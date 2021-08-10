checkAd

Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 22:25  |  29   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of July 30, 2021, short interest in 2,770 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totalled 8,508,823,975 shares compared with 8,537,253,537 shares in 2,732 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 15, 2021. The end-of-month July short interest represents 3.45 days compared with 2.95 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 2,002 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totalled 2,398,658,213 shares at the end of the settlement date of July 30, 2021 compared with 2,385,031,693 shares in 2,003 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.38 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.25.

In summary, short interest in all 4,772 Nasdaq securities totalled 10,907,482,188 shares at the July 30, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,735 issues and 10,922,285,230 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.59 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.27 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

NDAQO

Media Contact:
Ryan Wells
ryan.wells@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/009fc451-af24-4bef ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasdaq Announces End-Of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 30, 2021 NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - At the end of the settlement date of July 30, 2021, short interest in 2,770 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totalled 8,508,823,975 shares compared with 8,537,253,537 shares in 2,732 Global Market issues …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Ring Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increased Drilling Plans for Second Half 2021
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Interim Management Statement
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board