6,563

 

 

 

1,661

 

Total current assets

 

624,324

 

 

 

125,244

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,485

 

 

 

2,241

 

Contract assets, noncurrent

 

686

 

 

 

503

 

Deferred contract costs, noncurrent

 

3,393

 

 

 

3,346

 

Deferred offering costs

 

 

 

 

2,792

 

Other assets, noncurrent

 

381

 

 

 

298

 

Total assets

$

631,269

 

 

$

134,424

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,763

 

 

$

9,104

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

52,117

 

 

 

42,578

 

Unearned revenue

 

626

 

 

 

585

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability

 

 

 

 

19,735

 

Total current liabilities

 

54,506

 

 

 

72,002

 

Unearned revenue, noncurrent

 

1,056

 

 

 

435

 

Deferred rent, noncurrent

 

2,287

 

 

 

2,402

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

326

 

 

 

329

 

Total liabilities

 

58,175

 

 

 

75,168

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, zero and 60,509,120 authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and; zero and 58,962,749 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

 

 

111,737

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,700,000,000 and zero shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 27,641,224 and zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Class B common stock, $0.001 par value; 185,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 120,055,607 and 22,320,286 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

148

 

 

 

22

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 and zero shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

671,141

 

 

 

16,798

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(98,195

)

 

 

(69,301

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

573,094

 

 

 

(52,481

)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

631,269

 

 

$

134,424

 

 

OLO INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Platform

$

34,526

 

 

$

22,520

 

 

$

69,449

 

 

$

37,328

 

Professional services and other

 

1,370

 

 

 

1,785

 

 

 

2,570

 

 

 

3,045

 

Total revenue

 

35,896

 

 

 

24,305

 

 

 

72,019

 

 

 

40,373

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Platform

 

6,180

 

 

 

3,148

 

 

 

11,787

 

 

 

6,608

 

Professional services and other

 

1,183

 

 

 

1,113

 

 

 

2,426

 

 

 

1,995

 

Total cost of revenue

 

7,363

 

 

 

4,261

 

 

 

14,213

 

 

 

8,603

 

Gross profit

 

28,533

 

 

 

20,044

 

 

 

57,806

 

 

 

31,770

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

13,931

 

 

 

7,627

 

 

 

28,387

 

 

 

14,844

 

General and administrative

 

13,310

 

 

 

4,844

 

 

 

31,764

 

 

 

9,676

 

Sales and marketing

 

3,701

 

 

 

1,807

 

 

 

7,537

 

 

 

4,087

 

Total operating expenses

 

30,942

 

 

 

14,278

 

 

 

67,688

 

 

 

28,607

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

(2,409

)

 

 

5,766

 

 

 

(9,882

)

 

 

3,163

 

Other income (expenses), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

(111

)

 

 

 

 

 

(157

)

Other income (expense), net

 

10

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

18

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

 

 

(1,676

)

 

 

(18,930

)

 

 

(2,017

)

Total other income (expenses), net

 

10

 

 

 

(1,780

)

 

 

(18,938

)

 

 

(2,156

)

(Loss) income before taxes

 

(2,399

)

 

 

3,986

 

 

 

(28,820

)

 

 

1,007

 

Provision for income taxes

 

38

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

95

 

Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

$

(2,437

)

 

$

3,938

 

 

$

(28,894

)

 

$

912

 

Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value

 

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(35

)

Undeclared 8% dividend on participating securities

 

 

 

 

(3,922

)

 

 

 

 

 

(877

)

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders

$

(2,437

)

 

$

 

 

$

(28,908

)

 

$

 

Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.02

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

 

Diluted

$

(0.02

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

 

Weighted-average Class A and Class B common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

147,510,963

 

 

 

18,715,725

 

 

 

95,690,520

 

 

 

18,666,629

 

Diluted

 

147,510,963

 

 

 

18,715,725

 

 

 

95,690,520

 

 

18,666,629

 

 

OLO INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(28,894

)

 

$

912

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

527

 

 

 

277

 

Stock-based compensation

 

13,550

 

 

 

2,087

 

Stock-based compensation in connection with vesting of Stock Appreciation Rights

 

2,847

 

 

 

 

Charitable donation of Class A common stock

 

5,125

 

 

 

 

Bad debt expense

 

238

 

 

 

359

 

Change in fair value of warrants

 

18,930

 

 

 

2,017

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

5,701

 

 

 

(31,558

)

Contract assets

 

(537

)

 

 

(40

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(4,848

)

 

 

244

 

Deferred contract costs

 

(330

)

 

 

(1,241

)

Accounts payable

 

(7,225

)

 

 

4,037

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

9,726

 

 

 

21,581

 

Deferred rent

 

(115

)

 

 

724

 

Unearned revenue

 

663

 

 

 

(100

)

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

113

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

15,471

 

 

 

(701

)

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software

 

(660

)

 

 

(398

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(660

)

 

 

(398

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts

 

485,541

 

 

 

 

Cash received for employee payroll tax withholdings

 

18,691

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for employee payroll tax withholdings

 

(18,691

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from line of credit

 

 

 

 

15,000

 

Repayment of line of credit

 

 

 

 

(18,500

)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

 

392

 

 

 

 

Payment of deferred finance costs

 

(136

)

 

 

 

Payment of deferred offering costs

 

(4,118

)

 

 

(735

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

2,990

 

 

 

533

 

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Costs incurred from issuance of preferred stock

 

 

 

 

(234

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

484,669

 

 

 

46,064

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

499,480

 

 

 

44,965

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

 

75,756

 

 

 

10,935

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

575,236

 

 

$

55,900

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

69

 

 

$

 

Cash paid for interest

$

 

 

$

157

 

Cash received for early exercise of stock options

$

 

 

$

214

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

Accrued offering costs

$

339

 

 

$

1,336

 

Vesting of early exercised stock options

$

116

 

 

$

 

Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value

$

14

 

 

$

34

 

Capitalization of stock-based compensation for internal-use software

$

104

 

 

$

9

 

OLO INC.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

11,262

 

$

(4,385

)

$

15,471

 

$

(701

)

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(165

)

 

(47

)

 

(271

)

 

(116

)

Capitalization of internally developed software

 

(317

)

 

(271

)

 

(389

)

 

(282

)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$

10,780

 

$

(4,703

)

$

14,811

 

$

(1,099

)

 
 

OLO INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for percentages and share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:

 

 

Platform gross profit, GAAP

$

28,346

 

$

19,372

 

$

57,662

 

$

30,720

 

Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

 

744

 

 

101

 

 

1,180

 

 

208

 

Plus: Internally developed software amortization

 

138

 

 

65

 

 

275

 

 

130

 

Platform gross profit, non-GAAP

 

29,228

 

 

19,538

 

 

59,117

 

 

31,058

 

Services gross profit, GAAP

 

187

 

 

672

 

 

144

 

 

1,050

 

Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

 

131

 

 

18

 

 

246

 

 

39

 

Services gross profit, Non-GAAP

 

318

 

 

690

 

 

390

 

 

1,089

 

Total gross profit, GAAP

 

28,533

 

 

20,044

 

 

57,806

 

 

31,770

 

Total gross profit, non-GAAP

 

29,546

 

 

20,228

 

 

59,507

 

 

32,147

 

Platform gross margin, GAAP

 

82

%

 

86

%

 

83

%

 

82

%

Platform gross margin, non-GAAP

 

85

%

 

87

%

 

85

%

 

83

%

Services gross margin, GAAP

 

14

%

 

38

%

 

6

%

 

34

%

Services gross margin, non-GAAP

 

23

%

 

39

%

 

15

%

 

36

%

Total gross margin, GAAP

 

80

%

 

83

%

 

80

%

 

79

%

Total gross margin, non-GAAP

 

82

%

 

83

%

 

83

%

 

80

%

Sales and marketing reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing, GAAP

 

3,701

 

 

1,807

 

 

7,537

 

 

4,087

 

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

 

536

 

 

64

 

 

924

 

 

110

 

Sales and marketing, non-GAAP

 

3,165

 

 

1,743

 

 

6,613

 

 

3,977

 

Sales and marketing as % total revenue, GAAP

 

10

%

 

7

%

 

10

%

 

10

%

Sales and marketing as % total revenue, non-GAAP

 

9

%

 

7

%

 

9

%

 

10

%

Research and development reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

Research and development, GAAP

 

13,931

 

 

7,627

 

 

28,387

 

 

14,844

 

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

 

2,500

 

 

284

 

 

5,952

 

 

527

 

Research and development, non-GAAP

 

11,431

 

 

7,343

 

 

22,435

 

 

14,317

 

Research and development as % total revenue, GAAP

 

39

%

 

31

%

 

39

%

 

37

%

Research and development as % total revenue, non-GAAP

 

32

%

 

30

%

 

31

%

 

35

%

General and administrative reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

General and administrative, GAAP

 

13,310

 

 

4,844

 

 

31,764

 

 

9,676

 

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

 

4,237

 

 

671

 

 

8,095

 

 

1,203

 

Less: Charitable donation of Class A common stock

 

 

 

 

 

5,125

 

 

 

General and administrative, non-GAAP

 

9,073

 

 

4,173

 

 

18,544

 

 

8,473

 

General and administrative as % total revenue, GAAP

 

37

%

 

20

%

 

44

%

 

24

%

General and administrative as % total revenue, non-GAAP

 

25

%

 

17

%

 

26

%

 

21

%

Operating income (loss) reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income, GAAP

 

(2,409

)

 

5,766

 

 

(9,882

)

 

3,163

 

Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

 

8,148

 

 

1,138

 

 

16,397

 

 

2,087

 

Plus: Charitable donation of Class A common stock

 

 

 

 

 

5,125

 

 

 

Plus: Internally developed software amortization

 

138

 

 

65

 

 

275

 

 

130

 

Operating income, non-GAAP

 

5,877

 

 

6,969

 

 

11,915

 

 

5,380

 

Operating margin, GAAP

 

(7

)%

 

24

%

 

(14

)%

 

8

%

Operating margin, non-GAAP

 

16

%

 

29

%

 

17

%

 

13

%

Net income (loss) reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income, GAAP

 

(2,437

)

 

3,938

 

 

(28,894

)

 

912

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8,148

 

 

1,138

 

 

16,397

 

 

2,087

 

Charitable donation of Class A common stock

 

 

 

 

 

5,125

 

 

 

Internally developed software amortization

 

138

 

 

65

 

 

275

 

 

130

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

 

1,676

 

 

18,930

 

 

2,017

 

Net income, non-GAAP

 

5,849

 

 

6,817

 

 

11,833

 

 

5,146

 

Fully diluted net loss, GAAP per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders

$

(0.02

)

$

 

$

(0.30

)

$

 

Fully diluted weighted average Class A and Class B common shares outstanding, GAAP

 

147,510,963

 

 

18,715,725

 

 

95,690,520

 

 

18,666,629

 

Fully diluted net income (loss), non-GAAP per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders

$

0.03

 

$

0.05

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.04

 

Fully diluted Class A and Class B common shares outstanding, non-GAAP

 

183,574,622

 

 

140,419,831

 

 

173,540,967

 

 

136,207,580

 

 

Wertpapier


The Motley Fool | Kommentare