Calian Reports Record EBITDA and Gross Margins in Third Quarter

Autor: Accesswire
Revenue of $136 million, an increase of 29%, and second highest quarterly revenue in company history

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT and Cyber Solutions segments, today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $136 million, representing a 29% increase from the $105 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Third quarter 2021 highlights:

  • Quarterly revenue of $136 million, an increase of 29%
  • Record level of adjusted EBITDA at $14.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 66%
  • Record gross margins of 25%
  • Revenue growth over 15% for each of the four operating segments
  • Adjusted net profit increased by 98%
  • 79th consecutive profitable quarter
  • New contract signings of $113 million in the quarter
  • Dividend of $0.28 per share

"This quarter's performance demonstrates our focus on organic and acquisitive growth with excellent execution," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Our strategic focus on customer diversification continues, with our Advanced Technologies segment landing a contract with a major electric vehicle manufacturer and our IT and Cyber Solutions segment introducing two dozen new customers in the third quarter."

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $14.9 million, an increase of 66% from $9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit, which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $11.1 million for the quarter, which increased by 98% from $5.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

"This quarter represents a new high for the Company in both gross margins and adjusted EBITDA," said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "This was achieved through contributions from all four segments which have grown double digits in the last year."

Calian is proud to play a key role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the third quarter, Calian healthcare professionals vaccinated more than 50,000 Canadians at 19 pop-up clinics and managed seven rapid testing initiatives across Canada.

"Our strong performance through our first three quarters, and our continued momentum have allowed us to increase our guidance for the FY21 fiscal year," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.

GUIDANCE

         
         
   

Guidance

   

Low

 

High

Revenue

$

500,000

$

525,000

         
Adjusted EBITDA

$

49,000

$

52,500

Adjusted net profit

$

34,850

$

38,150

Anticipated weighted average shares outstanding  

10,600,000

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:
info@calian.com
613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:
ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8
Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

                 
       

June 30,

 

September 30,

       

2021

 

2020

ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS                

Cash and cash equivalents

     

$

56,050

 

$

24,235

Accounts receivable

       

111,058

   

81,109

Work in process

       

84,331

   

84,132

Inventory

       

6,122

   

6,095

Prepaid expenses

       

11,187

   

6,707

Derivative assets

       

137

   

358

Total current assets

       

268,885

   

202,636

NON-CURRENT ASSETS                

Capitalized research and development

       

3,415

   

3,924

Equipment

       

12,241

   

11,655

Application software

       

6,577

   

3,092

Right of use asset

       

16,164

   

17,595

Investments

       

670

   

670

Acquired intangible assets

       

57,191

   

36,191

Goodwill

       

100,257

   

55,290

Total non-current assets

       

196,515

   

128,417

TOTAL ASSETS      

$

465,400

 

$

331,053

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

       

74,141

   

72,007

Contingent earn-out

       

20,235

   

3,251

Provisions

       

1,155

   

1,038

Unearned contract revenue

       

26,384

   

13,435

Derivative liabilities

       

513

   

152

Lease obligations

       

3,036

   

2,790

Total current liabilities

       

125,464

   

92,673

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES                

Lease obligations

       

15,224

   

16,800

Contingent earn-out

       

13,721

   

11,913

Deferred tax liabilities

       

16,148

   

9,261

Total non-current liabilities

       

45,093

   

37,974

TOTAL LIABILITIES        

170,557

   

130,647

                 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                

Issued capital

       

193,802

   

107,931

Contributed surplus

       

4,886

   

2,002

Retained earnings

       

93,422

   

92,030

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

       

2,733

   

(1,557)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        

294,843

   

200,406

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      

$

465,400

 

$

331,053

Number of common shares issued and outstanding        

11,258,055

   

9,760,032

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

                             
       

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

       

June 30,

 

June 30,

       

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue                            

Advanced Technologies

     

$

43,802

 

$

35,912

 

$

123,862

 

$

115,813

Health

       

50,800

   

43,936

   

150,770

   

106,187

Learning

       

18,113

   

11,110

   

57,061

   

43,551

Information Technology

       

23,379

   

14,570

   

59,072

   

43,712

Total Revenue        

136,094

   

105,528

   

390,765

   

309,263

                             
Cost of revenues        

102,197

   

82,997

   

297,132

   

242,974

Gross profit        

33,897

   

22,531

   

93,633

   

66,289

                             
Selling and marketing        

4,484

   

3,187

   

11,883

   

9,308

General and administration        

13,256

   

9,848

   

39,230

   

28,034

Research and development        

1,208

   

490

   

3,013

   

1,340

Profit before under noted items        

14,949

   

9,006

   

39,507

   

27,607

                             
Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development        

1,126

   

851

   

3,172

   

2,007

Depreciation of right of use asset        

770

   

681

   

2,273

   

2,037

Amortization of acquired intangible assets        

3,200

   

1,376

   

8,359

   

3,482

Other changes in fair value        

-

   

-

   

-

   

(101)

Deemed compensation        

750

   

-

   

3,100

   

-

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out        

5,130

   

393

   

6,780

   

889

Profit before interest income and income tax expense        

3,973

   

5,705

   

15,823

   

19,293

                             
Lease obligations interest expense        

112

   

120

   

343

   

352

Interest expense (income)        

52

   

(75)

   

297

   

166

Profit before income tax expense        

3,809

   

