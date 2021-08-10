checkAd

Mercury Systems recognized by Lockheed Martin for outstanding performance

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, announced that its Torrance, Calif. facility was recognized by Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) for its exemplary contributions to delivering advanced products and services in 2020. The RMS Elite Supplier award for providing outstanding quality and delivery is a culmination of the Torrance team’s hard work and dedication to customer satisfaction over the past five years.

“We’re honored and proud to be recognized by Lockheed Martin for our performance throughout 2020 with this prestigious award,” said Jay Abendroth, vice president and general manager, Mercury Mission. “Lockheed Martin has been a valuable longstanding partner and we look forward to continuing to deliver technology solutions purpose-built for their exacting standards.”

Mercury’s Torrance team (formerly Physical Optics Corporation) has been an integral Lockheed Martin supplier for many years, supporting its Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) program. The work with Sikorsky dates to 2011 when the facility supplied the first FAA-certified video recording system with crash survivable memory for the S76 helicopter.

“During a year of unprecedented change, our suppliers’ commitment to quality and timeliness enabled us to deliver leading technologies for our customers,” said Abby Lilly, vice president of Global Supply Chain at Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems. “When the pandemic disrupted our typical operations, our suppliers quickly responded by adapting and maintaining their commitment to quality. These continued efforts ensure our customers have the most innovative solutions to execute their critical national security and defense missions.”

Mercury envisions, creates, and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet its customers most pressing high-tech needs. For more information, visit mrcy.com or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters
Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter.

