Dr. Quinton Hennigh Transitions to Executive Role With Condor Strategic Shareholder

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to congratulate Dr. Hennigh on his appointment as a full time executive Geologic and Technical Advisor for Crescat Capital LLC. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to congratulate Dr. Hennigh on his appointment as a full time executive Geologic and Technical Advisor for Crescat Capital LLC. ("Crescat") With Dr. Hennigh's new role at Crescat, a strategic and significant shareholder of Condor Resources, Dr. Hennigh has tendered his resignation from the Condor Board of Directors effective August 6, 2021.

In conjunction with the above, Condor has entered into a Strategic Shareholder Agreement with Crescat under which Dr. Hennigh will continue to provide geologic expertise on exploration activities of the Company's projects.

"It has been a delight to act as director of Condor over the past year," commented Quinton Hennigh. "Condor is uniquely positioned with a portfolio of exceptional Peruvian projects being advanced by a highly skilled exploration team. Crescat and I look forward to remaining supportive shareholders as Condor advances key projects, including Pucamayo's maiden drilling campaign."

Lyle Davis, Condor's President and CEO, noted, "I would like to thank Dr. Hennigh for his contributions at the board level over the past year, and am delighted that he has agreed to remain involved as an advisor to Condor via Crescat. Quinton's knowledge and experience has been of great benefit to the Company and its shareholders, and will continue to be in his new role."

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colo. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry-leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Crescat's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives, and includes global macro, long/short, large cap and precious metals funds.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Lyle Davis,
President & Chief Executive Officer
For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

