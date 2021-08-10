Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conference:



Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

Tuesday, August 24, 2021



A copy of the presentation for the conferences will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com. In addition, the conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.