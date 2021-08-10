Paymentus Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

"I'm very pleased with our first quarter as a public company. We had strong Q2 results and we've made solid progress on the execution of our multi-pronged strategy during the 2nd quarter," said Dushyant Sharma, CEO and Founder. "In addition, we believe our acquisition of Payveris enables us to accelerate our Instant Payments Network by expanding our payments platform reach to hundreds of banks and credit unions.”

Business Highlights and Recent Developments

Processed 64.2 million transactions, an increase of 39% from the second quarter of 2020.

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Payveris, a leading payments processing company for financial institutions.

Signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finovera, a leading bill aggregation technology provider for financial institutions.

"As a result of our continued execution, we saw almost 40% growth in the number of transactions processed by our platform in the second quarter bringing the annualized run rate of transactions to more than 250 million," said Matt Parson, Paymentus CFO. "Consequently both revenue and contribution profit also experienced strong growth in the quarter."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $93.5 million, an increase of 30.3% from the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $28.9 million compared to $23.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $30.1 million compared to $24.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Contribution profit was $37.4 million, compared to $30.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 24.8%

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.3 million, representing a 22.2% margin compared to $8.8 million, or a 29.3% margin, for the second quarter of 2020.

Net income and EPS were $0.6 million and $0.0 per share. Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS were $2.6 million and $0.02 per share.

Effective tax rate was 86% due to one-time discrete tax items. When one-time items are excluded the adjusted tax rate is approximately 30%.

Cash and cash equivalents were $266.4 million as of June 30, 2021

2021 Financial Outlook

Paymentus expects revenue for the full year 2021 to be between $378 million and $382 million or 25% to 27% growth. Contribution profit is anticipated to be between $152 million and $154 million or 26% and 28% growth. It expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $25 million and $28 million, which is a margin of 16.5% to 18.5%. The outlook is inclusive of the Payveris and Finovera acquisitions.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, Paymentus will host a conference call for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss second quarter results, our outlook for the year and our pending acquisitions of Payveris and Finovera. The live webcast and replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Paymentus’ website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,300 billers across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. Approximately 16 million consumers and businesses used the Paymentus platform to pay their bills and engage with our billers as of December 2020. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding including but not limited to statements regarding our financial outlook for 2021, execution of business strategies, the impact of acquisitions and our ability to add more billers. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “will” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to our ability to effectively manage our growth and expand our operations, including into new channels and industry verticals across different markets; our ability to expand and retain our biller, partner and consumer base; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operating results, liquidity and financial condition and on our employees, billers, partners, consumers and other key stakeholders; our ability to remain competitive; our ability to develop new product features and enhance our platform and brand; our future acquisitions and strategic investments; our ability to hire and retain experienced and talented employees; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, without limitation, our final prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b)(4) on May 26, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which we expect to file with the SEC on August 11, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including contribution profit, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS. We use non-GAAP measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management and our board of directors to more fully understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and helps management project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures.

Contribution profit is defined as gross profit plus other cost of revenue. Other cost of revenue equals cost of revenue less interchange and assessment fees paid by us to our payment processors.

Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit adjusted for non-cash items, primarily stock-based compensation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before other income (expense) (which consists of interest income (expense), net and foreign exchange gain (loss)), amortization and depreciation and income taxes, adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense and certain nonrecurring expenses that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations, consisting primarily of professional fees and other indirect charges associated with our initial public offering.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures and capitalized internal-use software development costs.

Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as net income excluding certain nonrecurring items such as discrete tax items or potential acquisition related costs or other non-cash items.

We believe these non-GAAP measures provide our investors with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. In particular, we exclude interchange and assessment fees in the presentation of contribution profit because we believe inclusion is less directly reflective of our operating performance as we do not control the payment channel used by consumers, which is the primary determinant of the amount of interchange and assessment fees. We use contribution profit to measure the amount available to fund our operations after interchange and assessment fees, which are directly linked to the number of transactions we process and thus our revenue and gross profit.

We use these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance and liquidity, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance and liquidity. There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies; other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view our non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results included at the end of this release.

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 93,495 $ 71,734 $ 185,717 $ 141,327 Cost of revenue 64,567 48,332 129,242 97,148 Gross profit 28,928 23,402 56,475 44,179 Operating expenses Research and development 7,921 5,981 15,651 11,749 Sales and marketing 9,505 7,632 17,727 15,244 General and administrative 7,421 3,469 14,163 7,157 Total operating expenses 24,847 17,082 47,541 34,150 Income from operations 4,081 6,320 8,934 10,029 Other income (loss) Interest income (expense), net (4 ) 3 (7 ) 45 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (1 ) (24 ) 8 (90 ) Income before income taxes 4,076 6,299 8,935 9,984 Provision for income taxes (3,501 ) (1,614 ) (4,722 ) (2,520 ) Net income $ 575 $ 4,685 $ 4,213 $ 7,464 Undeclared dividends on Series A preferred stock (898 ) (1,273 ) (2,258 ) (2,515 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ (323 ) $ 3,412 $ 1,955 $ 4,949 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stock Basic $ — $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Diluted $ — $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 Weighted-average number of shares used to compute net income per share attributable to common stock Basic 108,970,604 103,479,239 106,240,091 103,479,239 Diluted 108,970,604 106,151,678 112,244,054 106,135,251

