checkAd

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.20 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 22:30  |  41   |   |   

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: MFD) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.20 per share. The distribution will be payable on August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be August 20, 2021. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD):

Distribution per share:

$0.20

Distribution Rate based on the August 9, 2021 NAV of $10.71:

7.47%

Distribution Rate based on the August 9, 2021 closing market price of $9.88:

8.10%

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks a high level of current return consisting of dividends, interest and other similar income while attempting to preserve capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing predominantly in the securities of companies that are involved in the management, ownership and/or operation of infrastructure and utility assets and are expected to offer reasonably predictable income and attractive yields.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of July 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Seite 1 von 5
MACQUARIE 1ST/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.20 Per Share Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: MFD) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.20 per share. The distribution will be payable on August 31, 2021, to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX Showcased During U.S. Secretary of Energy’s Michigan Manufacturing ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste