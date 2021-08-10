Supermicro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) , a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced fourth quarter and full-year financial results for fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales of $1.07 billion versus $896 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $896 million in the same quarter of last year.

Gross margin of 13.6% versus 13.7% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and 13.8% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income of $39 million versus $18 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $18 million in the same quarter of last year.

Diluted net income per common share of $0.74 versus $0.35 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $0.34 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.81 versus $0.50 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $0.68 in the same quarter of last year.

Cash flow generated from operations of $64 million and capital expenditures of $13 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was 13.7%, which adds back stock-based compensation expense of $0.5 million. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $0.81, which adds back stock-based compensation expense of $7.4 million, special performance bonuses of $0.7 million and controls remediation costs recovery of $0.2 million, less tax effects of $3.4 million.

As of June 30, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents was $232 million and bank debt was $98 million.

Fiscal Year 2021 Summary

Net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, were $3.56 billion versus $3.34 billion for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Net income for fiscal year 2021 was $112 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, versus $84 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year 2021 was $136 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, versus $150 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the fiscal year 2021 adds back stock-based compensation expense of $28.5 million, special performance bonuses of $5.8 million, executive SEC settlement credit of $2.1 million, and controls remediation costs and other expenses of $1.3 million, less tax effects of $9.0 million.

Business Outlook and Management Commentary

The Company expects net sales of $900 million to $980 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.16 to $0.36 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.28 to $0.48 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ending September 30, 2021. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share both assume a tax rate of approximately 16% and a fully diluted share count of 53.7 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 55.0 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for Q1 of fiscal year 2022 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $8 million in expected stock-based compensation expense and other expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share. The Company expects net sales of $4.1 billion to $4.5 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $2.60 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $3.00 for fiscal year 2022 ending June 30, 2022. The Company’s projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share both assume a tax rate of approximately 16% and a fully diluted share count of 55.3 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 56.5 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for fiscal year 2022 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $30 million in expected stock-based compensation expense and other expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

“I am pleased to announce that for the first time our quarterly revenue has exceeded one billion dollars. For fiscal Q4 2021, we delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 19%. For fiscal year 2021, our revenue grew 7%. We are gaining market share and finally resumed fast growth starting from the March quarter this year,” said Charles Liang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We also delivered strong Q4 non-GAAP EPS year-on-year growth of 19% despite elevated operating costs due to the impact of COVID-19. We are shifting a greater portion of our operations and R&D investment to our Taiwan campus, which will result in lower costs. While our Q1 outlook reflects continued pressure from COVID-19 and global shortage headwinds, we are very optimistic about our future. We are committed to accelerating our revenue growth, our products have traction with top-tier customers, we are penetrating key markets, and we are continuing our long history of market share gains.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 guidance, the ability to lower costs, accelerate revenue growth, penetrate key markets and gain market share, and the ability to execute on the Company's strategy during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to present significant uncertainties for all parts of our business including our supply chain, our production operations and customer demand, (ii) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, which could cause rapid declines in our stock price, (iii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may be less predictable, (iv) if we fail to meet publicly announced financial guidance or other expectations about our business, our stock could decline in value, (v) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (vi) adverse economic conditions may harm our business. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expense, special performance bonuses and other expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expense, legal settlement costs, special performance bonuses , other expenses, controls remediation, and executive SEC settlement credit. Non-GAAP income from operations discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expense, legal settlement costs, special performance bonuses, other expenses, controls remediation and executive SEC settlement credit. Non-GAAP diluted net income and non-GAAP net income per common share discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expense, special performance bonuses, legal settlement costs, other expenses, controls remediation, executive SEC settlement credit and less the related tax effects of the applicable items. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of the foregoing non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP metric is included in the tables below.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology, is a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 232,266 $ 210,533 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 463,834 403,745 Inventories 1,040,964 851,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 130,195 126,985 Total current assets 1,867,259 1,592,761 Investment in equity investee 4,578 2,703 Property, plant and equipment, net 274,713 233,785 Deferred income taxes, net 63,288 54,898 Other assets 32,126 34,499 Total assets $ 2,241,964 $ 1,918,646 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 612,336 $ 417,673 Accrued liabilities 178,850 155,401 Income taxes payable 12,741 4,700 Short-term debt 63,490 23,704 Deferred revenue 101,479 106,157 Total current liabilities 968,896 707,635 Deferred revenue, non-current 100,838 97,612 Long-term debt 34,700 5,697 Other long-term liabilities 41,132 41,995 Total liabilities 1,145,566 852,939 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and Additional Paid In Capital 438,012 389,972 Treasury stock — (20,491 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 453 (152 ) Retained earnings 657,760 696,211 Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,096,225 1,065,540 Noncontrolling interest 173 167 Total stockholders’ equity 1,096,398 1,065,707 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,241,964 $ 1,918,646