5,660

   

15,183

   

18,775

                             
Income tax expense - current        

2,433

   

2,022

   

6,647

   

6,049

Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred        

(687)

   

(228)

   

(1,526)

   

(749)

Total income tax expense        

1,746

   

1,794

   

5,121

   

5,300

NET PROFIT      

$

2,063

 

$

3,866

 

$

10,062

 

$

13,475

                             
Net profit per share:                            

Basic

     

$

0.18

 

$

0.40

 

$

0.97

 

$

1.53

Diluted

     

$

0.18

 

$

0.40

 

$

0.97

 

$

1.52

CALIAN GROUP LTD.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020|
(Canadian dollars in thousands)

                             
       

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

       

June 30,

 

June 30,

       

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                            
Net profit      

$

2,063

 

$

3,866

 

$

10,062

 

$

13,475

Items not affecting cash:                            

Interest expense (income)

       

52

   

(75)

   

297

   

166

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out

       

5,130

   

393

   

6,780

   

889

Lease obligations interest expense

       

112

   

120

   

343

   

352

Income tax expense

       

1,746

   

1,794

   

5,121

   

5,300

Employee share purchase plan expense

       

106

   

75

   

354

   

121

Share based compensation expense

       

484

   

292

   

1,507

   

884

Depreciation and amortization

       

5,095

   

2,908

   

13,803

   

7,526

Deemed compensation

       

750

   

-

   

3,100

   

-

Other changes in fair value

       

-

   

-

   

-

   

(101)

         

15,538

   

9,373

   

41,367

   

28,612

Change in non-cash working capital                            

Accounts receivable

       

(2,298)

   

(8,210)

   

(23,730)

   

(18,932)

Work in process

       

(8,923)

   

(10,168)

   

1,882

   

(36,403)

Prepaid expenses

       

(2,862)

   

(2,304)

   

(4,265)

   

(2,496)

Inventory

       

480

   

850

   

50

   

(195)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

       

934

   

11,308

   

3,641

   

15,018

Unearned contract revenue

       

862

   

13,962

   

10,078

   

16,815

         

3,731

   

14,811

   

29,023

   

2,419

Interest received (paid)

       

(164)

   

(45)

   

(640)

   

(536)

Income tax recovered (paid)

       

(2,408)

   

(41)

   

(9,507)

   

(4,872)

         

1,159

   

14,725

   

18,876

   

(2,989)

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                            

Issuance of common shares net of costs

       

397

   

2,487

   

78,294

   

68,899

Dividends

       

(3,150)

   

(2,700)

   

(8,670)

   

(7,191)

Draw (repayment) on line of credit

       

(55,000)

   

-

   

-

   

(13,000)

Payment of lease obligations

       

(771)

   

(623)

   

(2,251)

   

(1,853)

         

(58,524)

   

(836)

   

67,373

   

46,855

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES                            

Investments and loan receivable

       

-

   

-

   

-

   

(100)

Business acquisitions

       

(3,616)

   

-

   

(49,108)

   

(10,433)

Capitalized research and development

       

(125)

   

(5)

   

(337)

   

(1,119)

Equipment and application software

       

(2,771)

   

(797)

   

(4,989)

   

(3,053)

         

(6,512)

   

(802)

   

(54,434)

   

(14,705)

                             
NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW      

$

(63,877)

 

$

13,087

 

$

31,815

 

$

29,161

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD        

119,927

   

33,209

   

24,235

   

17,135

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD      

$

56,050

 

$

46,296

 

$

56,050

 

$

46,296

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

                         
                     
   

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

   

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

     

2021

   

2020

   

2021

   

2020

Net profit  

$

2,063

 

$

3,866

 

$

10,062

 

$

13,475

Depreciation of equipment and application software    

1,126

   

851

   

3,172

   

2,007

Depreciation of right of use asset    

770

   

681

   

2,273

   

2,037

Amortization of acquired intangible assets    

3,200

   

1,376

   

8,359

   

3,482

Lease interest expense    

112

   

120

   

343

   

352

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out    

5,130

   

393

   

6,780

   

889

Interest expense (income)    

52

   

(75)

   

297

   

166

Deemed Compensation    

750

   

-

   

3,100

   

-

Other changes in fair value    

-

   

-

   

-

   

(101)

Income tax    

1,746

   

1,794

   

5,121

   

5,300

Adjusted EBITDA  

$

14,949

 

$

9,006

 

$

39,507

 

$

27,607

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

                         
                     
   

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

   

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

     

2021

   

2020

   

2021

   

2020

Net profit  

$

2,063

 

$

3,866

 

$

10,062

 

$

13,475

Other changes in fair value    

-

   

-

   

-

   

(101)

Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out    

5,130

   

393

   

6,780

   

889

Deemed Compensation    

750

   

-

   

3,100

   

-

Amortization of intangibles    

3,200

   

1,376

   

8,359

   

3,482

Adjusted net profit    

11,143

   

5,635

 

$

28,301

 

$

17,745

Weighted average number of common shares basic    

11,251,483

   

9,677,680

   

10,375,745

   

8,815,199

Adjusted EPS Basic    

0.99

   

0.58

   

2.73

   

2.01

Adjusted EPS Diluted    

0.98

   

0.58

   

2.71

   

2.00

The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd. 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659219/Calian-Reports-Record-EBITDA-and-Gro ...

