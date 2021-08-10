checkAd

Enthusiast Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Consolidated revenue of $37.1 million, including record direct sales of $4.4 million

Paid subscribers grew to a record 155,000

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Revenue of $37.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 vs the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”) revenue of $7.0 million
  • Gross profit of $8.0 million vs Q2 2020 gross profit of $3.2 million
  • Direct advertising sales of $4.4 million compared to direct advertising sales of $0.6 million in Q2 2020
  • The Company’s common shares commented trading on the Nasdaq
  • Raised gross proceeds of $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) in a public offering
  • Completed acquisitions of popular web properties Tabstats and Icy Veins
  • Paid subscribers of approximately 155,000 as at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 111,000 subscribers as at June 30, 2020
  • Net and comprehensive loss of $12.8 million, or $0.11 on a per common share basis
  • Esports division, Luminosity Gaming, ranked as the most watched team on Twitch for each month of the second quarter

“After listing on the Nasdaq, completing two major acquisitions and raising $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) to further accelerate our accretive M&A strategy, this has been an exemplary quarter for Enthusiast Gaming,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We expect to see sequential revenue growth and margin improvements throughout the remainder of the year, driven by momentum in direct sales and our pipeline of acquisitions. While we continue to grow our subscription business from current and newly acquired properties, the game-changer for this vertical is expected to come from Project GG and its premium subscription offering, which will launch as an exclusive alpha to select gamers in late September. Our team’s ability to continue acquiring accretive properties, attract quality partners, and deliver fresh content to our fan communities continues to exceed expectations.”

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the second quarter 2021 results.

Conference call dial-in details:
North America (toll-free): +1 877-300-8521
International: +1 412-317-6026
Conference ID: 10159262

A live webcast can be accessed at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors/.

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Enthusiast Gaming website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:
Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer
investor@enthusiastgaming.com   

Media Relations:
Carmela Antolino, Provident Communications
carmela@providentcomms.com
647-287-2286

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations and future actions of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Enthusiast to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to Enthusiast, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
             
        June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020  
             
ASSETS          
Current          
  Cash   $ 51,367,573   $ 4,323,823  
  Trade and other receivables     22,322,613     22,424,596  
  Investments     2,503,692     124,998  
  Loans receivable     176,931     194,389  
  Income tax receivable     262,331     290,077  
  Prepaid expenses     4,093,213     576,802  
Total current assets     80,726,353     27,934,685  
Non-current          
  Property and equipment     296,112     354,850  
  Right-of-use asset - lease contracts     2,446,961     2,848,400  
  Long-term investment     -     2,606,100  
  Investment in associates     954,650     1,026,910  
  Long-term portion of prepaid expenses     256,055     263,196  
  Intangible assets     84,903,287     81,106,007  
  Goodwill     124,712,768     106,181,086  
Total Assets   $ 294,296,186   $ 222,321,234  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current          
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 21,901,837   $ 23,602,547  
  Contract liabilities     2,672,365     1,625,594  
  Current portion of long-term debt     2,750,000     1,250,000  
  Current portion of deferred payment liability   1,599,657     636,600  
  Current portion of convertible debentures     -     7,546,453  
  Current portion of lease contract liabilities     503,102     578,330  
Total current liabilities     29,426,961     35,239,524  
Non-current          
  Long-term debt     7,271,115     21,651,956  
  Long-term lease contract liabilities     1,991,145     2,308,336  
  Vendor-take-back loan     -     5,559,250  
  Long-term portion of deferred payment liability   1,690,410     529,124  
  Deferred tax liability     16,887,505     15,161,987  
Total liabilities   $ 57,267,136   $ 80,450,177  
             
Shareholders' Equity          
  Share capital     345,078,178     232,616,997  
  Contributed surplus     16,591,617     7,494,164  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (75,866 )   45,428  
  Deficit     (124,564,879 )   (98,285,532 )
Total shareholders' equity     237,029,050     141,871,057  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 294,296,186   $ 222,321,234  
             


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020            
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)            
        For the three months ended   For the six months ended
        June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
                     
