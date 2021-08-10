checkAd

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (“Axsome” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXSM), or certain of its officers and directors, violated federal securities laws. If you purchased ATI securities and recently suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.

The investigation focuses on statements by Axsome and others concerning Axsome’s potential product candidate, AXS-05, a potential treatment for major depressive disorder.

On August 9, 2021, Axsome announced that the FDA had found deficiencies with its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company said it was attempting to determine the nature of the deficiencies, and that this announcement may delay the approval of AXS-05.

On this news, the price of Axsome shares fell 46.5% on August 9, 2021, to close at $27.37, down from the previous close price of $51.16.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

