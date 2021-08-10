Enthusiast Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

Revenue of $37.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 vs the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”) revenue of $7.0 million

Gross profit of $8.0 million vs Q2 2020 gross profit of $3.2 million

Direct advertising sales of $4.4 million compared to direct advertising sales of $0.6 million in Q2 2020

The Company’s common shares commented trading on the Nasdaq

Raised gross proceeds of $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) in a public offering

Completed acquisitions of popular web properties Tabstats and Icy Veins

Paid subscribers of approximately 155,000 as at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 111,000 subscribers as at June 30, 2020

Net and comprehensive loss of $12.8 million, or $0.11 on a per common share basis

Esports division, Luminosity Gaming, ranked as the most watched team on Twitch for each month of the second quarter



“After listing on the Nasdaq, completing two major acquisitions and raising $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) to further accelerate our accretive M&A strategy, this has been an exemplary quarter for Enthusiast Gaming,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We expect to see sequential revenue growth and margin improvements throughout the remainder of the year, driven by momentum in direct sales and our pipeline of acquisitions. While we continue to grow our subscription business from current and newly acquired properties, the game-changer for this vertical is expected to come from Project GG and its premium subscription offering, which will launch as an exclusive alpha to select gamers in late September. Our team’s ability to continue acquiring accretive properties, attract quality partners, and deliver fresh content to our fan communities continues to exceed expectations.”

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Cash $ 51,367,573 $ 4,323,823 Trade and other receivables 22,322,613 22,424,596 Investments 2,503,692 124,998 Loans receivable 176,931 194,389 Income tax receivable 262,331 290,077 Prepaid expenses 4,093,213 576,802 Total current assets 80,726,353 27,934,685 Non-current Property and equipment 296,112 354,850 Right-of-use asset - lease contracts 2,446,961 2,848,400 Long-term investment - 2,606,100 Investment in associates 954,650 1,026,910 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 256,055 263,196 Intangible assets 84,903,287 81,106,007 Goodwill 124,712,768 106,181,086 Total Assets $ 294,296,186 $ 222,321,234 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 21,901,837 $ 23,602,547 Contract liabilities 2,672,365 1,625,594 Current portion of long-term debt 2,750,000 1,250,000 Current portion of deferred payment liability 1,599,657 636,600 Current portion of convertible debentures - 7,546,453 Current portion of lease contract liabilities 503,102 578,330 Total current liabilities 29,426,961 35,239,524 Non-current Long-term debt 7,271,115 21,651,956 Long-term lease contract liabilities 1,991,145 2,308,336 Vendor-take-back loan - 5,559,250 Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 1,690,410 529,124 Deferred tax liability 16,887,505 15,161,987 Total liabilities $ 57,267,136 $ 80,450,177 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 345,078,178 232,616,997 Contributed surplus 16,591,617 7,494,164 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (75,866 ) 45,428 Deficit (124,564,879 ) (98,285,532 ) Total shareholders' equity 237,029,050 141,871,057 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 294,296,186 $ 222,321,234





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue Revenue $ 37,057,601 $ 7,029,096 $ 67,079,936 $ 13,958,668 Gain on player buyout - - - 204,764 Total revenue 37,057,601 7,029,096 67,079,936 14,163,432 Cost of sales 29,038,301 3,807,977 53,129,628 7,649,084 Gross margin 8,019,300 3,221,119 13,950,308 6,514,348 Operating expenses Professional fees 1,213,479 627,703 1,950,975 913,945 Consulting fees 1,075,726 1,181,024 2,386,353 2,388,674 Advertising and promotion 813,588 212,605 1,855,942 486,491 Office and general 2,165,506 466,173 2,872,451 1,452,641 Salaries and wages 5,566,237 1,646,915 10,194,512 2,887,399 Technology support, web development and content 2,698,660 1,299,857 4,093,543 2,234,751 Esports player, team and game expenses 1,465,718 618,687 2,994,323 1,483,796 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,066,122 ) 108,248 (1,076,255 ) (48,269 ) Share-based compensation 3,958,309 278,875 9,718,345 669,248 Amortization and depreciation 1,659,583 1,051,392 3,295,437 2,348,532 Total operating expenses 19,550,684 7,491,479 38,285,626 14,817,208 Other expenses (income) Transaction costs 209,129 - 209,129 - Share of (income) loss from investment in associates (6,158 ) 1,176,518 72,260 1,272,347 Interest and accretion 480,987 1,361,524 1,272,301 2,686,785 Change in fair value of investment 160,655 (11,601 ) 156,671 163,015 Gain on repayment of long-term debt - - (39,502 ) - Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan 316,241 - 316,241 - Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability 89,184 - 89,184 - Interest income (22,911 ) (15,007 ) (41,231 ) (76,530 ) Net loss before income taxes (12,758,511 ) (6,781,794 ) (26,370,371 ) (12,348,477 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 48,692 11,381 34,037 11,381 Deferred tax recovery (45,282 ) (442,195 ) (125,061 ) (442,195 ) Net loss for the period (12,761,921 ) (6,350,980 ) (26,279,347 ) (11,917,663 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (73,592 ) (198,752 ) (121,294 ) 3,619 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (12,835,513 ) $ (6,549,732 ) $ (26,400,641 ) $ (11,914,044 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 117,523,027 74,210,312 114,509,330 73,367,225