Revenue                  
  Revenue   $ 37,057,601   $ 7,029,096   $ 67,079,936   $ 13,958,668  
  Gain on player buyout     -     -     -     204,764  
Total revenue     37,057,601     7,029,096     67,079,936     14,163,432  
Cost of sales     29,038,301     3,807,977     53,129,628     7,649,084  
Gross margin     8,019,300     3,221,119     13,950,308     6,514,348  
Operating expenses                  
  Professional fees     1,213,479     627,703     1,950,975     913,945  
  Consulting fees     1,075,726     1,181,024     2,386,353     2,388,674  
  Advertising and promotion     813,588     212,605     1,855,942     486,491  
  Office and general     2,165,506     466,173     2,872,451     1,452,641  
  Salaries and wages     5,566,237     1,646,915     10,194,512     2,887,399  
  Technology support, web development and content   2,698,660     1,299,857     4,093,543     2,234,751  
  Esports player, team and game expenses     1,465,718     618,687     2,994,323     1,483,796  
  Foreign exchange (gain) loss     (1,066,122 )   108,248     (1,076,255 )   (48,269 )
  Share-based compensation     3,958,309     278,875     9,718,345     669,248  
  Amortization and depreciation     1,659,583     1,051,392     3,295,437     2,348,532  
Total operating expenses     19,550,684     7,491,479     38,285,626     14,817,208  
                     
Other expenses (income)                  
  Transaction costs     209,129     -     209,129     -  
  Share of (income) loss from investment in associates     (6,158 )   1,176,518     72,260     1,272,347  
  Interest and accretion     480,987     1,361,524     1,272,301     2,686,785  
  Change in fair value of investment     160,655     (11,601 )   156,671     163,015  
  Gain on repayment of long-term debt     -     -     (39,502 )   -  
  Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan     316,241     -     316,241     -  
  Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability   89,184     -     89,184     -  
  Interest income     (22,911 )   (15,007 )   (41,231 )   (76,530 )
Net loss before income taxes     (12,758,511 )   (6,781,794 )   (26,370,371 )   (12,348,477 )
                     
Income taxes                  
  Current tax expense     48,692     11,381     34,037     11,381  
  Deferred tax recovery     (45,282 )   (442,195 )   (125,061 )   (442,195 )
Net loss for the period     (12,761,921 )   (6,350,980 )   (26,279,347 )   (11,917,663 )
                     
Other comprehensive income (loss)                  
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss                  
  Foreign currency translation adjustment     (73,592 )   (198,752 )   (121,294 )   3,619  
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period   $ (12,835,513 ) $ (6,549,732 ) $ (26,400,641 ) $ (11,914,044 )
Net loss and comprehensive loss per share,                  
  basic and diluted   $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.16 )
Weighted average number of common shares                  
  outstanding, basic and diluted     117,523,027     74,210,312     114,509,330     73,367,225  
                     


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
      For the six months ended
      June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
           
Cash flows from operating activities          
Net loss for the period   $ (26,279,347 ) $ (11,917,663 )
Items not affecting cash:          
Amortization and depreciation     3,295,437     2,348,532  
Share-based compensation     9,718,345     669,248  
Interest and accretion     465,657     897,397  
Deferred tax recovery     (125,061 )   (442,195 )
Gain on player buyout     -     (204,764 )
Foreign exchange loss (gain)     587,716     (14,831 )
Gain on repayment of long-term debt     (39,502 )   -  
Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan     316,241     -  
Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability     89,184     -  
Capitalized interest and success fee     -     1,382,646  
Shares for services     185,662     92,115  
Change in fair value of investment     156,671     163,015  
Share of loss from investment in associates     72,260     1,272,347  
Changes in working capital          
Changes in trade and other receivables     375,985     (177,083 )
Changes in prepaid expenses     (3,608,526 )   121,589  
Changes in loans receivable     37,500     -  
Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (2,511,575 )   (902,945 )
Changes in contract liabilities     998,992     (299,600 )
Changes in income tax receivable     (206,083 )   (285,630 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (16,470,444 )   (7,297,822 )
           
Cash flows from investing activities          
Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions     (12,549,396 )   -  
Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions     162,674     -  
Proceeds from disposal of investment     -     680,000  
Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets     -     204,764  
Investment in associate     -     (500,000 )
Acquisition of property and equipment     (3,398 )   (4,871 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (12,390,120 )   379,893  
           
Cash flows from financing activities          
Proceeds from the issuance of shares for offerings, net of          
transaction costs     95,183,398     -  
Proceeds from long-term debt     944,787     -  
Repayment of long-term debt     (13,773,470 )   -  
Proceeds from exercise of warrants     -     2,178,850  
Proceeds from exercise of options     784,431     49,367  
Repayment of vendor-take-back loan     (6,158,329 )   -  
Lease payments     (392,175 )   (121,702 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     76,588,642     2,106,515  
           
Foreign exchange effect on cash     (684,328 )   20,201  
Net change in cash     47,043,750     (4,791,213 )
Cash, beginning of period     4,323,823     13,211,722  
Cash, end of period   $ 51,367,573   $ 8,420,509  
           




