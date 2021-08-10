checkAd

CVG Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Virtual Conferences

10.08.2021, 22:10   

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today that Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to virtually participate at the following conferences:

  • Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference to be held August 18-19, 2021. Management is scheduled to present virtually on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). Management will also meet virtually with investors registered for the conference. A link to the webcast can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.cvgrp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentation material will also be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of 30 days.
  • Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Management will meet virtually with investors registered for the conference.
  • D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrial & Services Conference to be held September 22-23, 2021. Management will meet virtually with investors registered for the conference.

For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@CVGRP.com

 





