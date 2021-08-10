REE Automotive, Ltd. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release, Webcast and Conference Call

NEW YORK and TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive, Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), a leader in e-mobility, announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the NASDAQ market opens on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held on August 17, 2021, at 08:30 a.m. Eastern time to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent developments and conduct a question-and-answer session.



The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed via the Events and Presentations page of REE’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ree.auto/. For those unable to access the webcast or would like to ask questions, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 877-407-9039 or 201-689-8470, respectively. Upon dialing in, please provide your details and request to join the REE Automotive Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.