REE Automotive, Ltd. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release, Webcast and Conference Call

NEW YORK and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive, Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), a leader in e-mobility, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the NASDAQ market opens on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held on August 17, 2021, at 08:30 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent developments and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed via the Events and Presentations page of REE’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ree.auto/. For those unable to access the webcast or would like to ask questions, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 877-407-9039 or 201-689-8470, respectively. Upon dialing in, please provide your details and request to join the REE Automotive Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

About REE

REE is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow's zero-emission vehicles. REE’s mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from class 1 through class 6 - for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry's flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with subsidiaries in the USA, the UK and Germany. REE has a unique CapEx-light manufacturing model that leverages its Tier 1 partners’ existing production lines. REE’s technology, together with their unique value proposition and commitment to excellence, positions REE to break new ground in e-Mobility. For more information visit https://www.ree.auto.