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Years Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,068,985 $ 896,126 $ 3,557,422 $ 3,339,281 Cost of sales 923,474 772,609 3,022,884 2,813,071 Gross profit 145,511 123,517 534,538 526,210 Operating expenses: Research and development 58,930 66,748 224,369 221,478 Sales and marketing 22,825 21,080 85,683 85,137 General and administrative 24,675 26,261 100,539 133,941 Total operating expenses 106,430 114,089 410,591 440,556 Income from operations 39,081 9,428 123,947 85,654 Other income (expense), net (1,471 ) (700 ) (2,834 ) 1,410 Interest expense (635 ) (606 ) (2,485 ) (2,236 ) Income before income tax 36,975 8,122 118,628 84,828 Income tax benefit (provision) 1,605 6,860 (6,936 ) (2,922 ) Share of income (loss) from equity investee, net of taxes 582 3,468 173 2,402 Net income $ 39,162 $ 18,450 $ 111,865 $ 84,308 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.35 $ 2.19 $ 1.65 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.34 $ 2.09 $ 1.60 Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net income per common share: Basic 50,230 52,240 51,157 50,987 Diluted 52,782 54,218 53,507 52,838 Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Years Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of sales $ 450 $ 355 $ 1,762 $ 1,504 Research and development 3,661 2,903 14,030 12,202 Sales and marketing 505 404 2,022 1,680 General and administrative 2,816 1,704 10,735 4,803 Stock-based compensation expense $ 7,432 $ 5,366 $ 28,549 $ 20,189

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Years Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 122,955 $ (30,334 ) Net cash used in investing activities (58,016 ) (43,588 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (44,440 ) 23,796 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 560 376 Net change in cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,059 (49,750 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 212,390 262,140 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 233,449 $ 212,390

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 145,511 $ 123,517 $ 534,538 $ 526,210 Stock-based compensation 450 355 1,762 1,504 Special performance bonuses — 1,201 — 4,072 Other expenses — 39 20 39 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 145,961 $ 125,112 $ 536,320 $ 531,825 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 13.6 % 13.8 % 15.0 % 15.8 % Stock-based compensation 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % Special performance bonuses 0.0 % 0.2 % 0.0 % 0.1 % Other expenses 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 13.7 % 14.0 % 15.1 % 15.9 % GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES $ 106,430 $ 114,089 $ 410,591 $ 440,556 Stock-based compensation (6,982 ) (5,011 ) (26,787 ) (18,685 ) Legal settlement costs — — — (17,500 ) Executive SEC settlement — — 2,122 — Special performance bonuses (672 ) (16,224 ) (5,801 ) (23,682 ) Other expenses — (638 ) (221 ) (638 ) Controls remediation 163 (1,004 ) (1,076 ) (13,863 ) NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES $ 98,939 $ 91,212 $ 378,828 $ 366,188 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 39,081 $ 9,428 $ 123,947 $ 85,654 Stock-based compensation 7,432 5,366 28,549 20,189 Legal settlement costs — — — 17,500 Executive SEC settlement — — (2,122 ) — Special performance bonuses 672 17,425 5,801 27,754 Other expenses — 677 241 677 Controls remediation (163 ) 1,004 1,076 13,863 NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 47,022 $ 33,900 $ 157,492 $ 165,637 GAAP NET INCOME $ 39,162 $ 18,450 111,865 84,308 Stock-based compensation 7,432 5,366 28,549 20,189 Legal settlement costs — — — 17,500 Executive SEC settlement — — (2,122 ) — Special performance bonuses 672 17,425 5,801 27,754 Other expenses — 677 241 677 Controls remediation (163 ) 1,004 1,076 13,863 Adjustments to tax provision (3,373 ) (5,101 ) (9,006 ) (13,969 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 43,730 $ 37,821 $ 136,404 $ 150,322 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 0.78 $ 0.35 $ 2.19 $ 1.65 Impact of NON-GAAP adjustments 0.09 0.37 0.48 1.30 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 2.67 $ 2.95 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.74 $ 0.34 $ 2.09 $ 1.60 Impact of NON-GAAP adjustments 0.07 0.34 0.39 1.17 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 2.48 $ 2.77 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC – GAAP 50,230 52,240 51,157 50,987 BASIC – NON-GAAP 50,230 52,240 51,157 50,987 DILUTED – GAAP 52,782 54,218 53,507 52,838 DILUTED – NON-GAAP 54,082 55,595 54,910 54,317

