Prudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2021.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.



