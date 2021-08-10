checkAd

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the monthly distributions for certain exchange-traded funds advised by FTA.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declarations:

 

Expected Ex-Dividend Date:

August 11, 2021

Record Date:

August 12, 2021

Payable Date:

August 31, 2021

Ticker

 

Exchange

 

Fund Name

 

Frequency

 

Ordinary
Income
Per Share
Amount

 

Long-Term
Capital Gain
Per Share
Amount

 

 

 

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 

 

   

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII

 

 

FCEF

 

Nasdaq

 

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF

 

Monthly

 

 

 

$0.1050

MCEF

 

Nasdaq

 

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF

 

Monthly

 

$0.0625

 

 

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Funds' investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of July 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Wertpapier