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 266,390 $ 46,666 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance of $95 and $100 32,967 28,034 Income tax receivable 263 2,011 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,234 3,117 Total current assets 306,854 79,828 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and

amortization of $4,347 and $3760 2,056 1,772 Capitalized internal-use software development costs, net 25,366 20,963 Intangible assets, net 195 296 Goodwill 13,216 13,205 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,506 8,322 Deferred tax asset 144 270 Other long-term assets 3,463 218 Total assets $ 360,800 $ 124,874 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 21,705 $ 16,825 Accrued liabilities 12,185 10,201 Operating lease liabilities 2,311 3,010 Contract liabilities 913 612 Income tax payable - 463 Total current liabilities 37,114 31,111 Deferred tax liability 5,775 3,499 Operating leases, net of current portion 7,440 5,476 Finance leases and other finance obligations, net of current portion 279 412 Total liabilities 50,608 40,498 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 5,000,000 and zero shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 883,950,000 and zero shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 13,880,950 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1 — Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 111,050,000 and zero shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 103,479,239 and zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 11 — Series A preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; zero and 50,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31,2020, respectively; zero and 23,333 shares issued as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero and 23,013 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Common stock, $0.005 par value per share; zero and 150,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; zero and 104,785,651 shares issued as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and zero and 103,479,239 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — 517 Treasury stock at cost, zero and 320 Series A preferred shares; and zero and 1,306,412 common shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — (579 ) Additional paid-in capital 285,164 29,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income 168 216 Retained earnings 24,848 55,047 Total stockholders’ equity 310,192 84,376 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 360,800 $ 124,874

PAYMENTUS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 575 $ 4,685 $ 4,213 $ 7,464 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities Depreciation and amortization 2,548 1,995 4,940 4,015 Deferred income taxes 1,656 482 2,413 889 Stock-based compensation 568 462 1,131 937 Non-cash lease expense 857 658 1,648 1,285 Amortization of contract asset 177 — 177 — Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business

combination Accounts and other receivables 652 (1,182 ) (4,944 ) (4,269 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (828 ) 464 (905 ) 7 Accounts payable (1,229 ) 2,490 3,541 5,151 Accrued liabilities 610 1,403 543 606 Operating lease liabilities (848 ) (652 ) (1,573 ) (1,209 ) Contract liabilities (582 ) (2 ) 301 356 Income taxes receivable, net of payable 1,424 212 1,272 684 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,580 11,015 12,757 15,916 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (408 ) (145 ) (564 ) (309 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (4,480 ) (3,731 ) (8,736 ) (7,185 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,888 ) (3,876 ) (9,300 ) (7,494 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriter's discounts and commissions 224,595 — 224,595 — Proceeds from private placement 50,000 — 50,000 — Redemption of Series A preferred stock (23,013 ) — (23,013 ) — Payment of dividends on Series A preferred stock (34,412 ) — (34,412 ) — Proceeds from repayment of related party loan — — 813 — Payments of deferred offering costs (399 ) — (856 ) — Payments on other financing obligations (384 ) (262 ) (767 ) (521 ) Payments on finance leases (68 ) (111 ) (136 ) (169 ) Net cash used in financing activities 216,319 (373 ) 216,224 (690 ) Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents 10 24 43 (23 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 217,021 6,790 219,724 7,709 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 49,369 28,346 46,666 27,427 End of period $ 266,390 $ 35,136 $ 266,390 $ 35,136

The following schedules reflect our non-GAAP measures and reconciles our non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures (in thousands):

Contribution Profit Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Gross profit $ 28,928 $ 23,402 $ 56,475 $ 44,179 Plus: other cost of revenue 8,513 6,589 16,075 13,440 Contribution profit $ 37,441 $ 29,991 $ 72,550 $ 57,619

Adjusted Gross Profit Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Gross profit $ 28,928 $ 23,402 $ 56,475 $ 44,179 Stock-based compensation — — — — Amortization 1,164 858 2,212 1,660 Adjusted gross profit $ 30,092 $ 24,260 $ 58,687 $ 45,839

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income $ 575 $ 4,685 $ 4,213 $ 7,464 Excluding Interest (income) expense, net 4 (3 ) 7 (45 ) Provision for income taxes 3,501 1,614 4,722 2,520 Depreciation and amortization 2,548 1,995 4,940 4,015 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1 24 (8 ) 90 Stock-based compensation 568 462 1,131 937 Other nonrecurring expenses 1,115 -- 2,711 -- Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,312 $ 8,777 $ 17,716 $ 14,981

Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 5,580 $ 11,015 $ 12,757 $ 15,916 Purchases of property and equipment (408 ) (145 ) (564 ) (309 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs (4,480 ) (3,731 ) (8,736 ) (7,185 ) Free cash flow $ 692 $ 7,139 $ 3,457 $ 8,422 Net cash used in investing activities $ (4,888 ) $ (3,876 ) $ (9,300 ) $ (7,494 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 216,319 $ (373 ) $ 216,224 $ (690 )

Non-GAAP Net Income Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income $ 575 $ 4,685 $ 4,213 $ 7,464 Excluding discrete one-time tax items 2,062 — 2,062 — Adjusted net income $ 2,637 $ 4,685 $ 6,275 $ 7,464

Non-GAAP EPS Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ (323 ) $ 3,412 $ 1,955 $ 4,949 Excluding undeclared dividends on Series A preferred stock 898 1,273 2,258 2,515 Excluding discrete one-time tax items 2,062 — 2,062 — Numerator for Non-GAAP EPS - basic $ 2,637 $ 4,685 $ 6,275 $ 7,464 Weighted-average shares of common stock - basic 108,970,604 103,479,239 106,240,091 103,479,239 Non-GAAP EPS - basic $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.07

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005958/en/