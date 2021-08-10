Elastic to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 ended July 31, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET that day to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. We invite our investors and community of users to join the webcast. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.