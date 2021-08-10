checkAd

Columbia Property Trust Declares Third Quarter Dividend

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 per share on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2021.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased office portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings and has been named one of Fortune’s “Best Workplaces in New York 2021” among Small and Medium-sized employers, as well as one of the "Best Places to Work in NYC 2020" by Crain’s New York. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future business operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements, see Columbia Property Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

