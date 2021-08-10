checkAd

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces 20% Increase in Common Stock Distributions for Fourth Quarter 2021

10.08.2021, 22:15  |  25   |   |   

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ECC, ECCB, ECCC, ECCW, ECCX, ECCY) today is pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Company has declared three separate distributions of $0.12 per share on its common stock, an increase of 20% from its previous monthly distribution rate of $0.10 per share, payable on each of October 29, 2021, November 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of October 12, 2021, November 10, 2021 and December 13, 2021, respectively. The following schedule applies to the distributions:

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount per common share

October 12, 2021

October 29, 2021

$0.12

November 10, 2021

November 30, 2021

$0.12

December 13, 2021

December 31, 2021

$0.12

Distributions on common stock are generally paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Company’s stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2021 calendar year.

“Given the strength of the Company’s recent financial performance and our investment portfolio’s recurring cash flow generation, we are pleased to be able to increase our monthly distribution by 20% to $0.12 per common share,” said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer. “This is the second consecutive quarter we have been able to raise the dividend and further underscores our confidence in the Company’s future prospects.”

The Company is also pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company’s 7.75% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (the “Series B Term Preferred Stock”). The Company has declared a distribution of $0.161459 per share on its Series B Term Preferred Stock payable on each of October 29, 2021, November 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021. The following schedule applies to the distributions:

Wertpapier


