First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds

August 11, 2021

Record Date: August 12, 2021

Payable Date: August 31, 2021

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Frequency Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount Long-Term

Capital Gain

Per Share

Amount ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FCEF Nasdaq First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Monthly $0.1050 MCEF Nasdaq First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Monthly $0.0625

