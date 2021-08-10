checkAd

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2021 totaled $177.2 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $86.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $90.7 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of July 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $27,556  
Global Discovery 2,550  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 18,296  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,583  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 3,008  
Non-U.S. Growth 21,925  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 9,208  
China Post-Venture 142  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,968  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,029  
International Value Team  
International Value 30,467  
International Small Cap Value 22  
Global Value Team  
Global Value 25,969  
Select Equity 427  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 973  
Credit Team  
High Income 7,764  
Credit Opportunities 115  
Developing World Team  
Developing World 9,560  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 3,454  
Antero Peak Hedge 1,139  
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $177,155  

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $23 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.





