Calian Reports Record EBITDA and Gross Margins in Third Quarter

Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $136 million, representing a 29% increase from the $105 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT and Cyber Solutions segments, today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Third quarter 2021 highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $136 million, an increase of 29%

Record level of adjusted EBITDA at $14.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 66%

Record gross margins of 25%

Revenue growth over 15% for each of the four operating segments

Adjusted net profit increased by 98%

79 th consecutive profitable quarter

consecutive profitable quarter New contract signings of $113 million in the quarter

Dividend of $0.28 per share

"This quarter's performance demonstrates our focus on organic and acquisitive growth with excellent execution," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "Our strategic focus on customer diversification continues, with our Advanced Technologies segment landing a contract with a major electric vehicle manufacturer and our IT and Cyber Solutions segment introducing two dozen new customers in the third quarter."

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $14.9 million, an increase of 66% from $9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit, which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $11.1 million for the quarter, which increased by 98% from $5.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

"This quarter represents a new high for the Company in both gross margins and adjusted EBITDA," said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "This was achieved through contributions from all four segments which have grown double digits in the last year."

Calian is proud to play a key role in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the third quarter, Calian healthcare professionals vaccinated more than 50,000 Canadians at 19 pop-up clinics and managed seven rapid testing initiatives across Canada.

"Our strong performance through our first three quarters, and our continued momentum have allowed us to increase our guidance for the FY21 fiscal year," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.

GUIDANCE

Guidance Low High Revenue $ 500,000 $ 525,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,000 $ 52,500 Adjusted net profit $ 34,850 $ 38,150 Anticipated weighted average shares outstanding 10,600,000

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,050 $ 24,235 Accounts receivable 111,058 81,109 Work in process 84,331 84,132 Inventory 6,122 6,095 Prepaid expenses 11,187 6,707 Derivative assets 137 358 Total current assets 268,885 202,636 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 3,415 3,924 Equipment 12,241 11,655 Application software 6,577 3,092 Right of use asset 16,164 17,595 Investments 670 670 Acquired intangible assets 57,191 36,191 Goodwill 100,257 55,290 Total non-current assets 196,515 128,417 TOTAL ASSETS $ 465,400 $ 331,053 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 74,141 72,007 Contingent earn-out 20,235 3,251 Provisions 1,155 1,038 Unearned contract revenue 26,384 13,435 Derivative liabilities 513 152 Lease obligations 3,036 2,790 Total current liabilities 125,464 92,673 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 15,224 16,800 Contingent earn-out 13,721 11,913 Deferred tax liabilities 16,148 9,261 Total non-current liabilities 45,093 37,974 TOTAL LIABILITIES 170,557 130,647 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 193,802 107,931 Contributed surplus 4,886 2,002 Retained earnings 93,422 92,030 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,733 (1,557) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 294,843 200,406 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 465,400 $ 331,053 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,258,055 9,760,032

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Advanced Technologies $ 43,802 $ 35,912 $ 123,862 $ 115,813 Health 50,800 43,936 150,770 106,187 Learning 18,113 11,110 57,061 43,551 Information Technology 23,379 14,570 59,072 43,712 Total Revenue 136,094 105,528 390,765 309,263 Cost of revenues 102,197 82,997 297,132 242,974 Gross profit 33,897 22,531 93,633 66,289 Selling and marketing 4,484 3,187 11,883 9,308 General and administration 13,256 9,848 39,230 28,034 Research and development 1,208 490 3,013 1,340 Profit before under noted items 14,949 9,006 39,507 27,607 Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development 1,126 851 3,172 2,007 Depreciation of right of use asset 770 681 2,273 2,037 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,200 1,376 8,359 3,482 Other changes in fair value - - - (101) Deemed compensation 750 - 3,100 - Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 5,130 393 6,780 889 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 3,973 5,705 15,823 19,293 Lease obligations interest expense 112 120 343 352 Interest expense (income) 52 (75) 297 166 Profit before income tax expense 3,809 5,660 15,183 18,775 Income tax expense - current 2,433 2,022 6,647 6,049 Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred (687) (228) (1,526) (749) Total income tax expense 1,746 1,794 5,121 5,300 NET PROFIT $ 2,063 $ 3,866 $ 10,062 $ 13,475 Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ 0.97 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ 0.97 $ 1.52

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020|

(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 2,063 $ 3,866 $ 10,062 $ 13,475 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense (income) 52 (75) 297 166 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 5,130 393 6,780 889 Lease obligations interest expense 112 120 343 352 Income tax expense 1,746 1,794 5,121 5,300 Employee share purchase plan expense 106 75 354 121 Share based compensation expense 484 292 1,507 884 Depreciation and amortization 5,095 2,908 13,803 7,526 Deemed compensation 750 - 3,100 - Other changes in fair value - - - (101) 15,538 9,373 41,367 28,612 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (2,298) (8,210) (23,730) (18,932) Work in process (8,923) (10,168) 1,882 (36,403) Prepaid expenses (2,862) (2,304) (4,265) (2,496) Inventory 480 850 50 (195) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 934 11,308 3,641 15,018 Unearned contract revenue 862 13,962 10,078 16,815 3,731 14,811 29,023 2,419 Interest received (paid) (164) (45) (640) (536) Income tax recovered (paid) (2,408) (41) (9,507) (4,872) 1,159 14,725 18,876 (2,989) CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 397 2,487 78,294 68,899 Dividends (3,150) (2,700) (8,670) (7,191) Draw (repayment) on line of credit (55,000) - - (13,000) Payment of lease obligations (771) (623) (2,251) (1,853) (58,524) (836) 67,373 46,855 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments and loan receivable - - - (100) Business acquisitions (3,616) - (49,108) (10,433) Capitalized research and development (125) (5) (337) (1,119) Equipment and application software (2,771) (797) (4,989) (3,053) (6,512) (802) (54,434) (14,705) NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW $ (63,877) $ 13,087 $ 31,815 $ 29,161 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 119,927 33,209 24,235 17,135 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 56,050 $ 46,296 $ 56,050 $ 46,296

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net profit $ 2,063 $ 3,866 $ 10,062 $ 13,475 Depreciation of equipment and application software 1,126 851 3,172 2,007 Depreciation of right of use asset 770 681 2,273 2,037 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,200 1,376 8,359 3,482 Lease interest expense 112 120 343 352 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 5,130 393 6,780 889 Interest expense (income) 52 (75) 297 166 Deemed Compensation 750 - 3,100 - Other changes in fair value - - - (101) Income tax 1,746 1,794 5,121 5,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,949 $ 9,006 $ 39,507 $ 27,607

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net profit $ 2,063 $ 3,866 $ 10,062 $ 13,475 Other changes in fair value - - - (101) Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 5,130 393 6,780 889 Deemed Compensation 750 - 3,100 - Amortization of intangibles 3,200 1,376 8,359 3,482 Adjusted net profit 11,143 5,635 $ 28,301 $ 17,745 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,251,483 9,677,680 10,375,745 8,815,199 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.99 0.58 2.73 2.01 Adjusted EPS Diluted 0.98 0.58 2.71 2.00

The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

