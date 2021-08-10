Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 10.08.2021, 22:15 | 15 | 0 |
RUTLAND, Vt., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the
company’s management will be presenting at the following investor conference:
-
Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
A copy of the presentation for the conferences will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors’ section of the company’s website at http://ir.casella.com. In addition, the conference will be webcast live via a link on the company’s website.
For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0